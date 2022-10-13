Mountain Mike’s Pizza, one of the nation’s leading family-style pizza chains for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced that its first ever restaurant in Texas will open in Lewisville before the end of the year. The new restaurant will introduce Mountain Mike’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to the Lone Star State and will feature the same family-friendly atmosphere guests have enjoyed for more than four decades. Owned and operated by Steve and Adam Zeigler of Zeigler & Son, LLC, which also owns eight Jersey Mike’s franchises throughout the state, the Mountain Mike’s Lewisville opening will be the first of their three-store agreement and marks the first of many Texas locations to come – with several expected to open in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth region within the next 12 months.

