Vermilion sweeps Norwalk in finale

NORWALK — The Norwalk volleyball team ended the regular season with a three-set loss to SBC Lake Division champion and state-ranked Vermilion Thursday night at NHS.

The Sailors (19-3, 12-0) — ranked No. 13 in the Div. II state coaches poll — posted close set scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-22.

Baylee Chapin — Norwalk's lone senior — had 15 kills and three solo blocks. Mya Prochnow had 10 kills and Lucy Schlotterer had 10 digs and nine kills.

Also for the Truckers, Ava Tyler had 32 assists and Mac Wineman added 22 digs.

Norwalk finished the regular season 7-15 overall and 4-8 in the Lake. The Truckers visit Bowling Green (12-9) on Monday in a Div. I sectional semifinal match.

W. Reserve 3, Mapleton 0

ORANGE TWP. — The Roughriders closed out the regular season with a three-set sweep over the host Mounties.

The ‘Riders (17-5, 12-2) finished in second place in the Firelands Conference, losing just a pair of tight matches to champion and state-ranked Monroeville.

Western won with scores of 25-22, 25-11 and 25-8.

Libby Weisenberger and Emma Hammond each had 10 kills for Western, which also got 14 points and 16 digs from Jordan Feaga. Jamie Muenz had 30 assists and nine points, while Drew Clemons had nine points and Payton Friend added 10 digs.

Western will entertain Ashland Crestview in a Div. III sectional semifinal on Monday after beating the Cougars twice during the regular season.

Willard 3, Oak Harbor 2

OAK HARBOR — The Crimson Flashes closed out the regular season with a five-set marathon win over the host Rockets in SBC Bay Division play.

The Rockets went up 2-0 (25-23, 25-13) before the Flashes rallied with three straight wins, 25-21, 25-20, 15-5.

Willard ended the regular season at 15-7 overall and 8-2 in the Bay, with just the two losses to league champion and state power Huron (20-1, 10-0).

Kelsey Lykins led the Flashes with 19 kills, three blocks and 13 digs, while Makinley Schaffer was 15 for 16 serving with an ace, 13 kills and five blocks.

Also for Willard, Cassie Hamons had 30 assists and six kills, while Syana Sivongsak had 13 digs and Addie Stephens had seven. Courtney Stuckey was 15 for 15 serving with an ace, including 10 for 10 in the fifth set.

Margaretta 3, Edison 0

CASTALIA — The Chargers fell to 5-16 overall and finished with a 1-9 mark in the SBC Bay Division with Thursday’s loss to the host Polar Bears.

Margaretta won with scores of 25-12, 25-21 and 26-24.

Natalie Leimeister had nine assists and 10 points for the Chargers, who also got six assists and nine digs. Karin Wlodarsky had six kills and eight digs, while Ella Habeck had six points, eight digs and three kills.

Edison will close out the regular season on Saturday morning at St. Paul (11-10).

BOYS SOCCER

Norwalk 2, Edison 1

MILAN — The Truckers closed out the regular season with a record of 12-3-1 with Thursday’s non-league win over the host Chargers.

Braedyn Demuth scored with 22:48 left in the first half off an assist from Ashton Coe to give the Truckers a 1-0 lead. Edison tied the match with 25:34 left in the second half.

But then Norwalk’s Juan Galvez-Martinez scored off an assist from Corbin Sigg with 21:36 left in the match.

Coe finished with three saves for the Truckers, and Jose Negrete added one.

Norwalk — the No. 3 seed in the Division II Clyde district — will host No. 6 Clear Fork (8-8) in a sectional championship at 5 p.m. Monday at Contractors Stadium.