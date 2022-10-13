ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Mark Wahlberg moved to Nevada to 'give my kids a better life'

Mark Wahlberg made a big change for his family. The 51-year-old actor recently shared that he left California and moved to Nevada to give his four kids “a better life.”. When asked how he balances work and being a father he told “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood, “That is the biggest challenge.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Brandon Liebman, Former Army Hammer Rep, Departs WME

Brandon Liebman has departed WME, where the talent agent was a partner, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. During his time at the agency, Liebman worked with clients that included Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, and embattled actor Armie Hammer.More from The Hollywood ReporterDr. David Sinclair, Celebrity Chef Serena Poon Sign With WME (Exclusive)Kalen Allen Signs With WME (Exclusive)A Slowdown in Content Spending? Ari Emanuel Says "I Don't See It" Liebman was representing Hammer when anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct and assault emerged against the actor, circulating online. Hammer was later accused of rape and investigated by the LAPD. Hammer was forced to exit projects shortly thereafter, including a Paramount+ series The Offer, the Lionsgate action-comedy Shotgun Wedding and the Broadway show The Minutes. WME dropped the actor in Feb. 2021. Liebman had been with the agency for nearly two decades. Clients have included Dev Patel, Richard Madden and Vince Vaughn. Causes for the departure were not immediately clear, and WME could not be reached for comment.
TODAY.com

K-pop stars BTS to take a break to serve in South Korea’s military

K-pop superstars BTS are planning to fulfill their mandatory service in the South Korean military, their record label announced on Monday, Oct. 17. The group's seven members will carry out their military service "based on their own individual plans," with the group's oldest member, 29-year-old Jin, starting the process at the end of the month following his solo music release, BigHit Music said in a statement.
TODAY.com

Meet the wooden sailboat and its captain taking YouTube by storm

In 2016, Steve Denette began documenting his journey to build a sailboat on his Youtube channel. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight on how Denette’s viral project led him on a path to set sail on the high seas.Oct. 16, 2022.
TODAY.com

Savannah, Hoda do a shotski with Andy Cohen at BravoCon

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb took to the stage to help moderate at this year's BravoCon, the fan event celebrating some of Bravo’s biggest TV shows and reality stars. Andy Cohen even invited the TODAY anchors to do the famous shotski!Oct. 17, 2022.
