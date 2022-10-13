Read full article on original website
Alligator Reef Club to Change Address of Upcoming Melbourne Location
The restaurant plans to finally open its doors by the end of November or beginning of December.
cw34.com
EF-0 tornado hits neighborhood in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a tornado touchdown on Monday night. And the National Weather Service confirmed it on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said the damage can be seen on 23rd Street SW in Vero Beach. Branches were torn off trees...
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Chloe & Peter Rabbit! Pets of the Week!
Chloe is a beautiful, 4-year-old female. This sweet pup is a people pleaser and wants to be everybody’s friend. She’s very treat-motivated and is learning how to “sit”. Chloe has terrific manners, doesn’t jump, and is gentle and kind. Peter Rabbit is a 3-year-old male...
South Florida's first big cool front is on the doorstep; late October hurricane outlook
It’s been a hot, humid and storm-stressed summer for South Floridians as we patiently wait for a cool front to arrive this week that will give everyone a much-needed taste of fall. The first big one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a temperature drop of 10 degrees that...
850wftl.com
Tornado warning issued for Indian River County
(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY)–A tornado warning has been issued for Indian River County until 7:15 p.m. The warning was issued by The National Weather Service in Melbourne. The warning has been issued for Northeastern St. Lucie County in east central Florida… Southeastern Indian River County in east central Florida..
wfit.org
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
Driftwood Capital Breaks Ground on Element Melbourne Beach
MELBOURNE, Florida—Driftwood Capital announced it has broken ground on the Element by Westin, a new 130-key extended-stay hotel located on oceanfront property in Melbourne, Florida; the hotel will be known as Element Melbourne Beach. The property is being built on the 2.56-acre site of a former parking lot located adjacent to The Crowne Plaza Melbourne, another property owned and operated by Driftwood Capital. It is the first Marriott-branded hotel in Melbourne Beach.
Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic as population grows
From trains to automobiles, Port St. Lucie leaders are looking toward the future to figure out how they'll keep their ever-growing city from descending into gridlock.
wqcs.org
Brightline Begins 110 MPH Testing TODAY Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties
Martin & St. Lucie Counties - Monday October 17, 2022: Brightline begins 110 miles-per-hour testing of its passenger trains today in Martin and St. Lucie Counties. The private rail carrier had previously announced the start of testing would be Monday, October 17, but they delayed it one day, according to Katie Mitzner, Director of Brightline Public Affairs. She said training of crossing guards and implementation of other safety measures took place yesterday.
3 arrested in stolen U-Haul after spending counterfeit bills in Indian River Co.
Three people traveling in a stolen U-Haul truck were arrested after using counterfeit bills Saturday in Indian River County.
spacecoastdaily.com
Health First Unveils Brevard County’s First and Only Post-COVID-19 Care Program
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By her own account, 63-year-old Palm Bay resident Debbie Evans should not even be here to tell her story today. At the age of four, she was struck by a vehicle – landing Evans in a medically-induced coma for what doctors initially feared to be an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury, then followed by multiple surgeries and rehabilitation over the span of two years.
WPBF News 25
GALLERY: Confirmed tornado hits Vero Beach as severe storms roll through Treasure Coast
Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. Strong storms producing high winds and a confirmed tornado swept through St. Lucie and Indian River counties Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service confirmed an EFO tornado in the Vero Beach area Monday...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Osceola, Brevard counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:. Severe weather was moving through Central Florida on Monday, triggering severe thunderstorm warnings for Osceola and Brevard counties until 6:15 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said those counties could experience coin-sized hail and wind gusts in excess...
cw34.com
Teen hurt in watercraft collision in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital following a watercraft collision in Fort Pierce. The incident happened in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday. The Coast Guard said two watercrafts collided. Authorities took the girl by medical helicopter to the hospital where she is...
WESH
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
villages-news.com
Drug suspect arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle near Morse Gate
A drug suspect was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop near the gate at Morse Boulevard and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages. Thomas Eugene Pittman, 39, of Fort Pierce, was traveling in a silver Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate at 9:14 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle was pulled over due to an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WPBF News 25
South Florida lawyer Beatrice Bijoux found not guilty by way of insanity after hitting 4 people with her car in February
STUART, Fla. — Based on a report by a medical doctor, the state agreed this afternoon that Beatrice Bijoux was not guilty by way of insanity when she plowed her vehicle into a group of people outside a Stuart grocery store back in February. Bijoux appeared before a judge...
veronews.com
Man suffers broken leg after hard landing at Skydive Sebastian
SEBASTIAN — A skydiver continues to recover in the hospital after he fractured his leg during a hard landing at Skydive Sebastian on Sunday, fire rescue officials said. The incident happened at 12:32 p.m. at the 7-acre-plus facility located at 400 Airport Drive West, Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Greer said. Skydive Sebastian is located on the northwest side of the Sebastian-Roseland Municipal Airport.
