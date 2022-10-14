Memphis’ Group Violence Intervention Program hopes Regional One will join effort

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One aspect of the group violence intervention program, which started in 2021, is to visit the victims of violence at local hospitals and encourage them not to retaliate.

According to a discussion at the latest city council meeting, Regional One ― with the only level one trauma center in the region ― is not taking part.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It was something that was a no-brainer,” said Dr. Jeff Warren, Memphis City Council.

Warren, who campaigned on the creation of the Group Violence Intervention, said without Regional One’s cooperation, the program is only operating at a fraction of its true potential.

“Regional One is our level one trauma center,” he said. “That means people who are shot are going to be taken there.”

“Don’t lose your head, use your head mane!” said Jerald Trotter, an ex-con turned conflict resolution activist and star of the popular anti-violence PSA.

He said he worked with the GVIP and explained the purpose of the interventions.

“We get these kids and something happens to them,” Trotter said. “Everyone in their circle, their entire peer group, tells them they should be reacting to this, they should be going out and trying to get revenge. That’s where the community comes in.”

FOX13 received this statement from the GVIP:

One of GVIP’s goals is to have a team of hospital interventionists available to offer intervention services to all hospitals in the City of Memphis, including Regional One. The city hopes that all hospitals will take advantage of this service which will reduce overall gun violence in the city and the number of victims that hospitals treat for gunshot wounds.

Warren estimated if the GVIP program were able to run at its maximum capacity by work at Regional One and not just Le Bonheur, as it does now, it would reduce the number of shootings by 10% each year.

“We have to get everybody on board,” Warren said. “That’s why it’s so important that regional one starts letting people in.”

We reached out to Regional One for a comment on its refusal to participate in the program.

ROH full statement:

Regional One Health knows firsthand the impact violent crime has on this community and the importance of violence intervention strategies. In partnership with the previous city administration, and the Bloomberg Foundation, we launched a Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program (HVIP). The program is a part of the National Network of Hospital-based Violence Intervention Programs and works with many local organizations in the community.

As we treat individuals that are victims of violent crimes, our primary responsibility is to provide the highest quality of care to them and their families. We have an obligation to not only treat them, but to follow Federal law that mandates we protect the privacy of our patients under our care. Our legal team has tried to work with Group Violence Intervention Program to find a compliant way to assist in their violence prevention efforts, however, to date the requests brought to Regional One Health potentially violate our patient’s privacy and Federal HIPAA laws.

Regional One Health is willing to explore other options that do not violate Federal law in order to reduce crime in our great city, and welcomes the opportunity to collaborate and leverage violence prevention resources.

“Hipaa, privacy protection rights, have been able to be worked with at other institutions,” Warren said. “All it takes is a phone call from a lawyer.”

“Right now, we are 25% up and running. That’s why it’s so important that regional one start letting people in,” he said.

“We’ve got to be there to show them examples, show them better ways to think and give them tools so they can save their futures,” Trotter said.

He said visiting those hurt by violent crimes in the hospital and encouraging them to step away from the conflict can keep victims from turning into future suspects.

“We tend to associate manhood with aggression instead of assertion BUTT TO People who are already members of the fraternity of manhood need to come in and explain to them how to become members of that fraternity and not wind up another sad statistic,” Trotter said.

The administrator of the Group Violence Intervention Program said in a statement it hopes all hospitals in the city will take advantage of the service and help reduce gun violence.

The city council passed a resolution this week urging the county commission to take action on behalf of the program.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.