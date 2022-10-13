Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley respond to alleged huddle snub: “everything's great”

A recent video has some Los Angeles Lakers fans a bit anxious about Russell Westbrook's chemistry with his teammates as the NBA regular season approaches, but don't worry - Patrick Beverley "everything's great."

The video, taken from the broadcast of the Lakers 118-113 preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, appears to show Westbrook ignoring Beverley’s motions to join a quick huddle. The exchange occurred after Westbrook fouled Jaden McDaniels who scored with ten minutes left in the third quarter.

Fans took to social media to criticize Westbrook for remaining on the free throw line and missing the Lakers defensive huddle, but Beverley told reporters he was not aware of the video. Instead, he provided some positive anecdotes about their relationship:

"I sit on the plane, he's right next to me. We get on the road, we hang out together."

Though Beverley already addressed any concerns of a remaining feud with Westbrook after being traded to the Lakers this summer, this is more evidence that the two have moved past Beverley's that Westbrook "damaged his career."

Westbrook also addressed the social media reactions to the video, saying that he was actually attempting to talk to his coaches, but the video was cut. “I’ve been doing that same ritual since I’ve been in the league” Westbrook told reporters during post-practice media availability on Thursday, “I know I’m a genuine team player.”

Moreover, there’s some evidence to support that there will be more huddle absences from Westbrook. He also appeared to skip the pregame huddle before the game in question.

Fans can continue to monitor Westbrook’s team huddle participation during the Lakers next preseason game on Fri. Oct 14 against the Sacramento Kings.