fox32chicago.com
Earthquakes in Illinois? State encourages residents to participate in 'Shake Out' on Thursday
CHICAGO - Earthquakes are not common in Illinois, but they can happen, and the state wants you to be prepared. On October 20, residents are invited to take part in the 2022 International ShakeOut Day of Action. People in the Central United States will participate in earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m.
Chicago area sees first trace of snow for the season
CHICAGO - The Chicago area saw its first trace of snow for the season Monday, about a month later than the earliest on record. "It snowed for about 10 minutes," said Ricky Castro, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. "It’s on the early side but not unusual." For...
Illinois public health officials recommend booster for children 5 and older
CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health has endorsed the updated COVID-19 booster shot for children 5 and older. The endorsement comes at a time when very few Illinois residents, of any age, are getting boosted. According to the IPDH, only about 10.5% of people in Illinois who are...
Chicagoland weather: Unseasonably cold temps, snow showers likely
CHICAGO - The weather bureau has put out a Winter Weather Advisory for Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana. There is concern for a narrow, but impressive band of accumulating snow late Monday afternoon and Monday night. Unseasonably cold conditions will prevail Monday, along with gusty northwest winds. There will...
Deadline to file for Illinois income and property tax rebate checks is today --- What you need to know
CHICAGO - If you want to receive an Illinois income and property tax rebate check, Monday is the last day to fill out the forms. The checks started being sent last month, so if you haven't gotten one that means you may need to complete a form. All checks take...
