We have some news from last night’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City event for the popular Mexican promotion AAA. In one of the evenings more violent encounters, Pentagon Jr. defeated Villano IV in a Mask vs. Mask match. Penta came out victorious in the bloody affair, forcing one of the elder statesmen of lucha to unmask in an emotional moment. Though the two men went to absolute war with one another, there was a display of mutual respect following the bout. You can see the post-match interaction below, via AAA’s Twitter account:

