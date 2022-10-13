Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Matt Riddle commented on proving himself as a top singles star in WWE and the evolution of his character, the issues in his personal life and his quest for a singles title, and more. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action At Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of RAW, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
ewrestlingnews.com
Has WWE Opened The Forbidden Door?, Top WWE Superstar Opens AAA TripleMania XXX
Is the “Forbidden Door” opening in WWE with Triple H at the helm?. The 30th annual AAA TripleMania event from Mexico City on Saturday night opened with a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio congratulating the company on celebrating a huge milestone, referencing his own time in the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Discusses “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines Involving Himself & Jeff Hardy
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on some of the past WWE storylines involving himself and his brother that were bad in hindsight, the factors affecting declining angles pushed by a promotion, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tag Team Match Announced For WWE RAW
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as they will take on Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable). Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE this past week on RAW when they aided AJ Styles. You can check out the official announcement...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Planned AEW Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series
All Elite Wrestling is slated to film a new behind-the-scenes documentary. According to a report from Fightful, the promotion informed its talent and staff this past week that the company is set to produce a documentary show. The show will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of a group of wrestlers...
ewrestlingnews.com
PCO & Bret Hart Reunite (Photo), Impact Wrestling TV Tapings Set For This Weekend
Impact Wrestling will be holding another set of TV tapings this weekend. The tapings will take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, NV. PCO reunited with Bret “Hitman” Hart over the weekend. The Impact Wrestling star took to Twitter to share a photo of the meeting, which you can see below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Dakota Kai Reveals How Her WWE Return Came Together, More
During a recent appearance on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Dakota Kai commented on which NXT star she’d like to join Damage CTRL, how her WWE return came together, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On which NXT...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Provides An Update On The Status Of Her Neck, More
Saraya recently returned to the world of professional wrestling, making her AEW debut on an episode of Dynamite several weeks ago. During a recent appearance on the “Talk is Jericho” podcast, the former Paige commented on the status of her neck, taking the time to let herself heal, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
WWE has locked down a new ring name. On October 13th, WWE filed to trademark “Lyra Valkyria” for entertainment services. WWE also recently filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Says Triple H Belongs On The Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling
During a recent appearance on the “Not Sam Wrestling” podcast, AEW wrestler MJF commented on why Triple H belongs on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, who else would be on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Chioda Says Tony Khan Should Avoid Post-PPV Media Scrums
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan may cut down on post-pay-per-view media scrums to avoid a similar situation as to what played out at AEW All Out 2022. After the September event, new-AEW World Champion CM Punk gave explosive comments about Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Colt Cabana.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rosa Mendes Has Glowing Words About Working With Naomi
Rosa Mendes burst onto WWE television screens back in 2008 as a planted fan in the crowd, claiming to be Beth Phoenix’s biggest fan. It seems that Mendes is also a big fan of another current WWE Superstar – Naomi. The real-life Milena Roucka had glowing praise for...
ewrestlingnews.com
Date Of Mike Bucci’s Last Match Has Been Announced
Pro wrestling veteran Mike Bucci has announced the date of his last match. You may remember Bucci as Nova from the halcyon days of ECW. Maybe you remember him as the grating fitness guru Simon Dean from the Ruthless Aggression era of WWE. However you remember the performer, he is preparing to hang up his boots and now we know the date of his last match.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from October 17, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Cameron Grimes defeated Akira Tozawa. Cedric Alexander defeated Duke Hudson.
ewrestlingnews.com
Willie Mack Reveals Why He Decided To Leave Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack commented on why he decided to step away from Impact Wrestling, if he feels bummed out about leaving Impact since he had quite the run there, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Talks All Things NXT In New, In-Depth Interview
Given his anti-authority position days of D-Generation X, it’s hard picturing Shawn Michaels as a company executive. Yet that’s where the Heartbreak Kid finds himself these days, as one of the chief officials in charge of NXT. Michaels recently sat down for an in-depth interview with TV Insider to talk all things NXT and what the future might hold.
Comments / 0