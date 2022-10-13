Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook has a monster performance
Five star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook has been a regular visitor to the end zone this, but last night against Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge he took it to a new level. Desoto put 86 points on the scoreboard last night, with 56 points coming in the first half of play. Cook was a huge focal point of the offensive fireworks, as he recorded 10 catches for 230 yards and scored 5 touchdowns on the night.
247Sports
Update on Taulia Tagovailoa's status after Terps "don't play smart" but escape Indiana, 38-33,
Maryland football was bruised and battered, but escaped Bloomington, Indiana with a 38-33 victory over the Hoosiers Saturday. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a right knee injury, but backup Billy Edwards Jr. came in to lead the Terps to a victory down the stretch. Maryland racked up 442 yards of offense across 82 plays and held the Hoosiers to just 75 plays of their own for 351 yards, but nine Terrapin penalties for 94 yards let Indiana hang around.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Defending MaxPreps National Champion Duncanville headlines 26th annual Les Schwab Invitational
The 16-team field is headlined by out-of-state powers Duncanville (Texas), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.). Duncanville is the defending MaxPreps National Champion and returns four players who started 26 or more games last season headlined by reigning MaxPreps National Junior...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
fox4news.com
Midlothian High School football coach passes away after battling Stage 4 cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A popular football coach at Midlothian High School lost his fight to cancer this weekend. Clif White passed away after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in May. The 37-year-old’s colleagues said they had a birthday...
Pizza Marketplace
Mountain Mike's Pizza to make Texas debut
Mountain Mike's Pizza will make its Texas debut in Lewisville by the end of the year. Franchisees Steve and Adam Zeigler will open the first of a three-store agreement. The Zeiglers also own eight Jersey Mike's franchises throughout Texas, according to a press release. "We are beyond excited to introduce...
Rangers Reportedly Met with World Series Winner Bruce Bochy for Open GM Position
The Texas Rangers are still looking for their next general manager.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. Now that their season is over, the Texas Rangers are looking for a new manager. According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal, Rangers GM Chris Young flew to Nashville to meet with three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy. Dallas News reports that Young was spotted on a flight to Nashville on Wednesday. Bochy managed Young in 2006 in San Diego and later won three World Series with San Francisco.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
Dallas Observer
8 New Dallas Restaurants We're Excited About
Dallas continues to open restaurants at what seems like a record pace. This fall is full of new openings, and looking ahead, we're excited about some spots that will open in 2023. Here are the places we're looking forward to the most, some of which are already open and other that will be soon.
QSR magazine
Mountain Mike's to Enter Texas By End of the Year
Mountain Mike’s Pizza, one of the nation’s leading family-style pizza chains for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, announced that its first ever restaurant in Texas will open in Lewisville before the end of the year. The new restaurant will introduce Mountain Mike’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to the Lone Star State and will feature the same family-friendly atmosphere guests have enjoyed for more than four decades. Owned and operated by Steve and Adam Zeigler of Zeigler & Son, LLC, which also owns eight Jersey Mike’s franchises throughout the state, the Mountain Mike’s Lewisville opening will be the first of their three-store agreement and marks the first of many Texas locations to come – with several expected to open in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth region within the next 12 months.
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
fox4news.com
Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas road; no injuries reported
DALLAS - A plane landed on a Dallas roadway after experiencing engine problems Saturday afternoon. Few details have been released at this time, but the aircraft landed on Kiest Boulevard, between Loop 12 and Spur 408 in Dallas. According to the FAA, this happened at about 3 p.m., when a...
McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road. Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph. "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
McKinney National Airport May Be Expanding
DFW and Dallas Love Field may have some competition brewing. A new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport could be in the works in addition to other expansion plans. According to The Dallas Morning News (via Newsbreak), city leaders are in the planning stages for a two to four-gate terminal at the already existing airport. The city hopes to put a bond on the ballot for voters in May to help fund the new terminal at McKinney National Airport. The project would cost around $300 million to expand on the east side of the airport.
WFAA
DFW Weather: Rain enters North Texas overnight into Sunday morning. But how much? And for how long?
Thanks to a cold front coming down from Oklahoma, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will see rain by 7 a.m. on Sunday. And then? Actual cold! (Well, relatively.)
