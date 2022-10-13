ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago area sees first trace of snow for the season

CHICAGO - The Chicago area saw its first trace of snow for the season Monday, about a month later than the earliest on record. "It snowed for about 10 minutes," said Ricky Castro, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "It’s on the early side but not unusual." For...
ENVIRONMENT
fox32chicago.com

Chicagoland weather: Unseasonably cold temps, snow showers likely

CHICAGO - The weather bureau has put out a Winter Weather Advisory for Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana. There is concern for a narrow, but impressive band of accumulating snow late Monday afternoon and Monday night. Unseasonably cold conditions will prevail Monday, along with gusty northwest winds. There will...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy