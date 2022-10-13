Read full article on original website
Three ENC counties among top 10 for highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday. The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being. “Seeing our kids dancing, having people...
First look into Brown Girl White Coatt, a nonprofit student organization
GREENSBORO, NC- Brown Girl White Coatt Incorporated (BGWC) is a nonprofit organization created to eliminate the educational resource gap in the public school system and motivate kids to continue their educational journey. The organization was started by a senior psychology student, with minors in biology and Spanish, Alexa Adams in...
'Not everyone thinks it's funny' | Legendary Charlotte ad man behind clever vodka campaign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sextro is a new vodka that's already shaking things up in Mecklenburg County. Its ads are hard not to blush at, whether it's phrases like "You don't drink Sextro, you have Sextro" or "Have Sextro on the first date. Have Sextro with your grandma." "I was...
Get Ready for the Gilded Glamour Fall Ball ~ Including What to Wear Modeled by the Young Affiliates
The Young Affiliates of the Mint are proud to invite you to their 8th annual Fall Ball. Mint Museum Uptown 500 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC, 28202. The YAM’s annual Fall Ball brings together Charlotte’s young professionals ~ both members and non-members ~ to enjoy a night of live music, dancing, signature cocktails, delicious food, and the chance to enjoy a formal night out in Charlotte with friends.
Robin Roberts does not remember the Rockingham crash
Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Robin Roberts has updated his fans that he is in a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. As we posted on Sunday night, Roberts has suffered three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a bad collision. Roberts was involved in a bad accident on Saturday...
A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home
Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
Novant doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Doctors say they’ve seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer, and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus. “The problem with RSV is […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In North Carolina
There's no better way to top off a delicious meal than by ordering a sweet dessert to round out the dining experience, whether you prefer triple chocolate cakes, warm fruit-filled pies, chewy and decadent cookies or any other tasty morsel. Eat This, Not That! knows how important a sweet treat...
Alumnus Charles Yearta to become new Chief of Police
Charles Yearta, the newly appointed Chief of Police at Winthrop University Police Department (WUPD), has over 15 years of service and is eager to continue his efforts for the safety and well-being of his community and colleagues. He commenced his new position within the department on Sept 16th. A native...
Downtown Monroe businesses leaning into growing music scene
MONROE, N.C. — The music and entertainment scene in Monroe is changing, thanks to explosive growth among new businesses. Business owners across the downtown area said Monroe is creating its own version of Nashville’s Music Row. On a typical Thursday, Friday or Saturday night in Monroe, the streets...
The FBI on WSSU campus, HBCU students get a rare opportunity to learn about what's kept under wraps
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HBCU students in the Triad get an inside look at an agency that's typically untouchable. A team with the Federal Bureau of Investigation spent the day on Winston Salem State Univerity's campus, not to crack down on crime but to take top-tier students behind the scenes of their operations.
How She Kept Her Smile
WAXHAW, NC – The journey through life is not always a set path. It takes curves and twists along the way, but staying positive and living life to the fullest is a track that everyone can choose. Barbara Anne Ballew experienced a life-changing event when the pandemic hit the nation. As the world was shutting down, she was facing a battle that she never expected would be in the course of her life.
Woman dies after being hit by truck in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A driver was issued a citation after failing to yield to a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Saturday. According to a release, a 50-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Dave Lyle Blvd and John Ross Parkway in Rock Hill on Saturday around 5:25 p.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado hit her.
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
A Week In Charlotte, NC, On A $45,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: children's ministry director who makes $45,000 per year and spends some of her...
Which of Charlotte’s private schools is scoring highest marks?
Providence Day School again earned the top spot in Niche.com’s annual ranking of the best private K-12 schools in the Charlotte area. It was one of 16 such schools here to land in the national ranking. This roundup of private schools concludes a four-part series by CBJ on Niche.com’s...
Veterinarians report uptick in respiratory disease in dogs across Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — Local veterinarians are reporting a rise in respiratory disease among dogs across Charlotte. Some of those cases are becoming severe. Channel 9 spoke with Charlotte Animal Referral, who says they are seeing about a patient a day. There has been at least one or two more dogs in the hospital at all times for the disease over the last couple of months.
Veterans set to square off in race for NC’s newest congressional seat
CHARLOTTE — A newly-drawn district has two veterans competing to represent the Charlotte area in the U.S. House. State Senator Jeff Jackson, of Charlotte, is the Democratic nominee for the seat. Pat Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer, will oppose him on the Republican side. The 14th District includes most of...
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
