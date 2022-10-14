ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. North 15, Akr. Buchtel 11

Bedford 6, Garfield Hts. 0

Cin. Shroder 50, Cin. Hillcrest 20

Cols. Beechcroft 27, East 12

Cols. Eastmoor 14, Cols. Walnut Ridge 12

Cols. Marion-Franklin 36, West 6

Cols. Whetstone 31, Cols. Linden-McKinley 30

Day. Ponitz Tech. 20, Day. Belmont 7

Perry 32, Geneva 7

South 36, Cols. Briggs 18

Tol. Scott 32, Tol. Start 10

Xenia 64, W. Carrollton 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy