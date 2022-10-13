Russell Wilson's shoulder 'getting better every day,' will be ready for game vs. Chargers

Russell Wilson will be good to go for Monday night.

The Denver Broncos quarterback, following last week’s tough performance against the Indianapolis Colts and then subsequent injection in his right shoulder, said he is physically ready to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

"Shoulder's feeling better, getting better every day," Wilson said, via ESPN. " ... I haven't had this particular thing before, but I'll be OK. I'll be ready."

to help a strained latissimus dorsi in his right shoulder last Friday. The shoulder injury is the same one Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sustained in 2021, which didn't allow him to throw for four weeks.

Wilson, though, kept throwing and is apparently on pace to not miss any time whatsoever.

"He definitely looks good," Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said, via ESPN. "Russ has played in the league for a long time, and all players have different things they have to deal with. ... I think you're always dealing with that stuff across the board. I think he's doing an amazing job getting himself to 100%."

The injection came just one day after what was a and the Broncos in their 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts. Wilson went 21-for-39 for 274 yards with two interceptions in that loss — which featured a combined 15 penalties, 12 punts, six fumbles, four interceptions and no touchdowns despite six trips into the red zone.

That showing, paired with the rest of his slow start with the Broncos, has left plenty questioning Wilson’s abilities at this stage in his career.

The 33-year-old, however, insisted he isn’t bothered by that.