Read full article on original website
Related
The 7 Best Free Streaming Services
Cut the cord and the monthly fees with these free streaming options.
ZDNet
Roku TV deal: Get the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $130
Target has now launched its three-day Target Deal Days sale, with hundreds -- if not thousands -- of great deals in tech to be taken advantage of. Among the deals we particularly like is a cheap smart TV, the TCL 43" 4k Smart Roku TV, which can be purchased for only $129 for a limited time. The typical retail price is $349, saving you $220, or 63% off the usual RRP.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Netflix with ads launches in November for $6.99 a month — but it won't include everything that the more expensive plans have
Netflix's ad plan will be cheaper, but subscribers won't be able to download content, and it will be missing some movies and TV shows.
Netflix is introducing a cheaper subscription tier with ads. Here’s what you need to know
Basic with Ads will launch in Australia on 3 November as the streaming service hopes to recoup its first subscriber losses in more than 10 years
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Amazon drops Fire TV Stick 4K Max to lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day 2
Amazon's not waiting for Prime Early Access deals to start discounting its best-selling devices — the Fire TV Stick 4K Max just crashed to $34.
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
Netflix Announces Basic Service With Ads for $6.99 a Month
If you're looking for a cheaper way to feed your Netflix addiction, the streaming service has a new option available -- but you'll have to sit through advertisements to enjoy it. Find...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Netflix launches cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan
Viewers will watch four to five minutes of ads per hour on this plan. How much does new Netflix plan cost? What is the cheapest streaming service?
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals for TV and Movie Lovers, from Merch to Home Theater Essentials
There’s no shortage of great shows and movies flashing on our screens so far this year. Whether it be the return of Top Gun: Maverick or the retro sci-fi intrigue of Stranger Things, TV and film fans have been generously fed in 2022. And with fandom comes an innate desire to improve the movie- or TV-watching experience. Naturally, Amazon offers tons of options. The e-commerce giant and tech company stocks everything you might want, from immersive soundbars and stunning big-screen TVs to superfan uniforms for every TV series and film franchise. Some of those pieces usually come at a bit of...
disneyfoodblog.com
There’s a NEW Mystery Sale for Disney Merchandise Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re a huge Disney fan, chances are you collect some Disney merch. Lately, Disney has released some pretty cute merchandise and it has been flying off of...
SFGate
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
NFL・
knowtechie.com
How to change the video quality on Netflix
Depending on what kind of Netflix subscription you have, you might be able to choose from different video qualities when watching TV shows and movies. Netflix offers a few different quality options for streaming. On the company’s website, the options are ‘Low, Medium, and High.’. In more specific...
Netflix says that its new ad-supported tier is 'nearly' sold out — here's everything we know about the November 3 US launch
Netflix plans to offer an ad-supported tier this year and is pitching advertisers the chance to run commercials alongside shows.
‘Who wanted this?’: The internet reacts to Netflix launching ads
Is Netflix even Netflix anymore if some shows release episodes weekly instead of all at once, and you can also sign up for a Netflix account that includes ads?. That’s a rhetorical question, of course, but one that many people are nevertheless asking in the wake of the news that the launch of Netflix’s long-awaited ad tier — to be priced at $6.99, around half of what I’m currently paying for my Netflix account — is finally at hand. You can read more about the immediate highlights of what’s coming in our post yesterday, but this should tell you everything you need to know about what Netflix is doing here, and why:
Xbox users just got a cool new upgrade from Apple
Move over Spotify, Apple Music is now available across Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One
Netflix to launch new ad-supported streaming tier next month
A Netflix boss has said it is the right time to introduce a new cheaper ad-supported tier as he feels this is a “pivotal moment” in the entertainment industry.The streaming giant’s chief operating officer, Greg Peters, announced on Thursday that the new basic tier with adverts will launch in the UK on November 3 and cost £4.99 a month.At launch, adverts will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during series and films, with an average of four to five minutes of adverts per hour.A limited number of films and TV series will not be...
Amazon Prime Video’s Channels Are on Sale For Less Than $3—Subscribe Before the Deal Ends
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love shows like The Boys, The Terminal List and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you may want to know about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and the service’s current deals for Starz, Showtime, AMC, Paramount Plus and more than a dozen other networks and streaming platforms.
Comments / 1