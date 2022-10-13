Read full article on original website
Officials reveal 2023 Iowa State Fair theme: 'Best days ever'
DES MOINES, Iowa — It may only be October, but it's never too early to think about next year's Iowa State Fair. Officials have announced the theme for the 2023 fair. After posting a hint earlier this week about their favorite number 11, the upcoming theme to be "Best Days Ever".
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Folks took time off work to see a grain elevator moved in 1989
PELLA, Iowa — The oversized load sign on the front of the moving truck really wasn't necessary. A towering grain elevator rolling down the road in Pella speaks for itself. The sight of it was so unusual, folks even took time off work to line the streets like it was a holiday parade.
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
beckersasc.com
Iowa Ortho wins approval for ASC
Orthopedic care provider Iowa Ortho, based in Des Moines, plans to construct a 58,580-square-foot surgery center in Grimes, Iowa, according to an Oct. 12 report from Business Record. The Grimes City Council approved the building's construction and site plan in an Oct. 11 meeting. The facility will include 324 parking...
KCCI.com
Children, parents get blown over in pumpkin patch bounce house
CUMMING, Iowa — Chase Feldmann went along as a chaperone Thursday morning when his son’s field trip took an unexpected turn. The kids were on a bounce house at a pumpkin patch when a gust of wind flipped it over. The wind carried children and even a few parents with it.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel Police Looking for Missing Person
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
KCCI.com
Both chilly and warm days in the week ahead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Temperatures are the main story in Iowa's weather this week. Northwest winds will steadily drive colder air in tonight into tomorrow. Lows tonight will only be in the upper 20s, followed by highs barely above 40° tomorrow. Northern Iowa will get stuck in the 30s Monday afternoon. We'll near a record Tuesday morning, when temps sink into the lower 20s. (Des Moines' record low for that date is 22°). AND the persistent breeze will drive wind chills into the teens early Tuesday.
Des Moines Police locate missing 9-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department reported that 9-year-old, Miko Shangab has been found safe after being reported missing Saturday night. Police say he's being reunited with his family. ORIGINAL STORY:. Shangab was last seen around 13th Street and Clark Street Saturday night, according to police.
Advocates, politicians discuss legalizing recreational marijuana in Iowa
The journey to legalize marijuana in Iowa continues, and an advocacy group based in Des Moines is taking the issue to the state house.
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. The warrants charge Michelle Renee Evans, 56, with failure to appear in court and with violating the terms of her pretrial release agreement. Court records indicate Evans has lived in the […] The post Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Earlham high school student feels fear after targeted threat
EARLHAM, Iowa — A freshman at Earlham High School says he's living with fear and anxiety after seeing a death threat in a school bathroom stall that mentioned him by name. Joel Green says the threat was written last month, but he still hasn't found out who wrote it.
Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal
An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to network outage at Iowa hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after it’s information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care. Kelley Parsi said she checked her son Jay into MercyOne in Des Moines for dehydration […]
KCCI.com
Des Moines Fire Department says juveniles fled a car in flames on I-235
DES MOINES, Iowa — A car burst into flames on a Des Moines highway early Sunday morning. It happened at I-235 at the Guthrie Avenue exit just after 3 a.m. The Des Moines fire department says two juveniles fled the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with KCCI...
Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway
(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Des Moines Man Sentenced to Jail/Probation for an August Chase Incident in Jefferson
A Des Moines man was recently sentenced to jail time and probation for a Greene County incident. According to court documents, 42-year-old Ian Patterson pled guilty to a Class D Felony for eluding-injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony and an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of a controlled substance. He had a five year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years for the felony charge and was sentenced to 30 days in the Greene County Jail and two years of probation for the misdemeanor.
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to MercyOne’s IT security incident
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story had incorrect information about the extent of the outage. Only MercyOne’s operations in central Iowa have been affected. We apologize for the error. DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with network outages in central Iowa after its information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber […]
