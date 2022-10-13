ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

furninfo.com

Modway Brings American-Made Furniture to High Point

The Laurel collection at High Point Market. Modway is turning over a new leaf this fall with the introduction of their first-ever American-made furniture collections. Just in time for High Point Market, the two collections comprise 42 new SKUs featuring tailored silhouettes and upscale modern designs that are perfect for any room in the home.
HIGH POINT, NC
WRAL News

Historic Durham neighborhood opens its doors for tours of renovated homes

DURHAM, N.C. — Those looking for a way to spend a sunny Sunday can tour some historic homes in a leisurely stroll through one of Durham's oldest neighborhoods. The Trinity Park Home Tour features some nine of the neighborhood's most celebrated homes in a tradition started in 1975. The tour is typically held every two years and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
DURHAM, NC
Mount Airy News

Hadley family influence still seen

The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WBTW News13

These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lane closures in Greensboro to take effect Oct. 17

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City officials said two lane closures in Greensboro will cause slight traffic delays starting Monday, Oct. 17. One lane of North Elm Street will be closed between Tankersley Drive and Sunset Drive as they will be working on a water main replacement. Crews will be on...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Health Director Rains On Homecoming Parades

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to your college homecoming again, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann is reminding everyone that COVID-19 is still around. Vann has sent out an “open letter” to local colleges and universities to remind them that COVID-19, while largely out...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

