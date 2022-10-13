Read full article on original website
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
Projects in Berkeley County to impact traffic this week
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Berkley County can expect lane closures due to road work throughout the week. According to Berkeley County Government, both the Henry Brown Blvd Phase III and Clements Ferry Widening Projects will impact traffic in Berkeley County starting Monday. Lane and shoulders along Henry Brown Blvd Montague Plantation Road […]
1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
Crews extinguish dumpster fire on Highway 17
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters were dispatched to a dumpster fire on Saturday afternoon in Awendaw. According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a fire on Hunley Sullivan Road off Highway 17 at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, firefighters located fires in two commercial dumpsters. No injuries were reported and the cause […]
2nd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Police say J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes, 19, was arrested Monday on Lysa Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and officers from the North Charleston Police Department Street Crime Bureau. Rhodes has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. He has been booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center, according to police.
Congestion clearing after pair of I-26 crashes
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are reporting that two crashes in the westbound lanes of I-26 within about eight miles of each other have cleared. A crash at mile marker 172, near the Saint Stephen exit, was reported at 12:49 p.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. That crash did not involve injuries, troopers said, and it was cleared at 2:49 p.m.
Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday. The Summerville Fire Department sent a statement Monday evening saying the man was training with recruits earlier in the day. When he returned home, he had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
‘They’re everywhere’: McClellanville seeing high numbers of mosquitoes
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the McClellanville area say mosquitoes are becoming a real frustration as Charleston County works to get their volume under control. Jon Loveland, the assistant manager for the Charleston County Mosquito Program, says they’re getting calls countywide, but McClellanville is the worst spot...
Coroner IDs man killed in early-morning crash on 52 Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man killed early Friday morning in a crash. Lance Thomas, 30, died at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the scene of a crash on the 52 Connector, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
Police: Saturday afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a possible shooting at about 4 p.m. on Scarsdale Avenue. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man died at […]
NCPD: Man arrested for exposing himself at school bus stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has arrested a man accused of indecent exposure at a school bus stop. According to NCPD, the incident happened October 14 at the bus stop on Gullah Avenue near Greenspire Lane. Elementary, middle, and high school students were present when the incident occurred. Investigators […]
14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
NCPD: Father shot in deadly home invasion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston police released additional information about a shooting that left a person dead Saturday. According to an incident report, NCPD officers responded to a Scarsdale Avenue residence, just after 4:20 p.m., following a reported burglary and a person shot. Juveniles flagging down responding officers told police that their father […]
1 person dead after house fire in North Charleston, fire officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead after a home caught fire on Abraham Avenue late Saturday evening. Emergency crews responded to the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue around 11:55 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family home fully involved. One...
Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen vehicle: MPPD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of police cars lined Rifle Range Road Saturday afternoon as police worked to locate a man who reportedly evaded police in a stolen vehicle. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen pickup struck near Sam Rittenburg Blvd around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. […]
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
McClellanville residents say mosquitoes are out of control after Hurricane Ian
McClellanville, S.C. (WCBD)- People who live near the Francis Marion National Forest are concerned about the amount of mosquitos that are in their communities after Hurricane Ian came through the Lowcountry. “You fight to get into your car. You fight to get into your home. You fight to get into your place of work or […]
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
NCPD arrest suspect in Oct. 5 shooting on Peppertree Lane
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Sunday apprehended a 23-year-old murder suspect. Avery Aaron Adams was arrested on several charges in connection to a shooting that happened on October 5. According to the North Charleston Police Department, police responded to reports of a shooting on Peppertree Lane around 2:34 p.m. Upon arrival, police located […]
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit...
