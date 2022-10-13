Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

The Washington Commanders will meet the Chicago Bears in Week 6 of Thursday Night Football from Soldier Field.

The Commanders will look to bounce back after losing their last four games, and with the comments this week from Ron Rivera they better turn things around quickly or their season will be a tough one. Meanwhile, the Bears come into tonight’s matchup with a 2-3 record and will look for some Justin Fields magic to get back to .500 on the year.

This will be a great night of NFL football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game this evening.

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears

When: Thursday, October 13

Thursday, October 13 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime, fuboTV (FOX (WTTG – Washington D.C.) & FOX (WFLD – Chicago, IL)

