ZDNet

Roku TV deal: Get the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $130

Target has now launched its three-day Target Deal Days sale, with hundreds -- if not thousands -- of great deals in tech to be taken advantage of. Among the deals we particularly like is a cheap smart TV, the TCL 43" 4k Smart Roku TV, which can be purchased for only $129 for a limited time. The typical retail price is $349, saving you $220, or 63% off the usual RRP.
ELECTRONICS
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals for TV and Movie Lovers, from Merch to Home Theater Essentials

There’s no shortage of great shows and movies flashing on our screens so far this year. Whether it be the return of Top Gun: Maverick or the retro sci-fi intrigue of Stranger Things, TV and film fans have been generously fed in 2022. And with fandom comes an innate desire to improve the movie- or TV-watching experience. Naturally, Amazon offers tons of options. The e-commerce giant and tech company stocks everything you might want, from immersive soundbars and stunning big-screen TVs to superfan uniforms for every TV series and film franchise. Some of those pieces usually come at a bit of...
SHOPPING
disneyfoodblog.com

There’s a NEW Mystery Sale for Disney Merchandise Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re a huge Disney fan, chances are you collect some Disney merch. Lately, Disney has released some pretty cute merchandise and it has been flying off of...
TRAVEL
knowtechie.com

How to change the video quality on Netflix

Depending on what kind of Netflix subscription you have, you might be able to choose from different video qualities when watching TV shows and movies. Netflix offers a few different quality options for streaming. On the company’s website, the options are ‘Low, Medium, and High.’. In more specific...
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

‘Who wanted this?’: The internet reacts to Netflix launching ads

Is Netflix even Netflix anymore if some shows release episodes weekly instead of all at once, and you can also sign up for a Netflix account that includes ads?. That’s a rhetorical question, of course, but one that many people are nevertheless asking in the wake of the news that the launch of Netflix’s long-awaited ad tier — to be priced at $6.99, around half of what I’m currently paying for my Netflix account — is finally at hand. You can read more about the immediate highlights of what’s coming in our post yesterday, but this should tell you everything you need to know about what Netflix is doing here, and why:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix to launch new ad-supported streaming tier next month

A Netflix boss has said it is the right time to introduce a new cheaper ad-supported tier as he feels this is a “pivotal moment” in the entertainment industry.The streaming giant’s chief operating officer, Greg Peters, announced on Thursday that the new basic tier with adverts will launch in the UK on November 3 and cost £4.99 a month.At launch, adverts will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during series and films, with an average of four to five minutes of adverts per hour.A limited number of films and TV series will not be...
CELL PHONES
StyleCaster

Amazon Prime Video’s Channels Are on Sale For Less Than $3—Subscribe Before the Deal Ends

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love shows like The Boys, The Terminal List and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you may want to know about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and the service’s current deals for Starz, Showtime, AMC, Paramount Plus and more than a dozen other networks and streaming platforms.
