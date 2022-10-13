Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action At Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of RAW, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s RAW Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/17/22)
WWE invades the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. – The Miz vs. Dexter...
Has WWE Opened The Forbidden Door?, Top WWE Superstar Opens AAA TripleMania XXX
Is the “Forbidden Door” opening in WWE with Triple H at the helm?. The 30th annual AAA TripleMania event from Mexico City on Saturday night opened with a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio congratulating the company on celebrating a huge milestone, referencing his own time in the company.
Matt Hardy Discusses “Bad Taste” WWE Storylines Involving Himself & Jeff Hardy
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy commented on some of the past WWE storylines involving himself and his brother that were bad in hindsight, the factors affecting declining angles pushed by a promotion, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Tag Team Match Announced For WWE RAW
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in action on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW as they will take on Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable). Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE this past week on RAW when they aided AJ Styles. You can check out the official announcement...
Backstage News On Planned AEW Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Series
All Elite Wrestling is slated to film a new behind-the-scenes documentary. According to a report from Fightful, the promotion informed its talent and staff this past week that the company is set to produce a documentary show. The show will focus on the behind-the-scenes aspect of a group of wrestlers...
PCO & Bret Hart Reunite (Photo), Impact Wrestling TV Tapings Set For This Weekend
Impact Wrestling will be holding another set of TV tapings this weekend. The tapings will take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, NV. PCO reunited with Bret “Hitman” Hart over the weekend. The Impact Wrestling star took to Twitter to share a photo of the meeting, which you can see below:
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
WWE has locked down a new ring name. On October 13th, WWE filed to trademark “Lyra Valkyria” for entertainment services. WWE also recently filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” and “Uncle Howdy.”. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check...
Jeff Hardy Ordered To Be In Court This Week, Free Meet & Greet With Tony Khan
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan will be doing a meet and greet this Thursday at 4:30 PM ET in Jacksonville, FL. The meet and greet will be free for all fans who have purchased a ticket for Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the...
Saraya Provides An Update On The Status Of Her Neck, More
Saraya recently returned to the world of professional wrestling, making her AEW debut on an episode of Dynamite several weeks ago. During a recent appearance on the “Talk is Jericho” podcast, the former Paige commented on the status of her neck, taking the time to let herself heal, and more.
Jake Crist Reaches Two-Year Milestone In His Sobriety
Jake Crist is celebrating a huge milestone in his sobriety as he has been alcohol-free for two years. Crist competed for Impact Wrestling from 2017 to 2020, where he became an X-Division and World Tag Team Champion. Taking to Twitter, Crist spoke about his recent milestone. He wrote,. “Two year...
Who Will NXT’s Mystery Wrestlers Be? & Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
Daniel Cormier Predicts Current NXT Star Will Be A “Main Event Player”
During his appearance on The Masked Man Show, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on the Creed Brothers. He specifically referenced Julius Creed and predicted that the WWE NXT Superstar will have a bright future. He said,. “[Julius] is going to be a main event player at...
The Undertaker & Chris Jericho Congratulate Matt Hardy, The Rock News
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Chris Jericho recently congratulated Matt Hardy on his thirty years in the wrestling business. You can check out several videos from both men below:. Warner Bros. Pictures posted the following video to promote The Rock’s upcoming Black Adam film:. You can keep...
MJF Says Triple H Belongs On The Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling
During a recent appearance on the “Not Sam Wrestling” podcast, AEW wrestler MJF commented on why Triple H belongs on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, who else would be on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
Results From WWE Live Event In Topeka, Kansas: Street Fight
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory (with a Stunner) Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth. Mustafa Ali defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after Otis is...
Willie Mack Reveals Why He Decided To Leave Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack commented on why he decided to step away from Impact Wrestling, if he feels bummed out about leaving Impact since he had quite the run there, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
Date Of Mike Bucci’s Last Match Has Been Announced
Pro wrestling veteran Mike Bucci has announced the date of his last match. You may remember Bucci as Nova from the halcyon days of ECW. Maybe you remember him as the grating fitness guru Simon Dean from the Ruthless Aggression era of WWE. However you remember the performer, he is preparing to hang up his boots and now we know the date of his last match.
