Marlon Wayans Revealed The One Reason Will Smith Might Not Want Him To Return For Season 2 Of "Bel-Air"
Marlon chatted with BuzzFeed about the fate of his character and the role Will Smith could play in that decision.
Charlie Brown holiday specials won’t air on TV again – here’s how to watch them
A holiday tradition will be back exclusively on streaming again this year – here's how you can watch for free.
People Are Sharing Awkward Celebrity Encounters They've Had, And Oh Lord, I'm So Embarrassed For Them
To the person who stepped on Tina Fey's toes during a photo op after a Saturday Night Live episode: I'm so, so sorry.
Billy Eichner promotes new gay romantic comedy Bros on Channel 10's Have You Been Paying Attention
Billy Eichner and his Bros co-star Luke Macfarlane are currently Down Under to promote their new gay romantic comedy, Bros. During an appearance on Channel 10's Have You Been Paying Attention on Monday, the American comedian, 44, gushed about the groundbreaking movie. 'It's the first gay rom-com from a major...
TODAY.com
Mark Wahlberg moved to Nevada to 'give my kids a better life'
Mark Wahlberg made a big change for his family. The 51-year-old actor recently shared that he left California and moved to Nevada to give his four kids “a better life.”. When asked how he balances work and being a father he told “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood, “That is the biggest challenge.”
Brandon Liebman, Former Army Hammer Rep, Departs WME
Brandon Liebman has departed WME, where the talent agent was a partner, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. During his time at the agency, Liebman worked with clients that included Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, and embattled actor Armie Hammer.More from The Hollywood ReporterDr. David Sinclair, Celebrity Chef Serena Poon Sign With WME (Exclusive)Kalen Allen Signs With WME (Exclusive)A Slowdown in Content Spending? Ari Emanuel Says "I Don't See It" Liebman was representing Hammer when anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct and assault emerged against the actor, circulating online. Hammer was later accused of rape and investigated by the LAPD. Hammer was forced to exit projects shortly thereafter, including a Paramount+ series The Offer, the Lionsgate action-comedy Shotgun Wedding and the Broadway show The Minutes. WME dropped the actor in Feb. 2021. Liebman had been with the agency for nearly two decades. Clients have included Dev Patel, Richard Madden and Vince Vaughn. Causes for the departure were not immediately clear, and WME could not be reached for comment.
ARMY・
TODAY.com
New ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ cast surprises old at BravoCon. What we learned
BravoCon 2022 was essentially an ultimate girls trip for many fans and Bravolebrities, and one of the most magical moments came on day three during a panel so popular among fans, even Chrissy Teigen was in attendance. BravoCon attendees entered the "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Present by Hilton" panel...
TODAY.com
‘Real Housewives of New York City’ reboot cast has been revealed! Meet the women
A revamped “Real Housewives of New York City” is coming — and the cast has been revealed!. During a Sunday night taping of “Watch What Happens Live” at BravoCon, Andy Cohen debuted the women who will be part of the reboot of the long-running Bravo reality show.
TODAY.com
K-pop stars BTS to take a break to serve in South Korea’s military
K-pop superstars BTS are planning to fulfill their mandatory service in the South Korean military, their record label announced on Monday, Oct. 17. The group's seven members will carry out their military service "based on their own individual plans," with the group's oldest member, 29-year-old Jin, starting the process at the end of the month following his solo music release, BigHit Music said in a statement.
TODAY.com
California bakery creates Han Solo sculpture out of bread!
A California bakery created a life-sized replica of Han Solo from "Star Wars" that they are endearingly calling “Pan Solo.” The mother-daughter duo behind the creation said it took them a month to construct.Oct. 17, 2022.
TODAY.com
Dionne Warwick on being a social media star at 81: ‘I’ve always said what I wanted to say’
Dionne Warwick has joined the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation in their mission to make mental health a priority in every community. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Warwick graced a sea of influential guests draped in black tie attire at L'Avenue at Saks, a Parisian-inspired restaurant inside the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City.
TODAY.com
Artist known as 'Mr. Doodle' squiggles black-and-white doodles over entire mansion
It would be an unlikely sight anywhere, let alone in the English countryside. But nestled among rural homes with manicured gardens is a mansion covered entirely in cartoon-like doodles. Nothing is spared. Everything outside and inside the house is covered in black-and-white squiggles, a riot of video-game and comic-book inspired...
TODAY.com
Rachel Bilson has a vulnerable discussion with ‘Bling Ring’ thieves who robbed her
Years after their crimes against her and other celebrities rocketed them to headlines, Rachel Bilson is talking to "The Bling Ring." During the latest episode of her podcast “Broad Ideas,” the actor sat down with two members of the notorious group, Gabby Neiers and Alexis Haines— née Neiers.
TODAY.com
Meet the wooden sailboat and its captain taking YouTube by storm
In 2016, Steve Denette began documenting his journey to build a sailboat on his Youtube channel. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight on how Denette’s viral project led him on a path to set sail on the high seas.Oct. 16, 2022.
CARS・
TODAY.com
Savannah, Hoda do a shotski with Andy Cohen at BravoCon
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb took to the stage to help moderate at this year's BravoCon, the fan event celebrating some of Bravo’s biggest TV shows and reality stars. Andy Cohen even invited the TODAY anchors to do the famous shotski!Oct. 17, 2022.
