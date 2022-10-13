Brandon Liebman has departed WME, where the talent agent was a partner, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. During his time at the agency, Liebman worked with clients that included Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, and embattled actor Armie Hammer.More from The Hollywood ReporterDr. David Sinclair, Celebrity Chef Serena Poon Sign With WME (Exclusive)Kalen Allen Signs With WME (Exclusive)A Slowdown in Content Spending? Ari Emanuel Says "I Don't See It" Liebman was representing Hammer when anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct and assault emerged against the actor, circulating online. Hammer was later accused of rape and investigated by the LAPD. Hammer was forced to exit projects shortly thereafter, including a Paramount+ series The Offer, the Lionsgate action-comedy Shotgun Wedding and the Broadway show The Minutes. WME dropped the actor in Feb. 2021. Liebman had been with the agency for nearly two decades. Clients have included Dev Patel, Richard Madden and Vince Vaughn. Causes for the departure were not immediately clear, and WME could not be reached for comment.

ARMY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO