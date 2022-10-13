ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

By FTW Staff
 4 days ago
The Washington Commanders will meet the Chicago Bears in Week 6 of Thursday Night Football from Soldier Field.

The Commanders will look to bounce back after losing their last four games, and with the comments this week from Ron Rivera they better turn things around quickly or their season will be a tough one. Meanwhile, the Bears come into tonight’s matchup with a 2-3 record and will look for some Justin Fields magic to get back to .500 on the year.

This will be a great night of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears

  • When: Thursday, October 13
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime, fuboTV (FOX (WTTG – Washington D.C.) & FOX (WFLD – Chicago, IL)
  • Live Stream: Prime Video (watch now)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) (local networks only)

How to watch the TNF this season

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular-season games throughout the 2022 NFL season. Each week, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have full access to all of Prime Video’s offerings. If not, you can easily sign up for a free 30-day trial and begin watching immediately.

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 3:50 p.m. ET.

Washington Commanders (-1.5) vs. Chicago Bears

Over/Under: 38.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico.

