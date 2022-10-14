ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis’ Group Violence Intervention Program hopes Regional One will join effort

By Jack Bilyeu, FOX13memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3C5G_0iYI0ybu00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One aspect of the group violence intervention program, which started in 2021, is to visit the victims of violence at local hospitals and encourage them not to retaliate.

According to a discussion at the latest city council meeting, Regional One ― with the only level one trauma center in the region ― is not taking part.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It was something that was a no-brainer,” said Dr. Jeff Warren, Memphis City Council.

Warren, who campaigned on the creation of the Group Violence Intervention, said without Regional One’s cooperation, the program is only operating at a fraction of its true potential.

“Regional One is our level one trauma center,” he said. “That means people who are shot are going to be taken there.”

“Don’t lose your head, use your head mane!” said Jerald Trotter, an ex-con turned conflict resolution activist and star of the popular anti-violence PSA.

He said he worked with the GVIP and explained the purpose of the interventions.

“We get these kids and something happens to them,” Trotter said. “Everyone in their circle, their entire peer group, tells them they should be reacting to this, they should be going out and trying to get revenge. That’s where the community comes in.”

FOX13 received this statement from the GVIP:

One of GVIP’s goals is to have a team of hospital interventionists available to offer intervention services to all hospitals in the City of Memphis, including Regional One. The city hopes that all hospitals will take advantage of this service which will reduce overall gun violence in the city and the number of victims that hospitals treat for gunshot wounds.

Warren estimated if the GVIP program were able to run at its maximum capacity by work at Regional One and not just Le Bonheur, as it does now, it would reduce the number of shootings by 10% each year.

“We have to get everybody on board,” Warren said. “That’s why it’s so important that regional one starts letting people in.”

We reached out to Regional One for a comment on its refusal to participate in the program.

ROH full statement:

Regional One Health knows firsthand the impact violent crime has on this community and the importance of violence intervention strategies. In partnership with the previous city administration, and the Bloomberg Foundation, we launched a Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program (HVIP). The program is a part of the National Network of Hospital-based Violence Intervention Programs and works with many local organizations in the community.

As we treat individuals that are victims of violent crimes, our primary responsibility is to provide the highest quality of care to them and their families. We have an obligation to not only treat them, but to follow Federal law that mandates we protect the privacy of our patients under our care. Our legal team has tried to work with Group Violence Intervention Program to find a compliant way to assist in their violence prevention efforts, however, to date the requests brought to Regional One Health potentially violate our patient’s privacy and Federal HIPAA laws.

Regional One Health is willing to explore other options that do not violate Federal law in order to reduce crime in our great city, and welcomes the opportunity to collaborate and leverage violence prevention resources.

“Hipaa, privacy protection rights, have been able to be worked with at other institutions,” Warren said. “All it takes is a phone call from a lawyer.”

“Right now, we are 25% up and running. That’s why it’s so important that regional one start letting people in,” he said.

“We’ve got to be there to show them examples, show them better ways to think and give them tools so they can save their futures,” Trotter said.

He said visiting those hurt by violent crimes in the hospital and encouraging them to step away from the conflict can keep victims from turning into future suspects.

“We tend to associate manhood with aggression instead of assertion BUTT TO People who are already members of the fraternity of manhood need to come in and explain to them how to become members of that fraternity and not wind up another sad statistic,” Trotter said.

The administrator of the Group Violence Intervention Program said in a statement it hopes all hospitals in the city will take advantage of the service and help reduce gun violence.

The city council passed a resolution this week urging the county commission to take action on behalf of the program.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

District Attorney Steve Mulroy fires 7 attorneys, hires more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newly elected Shelby County District Attorney is shaking things up in his office. Several attorneys were let go this week by Steve Mulroy as several others were hired in their place. Critical of the fact that only 30 percent of the former D.A. Amy Weirich's...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

'Tea with Mama Bird' brings together generations, while raising awareness of domestic violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Southaven, Mississippi, one woman is raising money for domestic violence victims and their children with a special event Saturday. “My name is Deanetha Smith. I am the owner of Mama Bird’s Jewelry Nest. So, I’m also known as Mama Bird. I am a nurse by profession and in my spare time I do the jewelry where I make handmade beaded accessories,” said Smith. “I wanted to be able to share my gift of jewelry making with others while benefiting a local charity.”
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Chalkbeat

Tennessee charter official recommends against two Memphis schools

The executive director of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission has recommended against approving two proposed charter schools in Memphis, siding with a school board that found the charter applications failed to meet state standards.Tess Stovall’s recommendations uphold the Memphis-Shelby County School board’s unanimous decision in April and again in July to reject the applications for the proposed Binghampton Community School and Tennessee Volunteer Military Academy. Leaders of both schools had...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in Raleigh, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Raleigh Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 11 PM, Memphis Police responded to a scene in Raleigh on Lehi Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. There were no obvious signs of foul play,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in East Memphis

CORRECTION: MPD said the victim has died of natural causes and they believe no foul play is suspected at this time. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a person was brought to the hospital. Police said the victim was transported from the 5900 block of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Cancer Society, screening mammograms miss about 1 in 8 breast cancers, and women with dense breasts are more likely to get false-negative results. That’s why a year ago, Audrey Tauxe thought she was “all clear” until further testing detected the disease....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
actionnews5.com

Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Hiring expo in Whitehaven promotes careers in construction

On Friday, a hiring expo in Whitehaven aimed to get the community excited about careers in construction. The event promoted jobs open to the public while also highlighting apprenticeship programs. One firm says it needs manpower for new upcoming projects and wants to pull from local talent. Briggette Green is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

17 guns, hundreds of pills found during search: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after detectives found nearly 20 guns and hundreds of pills during a search at his home. Michael Fleming, 61, was taken into custody Thursday morning. Court documents say detectives with the Shelby County Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at Fleming’s home on Clearpool Circle Road […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
118K+
Followers
130K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy