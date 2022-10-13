Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 10/17/2022: SPLK,NET,GFS,WATT
Technology stocks were finishing near their intra-day highs Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 3.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.3% in late trading. In company news, Splunk (SPLK) climbed 5.5% following reports Starboard Value was pressing the data analytics firm to increase its share...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.7%. Within that group, DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.7% and 8.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 3.5% on the day, and down 29.41% year-to-date. DISH Network Corp, meanwhile, is down 56.58% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 66.10% year-to-date.
NASDAQ
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) closed at $2.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Looking for the Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Since buying his first stock at age 11, Warren Buffett has amassed $90 billion in wealth and become one of the best-known figures in finance. Buffett's ability to pick winning investments is nothing short of extraordinary, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has achieved immense success under his leadership. In fact, Berkshire stock skyrocketed more than 3,600,000% between 1964 and 2021, and Buffett had racked up more than $177 billion in unrealized gains through Berkshire's portfolio as of June 30, 2022.
NASDAQ
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Cisco Systems
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) was held by 21 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
NASDAQ
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today
The stock market as a whole had a fine Monday, but CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had a particularly good time of it. The China-based biotech's shares leaped nearly 5% on the back of not one but two positive analyst initiations. So what. The two institutions launching their coverage of CTI...
NASDAQ
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, up 1.5%. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a gain of 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 50.82% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 35.80% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 66.81% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
These 3 Cash-Generating Machines Pay Investors Nicely
Everybody loves dividends. After all, few things in life are sweeter than payday. Dividends help cushion drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and provide more than one way to profit from an investment. Of course, free cash flow is a vital metric to analyze when seeking dividend-paying...
NASDAQ
Stocks To Buy During A Recession? 3 Top Defense Stocks To Watch
A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, and it is typically accompanied by a decline in the stock market. While a recession can be a difficult time for businesses and investors, it can also present opportunities to buy stocks at a discount. As such, defensive stocks are those that tend to perform relatively well during an economic downturn.
NASDAQ
Why Wheels Up Experience Stock Soared Higher Today
True to its name, Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) had quite the up session on the stock market Monday. The private jet charter operator saw its share price climb nearly 13% skyward on news of a fresh round of capital raising. So what. Before market open, Wheels Up said that...
NASDAQ
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Was as Good as Gold Today
As the days grow shorter and we head into winter, could the crypto winter be thawing? Judging by the latest price moves for many cryptocurrencies, at least some investors have such a hope. On Monday, optimism about this and an upcoming quarterly-earnings release boosted the share price of crypto-leaning bank...
NASDAQ
Why Cloudflare Stock Was on Fire Monday
Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 15.7%. By 3:33 p.m. ET today, the stock was still up 13.3%. A broad uptrend in the overall market no doubt added fuel for its ascent, but the cloud computing company was also on the receiving end of an upgrade and some bullish commentary courtesy of a Wall Street analyst.
NASDAQ
Funds Added To CEG Positions
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed 640 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and looked at the various S&P 500 components held by each of these reporting hedge funds and other 13F filers. For each component, we totaled the number of shares held across all of these funds. Next, we went back to the 06/30/2022 period, and went through the same exercise for each of those 640 funds. By comparing the same group across the two periods, we can see which S&P 500 components, in the aggregate, these particular funds have been buying and selling.
NASDAQ
Should I Buy Roblox Stock?
Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. Back in the day, when you used to be able to make money in the stock market, one of the hottest stocks out there was Roblox RBLX. It’s online entertainment platform is the sort of thing that captivates the minds and hearts of kids all over the world. The growth numbers were eye-popping, the engagement was astronomical, and the stock was going parabolic. All good things come to an end, and Roblox, which went from the $70s to $140 in one month, came crashing back down to Earth.
NASDAQ
What's In Store for Oil Services ETFs in Q3 Earnings Season?
Big oil services companies will start releasing their quarterly numbers from this week. The outlook is bullish this time thanks to the upbeat oil market. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big six banking companies that could regulate the performance of the sector ahead. According to our...
NASDAQ
Monday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: FRD, LOVE
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
NASDAQ
Analog Devices (ADI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Analog Devices (ADI) closed at $139.12, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had lost...
NASDAQ
Procter & Gamble Q1 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?
The Zacks Consumer Staples sector has held up relatively well in 2022 vs. the general market, down roughly 13%. Companies in the sector can generate revenue in the face of good and bad economic situations, helping explain why it’s been a bright spot in an otherwise dim market in 2022.
Comments / 0