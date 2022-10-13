Read full article on original website
How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake
Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
Air Fryer Fried Apples
Easy, tasty and great for snacking, as a dessert or a side dish, these Air Fryer Fried Apples are a sweet treat that you can make in a flash!. Did y'all know you can make fried apples in your air fryer? These are super easy and don't take a lot of ingredients to make. The air frying does not dry these out but makes them nice and tender just like if you made them the traditional way. Serve them as a side dish to your favorite southern meal or serve them up as a dessert with some ice cream! If you want to utilize your air fryer for more than just french fries, then you need to make this Air Fryer Fried Apple recipe!
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?
Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
The Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dish Fans Are Desperate To Taste Again
Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time, having first opened its doors back in 1969 in Tennessee. Over the years, it's no surprise that the menu would inevitably change, adding and dropping new menu items time after time until we eventually got the menu we know and love today. But even that menu is changing!
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
I used to work at Trader Joe's. Here are 8 things I buy from the chain every fall.
From pumpkin pancake mix and Vermont maple syrup to broccoli-cheddar soup and sweet-and-savory chicken, there are lots of great autumn products.
I tried 5 different kinds of canned chili, and there's only one I'd eat again
I tasted canned versions of the classic meal from Hormel, Wolf Brand, Amy's, and Campbell's to find the best option for your Fourth of July spread.
Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening
Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for. On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a...
I ordered a £6.99 sundae at Hungry Horse but what I was served instead was unbelievable
A DINER claims she was served a tub of £2 Tesco own-brand ice cream at a restaurant after ordering a sundae for £6.29. Becky Disdle said she had asked for the popular and spectacular-looking Candy Mania at the Hungry Horse. The chain says of the treat: “Starts with...
I'm a dietitian who spends $50 a week at Trader Joe's. Here are 13 things I love to buy.
As an expert on nutrition who shops on a budget, I buy lentils, tortellini, tomato soup, shaved steak, salsa, and chardonnay from the store.
I've been a chef for 15 years. Here are my 9 tips for making the best chocolate-chip cookies.
Slide 1 of 17: When I was in fourth grade, the cookie recipe I created won a bake sale at school. I haven't made them since then, but I re-created them from memory as an adult. I was worried they would be too sweet for me, but I enjoyed my twist on a classic cookie. Read the original article on Insider.
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?
There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin loaf + streusel topping = match made in heaven. I don’t think I’ve met a pumpkin bread that I didn’t like, but do you know what kind of pumpkin bread will make you fall positively in love? One with a cinnamon sugar streusel topping. Think about it — weren’t they always meant to be together? That moist pumpkiny-spiced loaf and a buttery brown sugar crumble? Match made in heaven if you ask me. Or anyone really. This loaf (well, loaves; this makes two) is easy to love and luckily easy enough to make that you can satisfy a craving on short notice.
BROWN SUGAR ROASTED SWEET POTATOES
Brown Sugar Roasted Sweet Potatoes are a great side dish for any meal. Simple oven roasted sweet potato recipe made with brown sugar, cinnamon, thyme, butter and pecans. I adore baked sweet potatoes and roasting them is one of my favorite ways to cook them. I prefer baking them because they’re soft and tender, but a little bit crisp on the outside and have the best flavor. They’re great for side dishes or lunch as sweet potatoes are high in protein and fiber as well as vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin B6. Sweet potatoes even contain iron and protein! They have no fat or cholesterol and a medium sized sweet potato only has about 120 calories. Of course, adding butter, cinnamon and a little bit of brown sugar does add a few more calories, but it’s absolutely worth it, I promise!
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Bourbon Pecan Praline Recipe
Some flavors just go together perfectly, like coffee and donuts, peas and carrots, or ketchup and fries. Looking for one more duo to add to that list? Why not take it from Erin Johnson of Probably in the Kitchen, the recipe developer behind these bourbon pecan pralines, when she says: "Bourbon and pecans are two of my favorite flavors and these combined make for a delicious treat!" Considering you can make them with all of 5 minutes of hands-on work and 20 minutes of cook time, they are a treat you can pretty much whip up any time. Not that you have to reveal that fact to the folks enjoying your tasty handiwork.
