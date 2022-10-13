ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
ncatregister.com

First look into Brown Girl White Coatt, a nonprofit student organization

GREENSBORO, NC- Brown Girl White Coatt Incorporated (BGWC) is a nonprofit organization created to eliminate the educational resource gap in the public school system and motivate kids to continue their educational journey. The organization was started by a senior psychology student, with minors in biology and Spanish, Alexa Adams in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Get Ready for the Gilded Glamour Fall Ball ~ Including What to Wear Modeled by the Young Affiliates

The Young Affiliates of the Mint are proud to invite you to their 8th annual Fall Ball. Mint Museum Uptown 500 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC, 28202. The YAM’s annual Fall Ball brings together Charlotte’s young professionals ~ both members and non-members ~ to enjoy a night of live music, dancing, signature cocktails, delicious food, and the chance to enjoy a formal night out in Charlotte with friends.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Robin Roberts does not remember the Rockingham crash

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Robin Roberts has updated his fans that he is in a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. As we posted on Sunday night, Roberts has suffered three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a bad collision. Roberts was involved in a bad accident on Saturday...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WFAE

A south Charlotte motel closes, leaving dozens without a home

Empty takeout containers and soda cans were strewn about the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on a recent Friday afternoon. The motel's front office was locked. A sign read "closed for renovation," but people were still milling about —among them, a woman named Loretta dressed in scrubs, carrying a bag with toiletries and clothes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In North Carolina

There's no better way to top off a delicious meal than by ordering a sweet dessert to round out the dining experience, whether you prefer triple chocolate cakes, warm fruit-filled pies, chewy and decadent cookies or any other tasty morsel. Eat This, Not That! knows how important a sweet treat...
CHARLOTTE, NC
mytjnow.com

Alumnus Charles Yearta to become new Chief of Police

Charles Yearta, the newly appointed Chief of Police at Winthrop University Police Department (WUPD), has over 15 years of service and is eager to continue his efforts for the safety and well-being of his community and colleagues. He commenced his new position within the department on Sept 16th. A native...
ROCK HILL, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Downtown Monroe businesses leaning into growing music scene

MONROE, N.C. — The music and entertainment scene in Monroe is changing, thanks to explosive growth among new businesses. Business owners across the downtown area said Monroe is creating its own version of Nashville’s Music Row. On a typical Thursday, Friday or Saturday night in Monroe, the streets...
MONROE, NC
triwnews.com

How She Kept Her Smile

WAXHAW, NC – The journey through life is not always a set path. It takes curves and twists along the way, but staying positive and living life to the fullest is a track that everyone can choose. Barbara Anne Ballew experienced a life-changing event when the pandemic hit the nation. As the world was shutting down, she was facing a battle that she never expected would be in the course of her life.
WAXHAW, NC
WCNC

Woman dies after being hit by truck in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A driver was issued a citation after failing to yield to a pedestrian that was struck and killed on Saturday. According to a release, a 50-year-old woman was attempting to cross the road near the intersection of Dave Lyle Blvd and John Ross Parkway in Rock Hill on Saturday around 5:25 p.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado hit her.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
Refinery29

A Week In Charlotte, NC, On A $45,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: children's ministry director who makes $45,000 per year and spends some of her...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy