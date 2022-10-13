Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Randy Fine challenges Brevard Superintendent to debate on proposed property tax increase
He said he's willing to battle it out with Mark Mullins on his home turf. Rep. Randy Fine wants to debate Brevard County school officials on the need for a property tax increase. On state letterhead, the Palm Bay Republican challenged Brevard County Superintendent Mark Mullins to a debate. The...
wqcs.org
DeSantis-Crist Debate Re-Scheduled for Monday Oct. 24 in Fort Pierce
Florida - Monday October 17, 2022: The gubernatorial debate between GOP Governor Ron DeSantis and his democratic challenger Charlie Crist has been re-scheduled. It was originally set to take place at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on Wednesday October 12 however Hurricane Ian forced a postponement until Monday October 24 at the same venue.
Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic as population grows
From trains to automobiles, Port St. Lucie leaders are looking toward the future to figure out how they'll keep their ever-growing city from descending into gridlock.
Vero residents will be allowed to stay in homes after fears of eviction
Dozens of residents in Vero Beach are breathing a sigh of relief after fears they might have to soon vacate their homes.
Lodging
Driftwood Capital Breaks Ground on Element Melbourne Beach
MELBOURNE, Florida—Driftwood Capital announced it has broken ground on the Element by Westin, a new 130-key extended-stay hotel located on oceanfront property in Melbourne, Florida; the hotel will be known as Element Melbourne Beach. The property is being built on the 2.56-acre site of a former parking lot located adjacent to The Crowne Plaza Melbourne, another property owned and operated by Driftwood Capital. It is the first Marriott-branded hotel in Melbourne Beach.
South Florida's first big cool front is on the doorstep; late October hurricane outlook
It’s been a hot, humid and storm-stressed summer for South Floridians as we patiently wait for a cool front to arrive this week that will give everyone a much-needed taste of fall. The first big one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a temperature drop of 10 degrees that...
wfit.org
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
cw34.com
EF-0 tornado hits neighborhood in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a tornado touchdown on Monday night. And the National Weather Service confirmed it on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said the damage can be seen on 23rd Street SW in Vero Beach. Branches were torn off trees...
WPTV
Possible tornado touches down in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service will assess whether a tornado touched down Monday evening in Indian River County, causing damage to several homes. Indian River County Fire Rescue crews and deputies responded to the scene near the 400 block of 23rd Street Southwest. Officials said...
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: City of Palm Bay to Host Veteran’s Day Parade November 5
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The City of Palm Bay will host the 2022 Palm Bay Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 9 a.m. Participants and spectators alike are invited to help honor our veterans and their families. The parade will start at...
veronews.com
Vero goes into overdrive with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Grateful that Hurricane Ian delivered us just a glancing blow, resulting in little more than yard debris and some brief power outages, Vero Beach businesses and residents have stepped up to assist those whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the Category 4 storm. Locals who still remember the trio...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
850wftl.com
Tornado warning issued for Indian River County
(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY)–A tornado warning has been issued for Indian River County until 7:15 p.m. The warning was issued by The National Weather Service in Melbourne. The warning has been issued for Northeastern St. Lucie County in east central Florida… Southeastern Indian River County in east central Florida..
3 arrested in stolen U-Haul after spending counterfeit bills in Indian River Co.
Three people traveling in a stolen U-Haul truck were arrested after using counterfeit bills Saturday in Indian River County.
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
wqcs.org
Brightline Begins 110 MPH Testing TODAY Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties
Martin & St. Lucie Counties - Monday October 17, 2022: Brightline begins 110 miles-per-hour testing of its passenger trains today in Martin and St. Lucie Counties. The private rail carrier had previously announced the start of testing would be Monday, October 17, but they delayed it one day, according to Katie Mitzner, Director of Brightline Public Affairs. She said training of crossing guards and implementation of other safety measures took place yesterday.
villages-news.com
Drug suspect arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle near Morse Gate
A drug suspect was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop near the gate at Morse Boulevard and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages. Thomas Eugene Pittman, 39, of Fort Pierce, was traveling in a silver Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate at 9:14 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle was pulled over due to an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WESH
Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Brevard, Osceola counties
The National Weather Service let a severe thunderstorm warning expire for Brevard and Osceola counties Monday evening. The warning ran through 6:15 p.m. for Osceola. The warning in Brevard ran through 6:30 p.m. Check the interactive radar. The threat of a tornado was possible. Winds up to 60 mph and...
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Oct. 13
Steve Coke, 41, of the 4200 block of 38th Court, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $53,500 bond; Charge(s): aggravated assault on a detained person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Clyde Van Reed Jr., 18, of the 4200 block of 38th Court, Vero Beach; Status: Released Friday...
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Chloe & Peter Rabbit! Pets of the Week!
Chloe is a beautiful, 4-year-old female. This sweet pup is a people pleaser and wants to be everybody’s friend. She’s very treat-motivated and is learning how to “sit”. Chloe has terrific manners, doesn’t jump, and is gentle and kind. Peter Rabbit is a 3-year-old male...
