Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro restaurant credits downtown’s revival for successful first year
Cille & Scoe opened around the same time as the Tanger Center. Staff said Downtown Greensboro’s recovery helped them survive a challenging first year.
furninfo.com
Modway Brings American-Made Furniture to High Point
The Laurel collection at High Point Market. Modway is turning over a new leaf this fall with the introduction of their first-ever American-made furniture collections. Just in time for High Point Market, the two collections comprise 42 new SKUs featuring tailored silhouettes and upscale modern designs that are perfect for any room in the home.
Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes
DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
United House of Prayer for All People unveils new apartment complex in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United House of Prayer for All People held a ribbon cutting Saturday for the unveiling of its 172-unit luxury apartment complex – Bailey Village. The apartment complex includes 42 one-bedroom units, 124 two-bedroom units, and 6 three-bedroom units. Each unit has its own washer...
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
Mount Airy News
Hadley family influence still seen
The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
A lawsuit filed over North Carolina-made Texas Pete hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
‘It does feel like a miracle’: Greensboro teen begins remembering 5 years after accident caused amnesia
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dozen or so college-aged women are lined up to start a 5K race. That isn’t remarkable, but the fact that Caitlin Little is one of them is remarkable. Caitlin’s high school coach knew she’d be a star then came that day five years ago: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Caitlin was at practice […]
Hooking up his own gas line almost cost a Greensboro man $1,800
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gary Bisher likes the grind and enjoys work. He had a glass shop in Greensboro for several years before retiring in 2018. Bisher worked out of that same building he purchased in the 1990s. Even after retiring, Bisher was not one to stay home and relax...
WXII 12
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
Sneaker heads, check this out! NC A&T student designs Nike shoe in honor of school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Telling stories comes easy for North Carolina A&T Senior Arial Robinson. As a multimedia journalism major, she tells stories through various mediums - even through shoes. “So, my shoe is primarily a gray shoe,” Robinson said. “It's inspired by the New Student Center on campus. So,...
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
Lane closures in Greensboro to take effect Oct. 17
GREENSBORO, N.C. — City officials said two lane closures in Greensboro will cause slight traffic delays starting Monday, Oct. 17. One lane of North Elm Street will be closed between Tankersley Drive and Sunset Drive as they will be working on a water main replacement. Crews will be on...
Winston Salem, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Winston Salem. The North Davidson High School soccer team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00. The North Davidson High School soccer team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
Gas prices no longer going up: How much did your gallon decline in the Triad?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Well, those rising fuel prices? That trend ended after a week, as you may have noticed. GasBuddy reported Monday that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped 3.3 cents in the past week in Greensboro, hitting $3.45 per gallon. The national average fell even more, by 5.4 […]
rhinotimes.com
County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
Comments / 0