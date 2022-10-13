ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

cw34.com

EF-0 tornado hits neighborhood in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a tornado touchdown on Monday night. And the National Weather Service confirmed it on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said the damage can be seen on 23rd Street SW in Vero Beach. Branches were torn off trees...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Chloe & Peter Rabbit! Pets of the Week!

Chloe is a beautiful, 4-year-old female. This sweet pup is a people pleaser and wants to be everybody’s friend. She’s very treat-motivated and is learning how to “sit”. Chloe has terrific manners, doesn’t jump, and is gentle and kind. Peter Rabbit is a 3-year-old male...
PALM CITY, FL
850wftl.com

Tornado warning issued for Indian River County

(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY)–A tornado warning has been issued for Indian River County until 7:15 p.m. The warning was issued by The National Weather Service in Melbourne. The warning has been issued for Northeastern St. Lucie County in east central Florida… Southeastern Indian River County in east central Florida..
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL


Driftwood Capital Breaks Ground on Element Melbourne Beach

MELBOURNE, Florida—Driftwood Capital announced it has broken ground on the Element by Westin, a new 130-key extended-stay hotel located on oceanfront property in Melbourne, Florida; the hotel will be known as Element Melbourne Beach. The property is being built on the 2.56-acre site of a former parking lot located adjacent to The Crowne Plaza Melbourne, another property owned and operated by Driftwood Capital. It is the first Marriott-branded hotel in Melbourne Beach.
MELBOURNE, FL
wqcs.org

Brightline Begins 110 MPH Testing TODAY Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties

Martin & St. Lucie Counties - Monday October 17, 2022: Brightline begins 110 miles-per-hour testing of its passenger trains today in Martin and St. Lucie Counties. The private rail carrier had previously announced the start of testing would be Monday, October 17, but they delayed it one day, according to Katie Mitzner, Director of Brightline Public Affairs. She said training of crossing guards and implementation of other safety measures took place yesterday.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Teen hurt in watercraft collision in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital following a watercraft collision in Fort Pierce. The incident happened in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday. The Coast Guard said two watercrafts collided. Authorities took the girl by medical helicopter to the hospital where she is...
FORT PIERCE, FL
villages-news.com

Drug suspect arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle near Morse Gate

A drug suspect was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop near the gate at Morse Boulevard and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages. Thomas Eugene Pittman, 39, of Fort Pierce, was traveling in a silver Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate at 9:14 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle was pulled over due to an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
THE VILLAGES, FL
veronews.com

Man suffers broken leg after hard landing at Skydive Sebastian

SEBASTIAN — A skydiver continues to recover in the hospital after he fractured his leg during a hard landing at Skydive Sebastian on Sunday, fire rescue officials said. The incident happened at 12:32 p.m. at the 7-acre-plus facility located at 400 Airport Drive West, Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Greer said. Skydive Sebastian is located on the northwest side of the Sebastian-Roseland Municipal Airport.
SEBASTIAN, FL

