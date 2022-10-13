‘Reclaiming Our Voice’: ethnic studies curriculum makes its way to Santa Ana Unified School District

Read full article on original website
Where did COVID-19 clearance monitors go?: Chapman officially changes COVID protocols
After more than two years of strict COVID-19 guidelines across a number of universities in the nation, Chapman University has begun its process in disassembling protocols and moving towards normality once again. An email was sent out by the university Sept. 26 stating that Orange County has been classified in...
Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
The Master’s Program Has A Master Problem
Often labeled as a “four-year liberal arts university”, Whittier College’s graduate program rarely gets acknowledged. Described by the institution as “selective” and by others, “accessible,” several undergrads remain uninformed about Whittier’s graduate program, unless they plan on applying. As a small-scale school, Whittier College focuses its attention on education by offering a credential program and a Master of Arts in teaching– which students can take simultaneously, designed to prepare prospective teachers for the classroom.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
Concern over potential impact City Council scandal could have on Latino representation
Some political experts have expressed concerns that the image left behind by those involved in the scandal surrounding Los Angeles City Council could have a longstanding negative impact on the future of Latino representation in Southern California. The scandal made headlines on Sunday, when audio of a racially-charged conversation involving LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was released to the public. During the conversation, racist statements against a litany of different ethnicities and groups could be heard, prompting the resignation of both Martinez and...
LA's Black-Latino tensions bared in City Council scandal over racist remarks
A shocking recording of racist comments by the Los Angeles City Council president has laid bare tensions over political power.
2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations
ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
Orange County bus strike expected Monday as union contract negotiations collapse
A strike by workers with the Orange County Transportation Authority could start early Monday, leading to a suspension of bus service throughout the region.
Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she?
Price says she speaks the truth even when it doesn't follow the party line, but her blunt approach has rubbed some the wrong way. The post Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Former El Toro base in Irvine receives EPA site reuse award
Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S Navy, California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the city of Irvine recognized the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro on Wednesday, Oct. 12, as a winner in the EPA’s fifth annual National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards.
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
CalFresh Program Helps Families in Orange County With Higher Cost of Food
A trip to the grocery store means it’s time to dig deep, with the cost of food inching up like everything else these days. “I look for what’s affordable for me and my family, especially because we have a big one. I have four kids,” Vianka Lopez said.
Long Beach residents say LA Metro's end-of-line policy contributes to city's homeless crisis
Some Long Beach residents and business owners have reached a breaking point dealing with the city's homeless crisis.
Laguna Beach senior Bella Rasmussen achieves dream and makes state history with two TDs
Bella Rasmussen, a running back with the Laguna Beach varsity team, made history Friday night. (Photos courtesy Doug Franz, Laguna Beach football). Laguna Beach High School senior Bella Rasmussen, a member of the Breakers varsity football team, made history Friday night and accomplished a dream she’s set out to do since she started playing the sport at the age of 7.
SCAN Group launching nation's first LGBTQ-focused Medicare Advantage plan
SCAN Health Plan is launching the nation's first Medicare Advantage plan designed specifically for LGBTQ seniors through a partnership with Included Health, an integrated virtual care and navigation platform. The plan is set to launch in California's Los Angeles and Riverside counties, according to an Oct. 13 news release. Included...
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line
Recently the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) issued an emergency order to stabilize the slope adjacent to its railroad tracks in South San Clemente. This decision is years in the making as the residents of the Cypress Shore community, my constituents, have devastatingly seen a popular public beach literally disappear before their eyes. Without sand to buffer wave action, the clay footing at the bottom of the slope, which is being pressured by an ancient landslide, has weakened, causing the slope to fail and the adjacent railroad tracks to slide toward the ocean.
LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
California's Housing Policy Fight Is Flipping Traditional Political Alliances
In its opposition to a new state law that eliminates parking requirements for developments located near transit lines, the city of Newport Beach offered this whiny complaint to the Legislature: "We believe cities, not the state, are best suited to determine the parking needs of development projects in their jurisdiction."
Santa Ana, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
