Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 6 Commanders-Bears Showdown tournaments

By Jovan Alford
 4 days ago
Is James Conner playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football

James Conner was one of fantasy football's biggest surprises last year, but he's morphed into one of the biggest disappointments this season. Now, the veteran running back is hampered by a rib injury that could keep him out of Week 7's Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football showdown. Even though Conner has been mediocre (at best) this year, updates on his status will have a big effect on early-week start 'em, sit 'em decisions, as backup Eno Benjamin showed last week that he's a capable fill-in if Conner can't go.
Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 7: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

With the fantasy football regular season about to hit the halfway point, you probably have a good feel for your strengths and weaknesses. That's especially important during the byes when perceived strengths can turn into weaknesses very quickly, at least for one week. Our Week 7 fantasy WR PPR rankings can help you find potential sleepers or waiver-wire streamers if you have the injury/bye-week blues at receiver.
Is CeeDee Lamb playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Cowboys-Eagles Sunday Night Football

CeeDee Lamb popped up on the Cowboys' injury report late last week and forced fantasy football owners to furiously check for injury updates throughout the day on Sunday. He's back at it again this week, officially being listed as "questionable" for Dallas' Week 6 showdown against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Start 'em, sit 'em decisions and potential late-minute waiver-wire runs depend on whether Lamb is playing, so let's break down what we know.
NFL Week 6 overreactions: What's wrong with Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers after losses as big favorites?

The Packers got blown out by the Jets at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers lost on the road as massive favorites in Pittsburgh. The 49ers fell hard far away from home in Atlanta. The early Sunday afternoon window in NFL Week 6 was cruel to three NFC contenders looking up at the undefeated Eagles. But were the upsets flukes against well-coached upstarts, or is there real concern developing in Green Bay, Tampa Bay and San Francisco?
What channel is Giants vs. Ravens on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens face a tough test in Week 6 as they travel North to take on the impressive New York Giants. Baltimore is coming off a last-second win over division rival Cincinnati last time out, in which Jackson led a drive to set up Justin Tucker's game-winning field goal in the final minute. It wasn't a pretty win, but it was an important one for a team that hadn't won a game at home since November of last year.
Is Melvin Gordon playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football

Melvin Gordon popped up on the Broncos' injury report this week and is forcing fantasy football owners to routinely check for injury updates leading into Denver's Week 6 matchup. Following Denver's final practice of the week, Gordon's officially listed as "questionable" against his former team, the Chargers, on Monday Night Football. Start 'em, sit 'em decisions and potential late-minute waiver-wire runs can depend on whether Gordon is playing, so let's break down what we know.
Why isn't Dalton Schultz playing vs. Eagles? Cowboys TE out with injury

The Cowboys are not only without their star quarterback for their clash with the undefeated Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," they're also without their top tight end. Dallas announced ahead of Sunday's game that, along with Dak Prescott, Dalton Schultz would be out against Philadelphia. Schultz is the Cowboys' third-leading...
Christian McCaffrey trade rumors, explained: Why Bills are being connected to Panthers RB

The 2022 NFL season has yet to reach its halfway point, but already, some teams know that they are destined to finish the season poorly. One of those teams is the Panthers. Carolina came into the season hopeful that Baker Mayfield could fix the team's recent quarterback issues, but instead, the offense has sputtered badly. That led to the dismissal of head coach Matt Rhule after just five games and the replacement of Mayfield, who has an ankle injury, at quarterback with PJ Walker.
Cardinals WR depth chart: How Robbie Anderson trade, Hollywood Brown injury, DeAndre Hopkins return impact Arizona

The Cardinals are set to undergo major changes in their wide receiver room just six weeks into the 2022 NFL season. Arizona traded for veteran receiver Robbie Anderson on Monday to add some size and speed to its receiving corps. His addition comes in wake of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown suffering a potential season-ending foot injury against the Seahawks in Week 6.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on JK Dobbins, Deon Jackson impacting Week 7 waiver wire pickups

After a wild Sunday in the NFL, fantasy football owners are doing their Monday morning debriefings to see which players got injured and how that will affect their respective fantasy teams going forward. Fortunately, it was a quiet week for new injuries, but running backs JK Dobbins and Deon Jackson both exited early because of lower body injuries, which could potentially force owners to hit the waiver wire for running back depth that is already scarce heading into Week 7.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Lamar Jackson, Ezekiel Elliott among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 7

Six weeks are in the books, and fantasy football owners should have a good idea of where their teams stand in the overall landscape of their leagues. With the byes in full force (Bills, Rams, Vikings, Eagles this week -- ouch) and injuries never ceasing, now's the time to scour other rosters for trade targets and start offering up some deals. FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 7 Stock Watch that includes Alvin Kamara, Darrell Henderson Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Lamar Jackson, and Ezekiel Elliott, among others.
College football's Week 7 showed why playoff games need to be on campus

With the temperature set to "perfect" across the country, college football showed once again Saturday why it has the greatest regular season in all of sports. Too bad it cannot figure out its postseason. In the eight-year history of the College Football Playoff, there have been 24 playoff games. All...
Robbie Anderson trade details: Cardinals acquire Panthers WR day after sideline tirade, ejection

It did not take long for Robbie Anderson to find a new home after his Week 6 sideline tirade. The veteran Panthers receiver was ejected from the team's 24-10 loss to the Rams by his own coach after mixing it up with position coach Joe Dailey on the sideline. Anderson refused even to sit with his fellow receivers, prompting interim coach Steve Wilks to tell him to leave the field.
