Video Games

The Rock is coming back to Fortnite again

By Josh Broadwell
 4 days ago
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no stranger to Fortnite, as the Black Adam actor provides the voice for The Foundation in Epic’s battle royale and is even a playable character. But it turns out there’s more than one way – or two – for The Rock to show up in Fortnite. Epic announced that The Rock is getting a brand-new Fortnite skin starting Oct. 20, 2022, to celebrate his role in Black Adam.

Johnson plays the villain in DC’s upcoming superhero film, and as Kotaku first noted, the journey to launch has been a long time coming. Johnson as Black Adam was first announced in 2007 as part of a DC film featuring Shazam, before the project underwent several changes and eventually became its own movie focused solely on Black Adam himself.

The movie will finally launch on Oct. 20, 2022, the same day as The Rock’s Fortnite skin. Alongside the Black Adam skin, Epic is also adding themed accessories, including a harvesting tool and what looks like a glider.

The new skin makes Johnson one of just a handful of celebrities to appear in Fortnite in multiple ways, with Tom Holland as another.

Meanwhile, Epic is still keeping quiet about what to expect from the upcoming Fortnite Halloween event, though a few leaks point to some fresh new challenges in store.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

VIDEO GAMES
