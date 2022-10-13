Best NFL prop bets for every Week 6 game: Patrick Mahomes & Jalen Hurts have huge games, Mike Evans & Chris Godwin both score TDs

Read full article on original website
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 6 game
No, your eyes do not deceive you. The Broncos are back in prime time. After one of the most brutal offensive performances in recent memory in a Week 5 Thursday night loss to the Colts, the Broncos are closing out Week 6 with an AFC West showdown against the Chargers.
Fantasy TE PPR Rankings Week 7: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football
Welcome to the tight end bye-pocalypse, where we lose four potential starters at a position that's already thinner than angel hair. Chances are, you might be looking for a sleeper or waiver wire streamer, and our Week 7 fantasy TE PPR rankings can help...sort of. Let's start with who won't...
How long is Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown out? Latest news, updates on Cardinal WR's injury status
The Cardinals' struggling offense suffered a hit to its wide receiver depth on Sunday after Marquise "Hollywood" Brown exited the game with a foot injury. Brown was injured in the fourth quarter when the 5-9 Brown was unable to beat 6-4 cornerback Tariq Woolen of the Seahawks to a Kyler Murray pass.
Is Michael Thomas playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football
Injuries have plagued the Saints virtually all season, and heading into Week 7's Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cardinals, several key players figure to be "out" or "questionable" once again. Chief among them is veteran WR Michael Thomas, who's missed the past three games because of a toe injury. Because of a brutal four-team bye (Rams, Vikings, Eagles, Bills) and injuries to other key receivers, Thomas' presence matters quite a bit to fantasy football owners. If he's out, it could force some waiver-wire streamers into start 'em, sit 'em debates.
Why Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots reportedly got 'a little sideways' after Josh McDaniels departure, ankle injury
Mac Jones' second season with the Patriots hasn't gone as planned to date. Many were hoping that the 2021 first-round pick would take a step forward in 2022 after a promising rookie campaign that saw him finish second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to only Ja'Marr Chase.
What channel is Steelers vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 6 game
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers narrowly escaped against the Falcons last weekend, after a controversial roughing-the-passer penalty prevented Atlanta from getting the ball back and having a chance to win the game. The Buccaneers' offense has hit plenty of bumps through five games, but Tampa does find itself alone atop the NFC South at 3-2. Most importantly, Brady finally has top receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin healthy at the same time.
NFL Week 6 overreactions: What's wrong with Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers after losses as big favorites?
The Packers got blown out by the Jets at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers lost on the road as massive favorites in Pittsburgh. The 49ers fell hard far away from home in Atlanta. The early Sunday afternoon window in NFL Week 6 was cruel to three NFC contenders looking up at the undefeated Eagles. But were the upsets flukes against well-coached upstarts, or is there real concern developing in Green Bay, Tampa Bay and San Francisco?
Is Dak Prescott playing Sunday night? Fantasy injury update for Cowboys-Eagles Sunday Night Football
Fantasy football owners suffered a major blow during Sunday Night Football in the season's opening week when Dak Prescott exited the Cowboy's loss due to a thumb injury. Fast forward to Week 6's SNF matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles, and Prescott appears on the precipice of returning. The Cowboys' star is "questionable," and if he plays, start 'em, sit 'em ripples would be felt throughout fantasy leagues.
Why Jalen Hurts fell in the 2020 NFL Draft, gifting Eagles a potential star quarterback
The 2020 NFL Draft might be a painful one for several teams, and Jalen Hurts might be one reason why. One would think that a quarterback who spent time at two of college football's most successful and prominent programs would be a lock for the top five, and if not that, then the first round. Something strange happened with Hurts, though.
Why isn't Dalton Schultz playing vs. Eagles? Cowboys TE out with injury
The Cowboys are not only without their star quarterback for their clash with the undefeated Eagles on "Sunday Night Football," they're also without their top tight end. Dallas announced ahead of Sunday's game that, along with Dak Prescott, Dalton Schultz would be out against Philadelphia. Schultz is the Cowboys' third-leading...
How Patrick Mahomes' no-look passes, Chiefs' trick plays mystify opposing defenses
Kansas City has a magician under center. The tricks don't always come off — who could forget this interception against Washington last year — but when it comes to making something out of nothing in the blink of an eye, few players compare to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Why do the Eagles have the Saints' draft pick? Revisiting the trade that helped bring AJ Brown to Philadelphia, Chris Olave to New Orleans
Led by a stingy defense and early-season MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles have gotten off to an unblemished start in 2022. It's only been five games, admittedly. But it's got Philly fans dreaming of a deep postseason run, something that didn't quite seem likely a few months ago. For...
Cardinals WR depth chart: How Robbie Anderson trade, Hollywood Brown injury, DeAndre Hopkins return impact Arizona
The Cardinals are set to undergo major changes in their wide receiver room just six weeks into the 2022 NFL season. Arizona traded for veteran receiver Robbie Anderson on Monday to add some size and speed to its receiving corps. His addition comes in wake of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown suffering a potential season-ending foot injury against the Seahawks in Week 6.
College football's Week 7 showed why playoff games need to be on campus
With the temperature set to "perfect" across the country, college football showed once again Saturday why it has the greatest regular season in all of sports. Too bad it cannot figure out its postseason. In the eight-year history of the College Football Playoff, there have been 24 playoff games. All...
Robbie Anderson trade details: Cardinals acquire Panthers WR day after sideline tirade, ejection
It did not take long for Robbie Anderson to find a new home after his Week 6 sideline tirade. The veteran Panthers receiver was ejected from the team's 24-10 loss to the Rams by his own coach after mixing it up with position coach Joe Dailey on the sideline. Anderson refused even to sit with his fellow receivers, prompting interim coach Steve Wilks to tell him to leave the field.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on JK Dobbins, Deon Jackson impacting Week 7 waiver wire pickups
After a wild Sunday in the NFL, fantasy football owners are doing their Monday morning debriefings to see which players got injured and how that will affect their respective fantasy teams going forward. Fortunately, it was a quiet week for new injuries, but running backs JK Dobbins and Deon Jackson both exited early because of lower body injuries, which could potentially force owners to hit the waiver wire for running back depth that is already scarce heading into Week 7.
Cardinals' struggles on offense put Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's contracts under the microscope
After signing quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury to big contract extensions in the offseason, it appeared the Cardinals had secured their long-term future. Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Arizona sits at the bottom of the NFC West. Kingsbury's offense — his supposed calling card — has languished, scoring just 11 touchdowns total.
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 6 Broncos-Chargers Showdown tournaments
For the second consecutive week, we will see two AFC West squads face off on Monday Night Football as the Broncos head to Los Angeles to play the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are 4.5-point favorites, and the total is set at O/U 45.5 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Los Angeles is loaded with offensive talent despite not having Keenan Allen (hamstring) again, and you can bet plenty of DFS players will have L.A.-heavy builds for their DraftKings Showdown lineups.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Lamar Jackson, Ezekiel Elliott among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 7
Six weeks are in the books, and fantasy football owners should have a good idea of where their teams stand in the overall landscape of their leagues. With the byes in full force (Bills, Rams, Vikings, Eagles this week -- ouch) and injuries never ceasing, now's the time to scour other rosters for trade targets and start offering up some deals. FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 7 Stock Watch that includes Alvin Kamara, Darrell Henderson Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Lamar Jackson, and Ezekiel Elliott, among others.
Eagles' Darius Slay gifts Cooper Rush interception ball to Meek Mill during 'Sunday Night Football'
Few athletes have embraced their home cities in recent years quite like Darius Slay. The Eagles' shutdown corner is not only locking opposition's top wideouts down, but Slay is also taking the "City of Brotherly Love" moniker to heart. Last month, Slay gifted a ball to the Sixers' James Harden...
