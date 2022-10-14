Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. North 15, Akr. Buchtel 11
Bedford 6, Garfield Hts. 0
Cin. Shroder 50, Cin. Hillcrest 20
Cols. Beechcroft 27, East 12
Cols. Eastmoor 14, Cols. Walnut Ridge 12
Cols. Marion-Franklin 36, West 6
Cols. Whetstone 31, Cols. Linden-McKinley 30
Day. Ponitz Tech. 20, Day. Belmont 7
Perry 32, Geneva 7
South 36, Cols. Briggs 18
Tol. Scott 32, Tol. Start 10
Xenia 64, W. Carrollton 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
