ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Cherokee County positioned to emerge as Upstate’s next industrial frontier

Even in a region that’s become the industrial heart of South Carolina, land on which to build million-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facilities is becoming more difficult to find. It’s a similar situation in metro Charlotte, where developers are looking for sites well on the outskirts of town. In between those two areas, the gold-orange glow of the Peachoid water tower shows the way to the next frontier of industrial development along the Interstate 85 corridor.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Sully's Steamers newest location now open in Mauldin

MAULDIN — When Robert Sullivan opened Sully's Steamers in downtown Greenville, he considered himself nothing close to a chef or food expert. Rather, he was "an average Joe" who wanted to offer better sandwich options. Nearly a decade later, the shop that specializes in steamed bagel sandwiches is about...
MAULDIN, SC
The Post and Courier

September brings Greenville’s largest drop in home sales since 2020

Affordability challenges precipitated by rising interest rates have led the Greenville real estate market to suffer its largest monthly drop in closed sales since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The 11.2 percent decline in closings in September is the market’s largest year-over-year decline since a 16.8 percent plummet...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Elections
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg's former Carolina Theater considered for Esports gaming

SPARTANBURG — The Montgomery Buildings' Carolina Theater is being considered for an Esports Arena providing space for digital sports competition using video games. A survey was launched by Conventions Sports and Leisure International to gauge public interest in developing the theater for Esports. CSL Project Manager Tyler Othen told...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenville Zoo's baby giraffe has grown up. Now she's leaving.

GREENVILLE — The birth was viewed live via webcam across the world, the name highly anticipated and, ever since, the baby giraffe adored. Now, Providence the giraffe, born in early 2021 inside the Greenville Zoo's giraffe exhibit, will be leaving later this month. On Oct. 17, the community will have an opportunity to tell her goodbye.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Sapakoff: Transfer portal talk, stability lifts Clemson offensive line

CLEMSON – Who says Dabo Swinney hasn’t embraced the college football trend of immediate transfer portal gratification?. All that talk from concerned Clemson fans and national pundits (and a certain good-looking Palmetto State columnist) about the Tigers blowing opportunities to keep up with Georgia and Alabama (and Ohio State and Tennessee and almost everyone else) plugging in new stars?
CLEMSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Clemson comes away with 34-28 win at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney could rattle off a list of ills from the fourth quarter at Florida State, specifically from his defense. Lost focus. Busted assignments. Not tackling. "Just some dumb stuff," Swinney said of the two fourth-quarter touchdown drives that cut Clemson's final margin of...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Absentee Ballots#Sample Ballot#Politics Local#Election Local#The Post And Courier#County Communications
The Post and Courier

Florida State's 'giant' receiver among 4 things to watch for Clemson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Before the Tigers made their trek this week to Tallahassee, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney admitted last year's matchup with the Seminoles made him a little queasy. “Listen, I wanted to vomit watching the Florida State game last year,” Swinney said. “I mean, it was so painful...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy