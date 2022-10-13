Read full article on original website
Allison Transmission Introduces the eGen Force™ Electric Hybrid Propulsion System for Armored Combat Vehicles
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to introduce the eGen Force ™ electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles. Designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles, the eGen Force meets the requirements for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. The eGen Force is also scalable to 70-ton tracked vehicles, making it capable of meeting future Main Battle Tank requirements as well. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005724/en/ Allison Transmission showcases the eGen Force, its first electric hybrid propulsion solution for tracked combat vehicles, at AUSA 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Electric Propulsion Comes to ARFF in the Form of the Striker Volterra
Aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) firefighters now have an electric option in an ARFF truck with the introduction of the Oshkosh Striker® Volterra™. It’s a close cousin to Pierce Manufacturing’s Volterra Type 1 pumper but with a Scania engine; onboard batteries; and an electro-mechanical transmission that deliver a lot more zip to the vehicle’s acceleration capabilities, even while negotiating 90 degree turns on taxiways to get to the location of an incident quickly and safely.
The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse
Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
Next Generation AbramsX Tank Will Have Hybrid Power Plant
General Dynamics Land SystemsThe next-generation Abrams tank is designed to be more fuel efficient, quieter, lighter, and have a smaller crew, among other features.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
KGW
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Carscoops
$118,000 Hopium Machina Hydrogen EV Can Complete A Refill In 3 Minutes Offering 620-Mile Range
Two years after the first concept was shown, the hydrogen-powered Hopium Machina Vision has made its premiere at the Paris motor show. The French automaker is now accepting reservations for the upcoming production vehicle. Company founder and former racecar driver Olivier Lombard received French President Emmanuel Macron this morning for...
Tree Hugger
17-Year-Old Designs Greener Motor That Could Revolutionize EVs
When I started my video call with Robert Sansone, I had to offer a disclaimer: While I write regularly about the experience of driving electric vehicles, and about policies that promote them, my expertise stops when you pop the hood and look at what actually drives them. That disclaimer was...
GM dives into the home energy business in a bid to dethrone Tesla
General Motors is creating a new energy business to sell batteries, charging equipment, solar panels, and software to both residential and commercial customers. This is a board-based effort to create a range of accessories that can help sell its lineup of electric vehicles. A new division at GM. The new...
electrek.co
Trek says its new ultra-lightweight road e-bike looks and feels like a non-electric bike
Trek has just unveiled its lightest electric bike to date, the Trek Domane+ SLR. The stealthy e-bike is designed to slot right in alongside non-electric bikes without sticking out. Trek Domane+ SLR. Weighing in at a mere 11.75 kg (25.9 pounds), the Trek Domane+ SLR is the company’s lightest electric...
TechCrunch
Li-Cycle opens battery recycling plant in Alabama
The Toronto-based company, which also operates plants in Gilbert, Arizona and Rochester, New York, can now process up to 10,000 tons of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries per year, the equivalent of approximately 20,000 EVs annually. The latest facility is located in the southeastern U.S. to support the growing battery...
insideevs.com
Tesla's Reported Battery Issues In Germany Accelerate Move To Texas
A new report published by German media outlet Handelsblatt further substantiates earlier claims that Tesla is putting some plans on hold at its new factory in Berlin and shifting those plans to its other new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The plans were specific to upcoming battery production, and now it seems we may have a better idea of what Tesla appears to be planning.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 electric bikes that are perfect for adrenaline lovers
Bikes get the heart of almost every Automotive lover thumping! Make them electric – and you have the best of both worlds! They’re powerful, super-fast, menacing to look at, and not to mention a boon to the environment. And we’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of e-bike designs at Yanko Design. Each bike was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen or experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks to impenetrable safety standards, every electric bike we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of e-bikes that we feel were the best of the lot. From an electric motorbike that doubles as a reliable exercise machine to a Tesla bike concept with a peculiar X-factor– these electric bikes will surely satisfy your need for speed and sustainability!
notebookcheck.net
Husqvarna Automower NERA virtual boundary robot lawn mowers announced
Husqvarna has unveiled the Automower NERA series of robotic lawn mowers. This will be the brand’s first virtual boundary device for home use. Rather than boundary wires, the gadget can use the brand’s Exact Positioning Operating System (EPOS), a form of satellite navigation, to map its route, providing positioning accuracy with 2 to 3 cm (~0.8 to 1.2-in) precision. It is worth noting that the EPOS plug-in kit will be sold as a separate accessory. This technology is also being used in professional robot lawn mowers, such as the Ceora, which can handle lawns up to 50,000 m² (~528,196 ft²) in size.
Aviation International News
AkzoNobel Applies VR To Paint Training Process
Learning the art of painting aircraft is challenging and can consume valuable time and expensive resources. To help improve the training process, paint manufacturer AkzoNobel Aerospace Coatings (Booth 3557) has adopted the virtual reality (VR)-based training system developed by Virtual Paint Products. “Typically, when a customer asks for training, we...
accessinternational.media
Elevek transport platform set for Bauma debut
The TP7 transport platform from Portugal-based manufacturer Elevek will be unveiled at Bauma 2022, according to the company. With a payload of 2 tonnes and a modular cabin size from 2.2m to 3.2m, the TP7 is said to be ideal for transporting materials with large dimensions with a medium to high load capacity.
Ars Technica
“Battery Genome Project” creators want shared data, better EVs
How much does an electric vehicle’s battery performance change in hot weather? How about cold?. If someone drives aggressively in an EV, how does that affect the battery life?. How much do variations in battery materials make a difference in how an EV performs in various conditions?. Researchers and...
