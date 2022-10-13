Read full article on original website
shastascout.org
Meet Tenessa Audette for City Council
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Ten candidates, including one incumbent, are running for three...
actionnewsnow.com
Brooke Smith running for Corning City Council
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Friday, Brooke Smith spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Corning City Council. To get more information about Smith, watch the...
actionnewsnow.com
Kevin Crye running for Shasta County Supervisor District 1
Kevin Crye spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Shasta County Supervisor District 1. Kevin Crye running for Shasta County Supervisor District 1. Kevin Crye spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Shasta County Supervisor District 1.
actionnewsnow.com
Authur Gorman running for Shasta County Board of Education
Authur Gorman spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Shasta County Board of Education. Authur Gorman running for Shasta County Board of Education. Authur Gorman spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Shasta County Board of Education.
shastascout.org
Voice Your Opinions About the City of Redding
Monday, October 17, is the last day to fill out the Redding Community Survey. The survey takes around fifteen minutes to complete in full and asks questions about residents’ experiences in the city including their perceived quality of life, feelings of safety, ease of accessing transportation, ability to afford housing and more.
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
kymkemp.com
North Coast Water Board Increases Enforcement on Cannabis Growers, Issues Six-Figure Fines
The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board reported last Friday that its enforcement actions against water quality violations have increased by 25% over the past two years, driven largely by its forceful response to the growing operations of cannabis cultivators whose activities threaten nearby waterways. The cultivators involved generally...
Multiple agencies involved in fighting wildfires hiring
The Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service and the US Fish and Wildlife Service are hoping to fill 200 positions ahead of the next fire season.
actionnewsnow.com
Body found near Caldwell Park
REDDING, Calf. - A body was found near Caldwell Park in Redding just after noon on Thursday. Redding Police say the case has been turned over to the Investigations Division of the police department. Redding Police added that there are homeless people who camp in that area. This is just...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man convicted of shooting 2 people and setting apartment on fire
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man faces up to 80 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder for shooting his girlfriend and a neighbor. Benjamin Pouvi Fata was arrested in January 2021. The incident happened at an apartment in the 600 block of Hartnell Avenue.
krcrtv.com
Police were led on a high speed vehicle chase early Saturday morning in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — At approximately 1:07 on Saturday morning a Shasta County Sheriff's Deputy was led on a chase when attempting to conduct a traffic stop. According to Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), one of their deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on a blue Hyundai Sonata early Saturday morning when patrolling the Shasta Dam Blvd. and Ashby Rd. area, but the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Marcelino Chavez, 39, refused to stop for the deputy's lights and siren.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California
Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Shasta Lake on Saturday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after evading officers by car and on foot on Saturday at around 1:07 a.m. in Shasta Lake. A Shasta County Deputy was on patrol in the area of Shasta Dam Boulevard and Ashby Road...
actionnewsnow.com
Opening date for new Redding Costco location set
REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location in Redding has set an opening date. The new location at 4805 Bechelli Lane will opening on Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. Construction was delayed multiple times since the start of construction in August 2021. Workers found human remains at the site in...
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
Red Bluff, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle crash closes downtown Redding intersection overnight
REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with major injuries after a late-night crash in downtown Redding. The collision happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at Shasta and Pine Streets. CHP said an officer has spotted the motorcycle speeding on interstate 5 and was trying to pull over...
actionnewsnow.com
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding railroad crossing closed due to semi-truck crash
REDDING, Calif. - A railroad crossing near Girvan Road and Highway 273 is closed due to a traffic crash, said the Redding Police Department. Police say a semi-truck crashed into a railroad crossing sign, forcing the railroad crossing from Girvan Road to Highway 273 to close. Officials say they do...
