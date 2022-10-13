Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Suspect in North End burglaries arrested, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man wanted for a spate of recent North End burglaries has been arrested. Rajiv Holness, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree burglary and seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief among several warrants Monday, according to Bridgeport police. Bonds were set at a combined $150,000. Holness is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
sheltonherald.com
Shelter Ridge development back before Shelton wetlands commission
SHELTON — Plans for the Shelter Ridge development are back before the Inland Wetlands Commission — two years after developers pulled them off the table. The commission, at its meeting Thursday, stated it will set a public hearing at a future date for the project, which includes 375 one- and two-bedroom apartments, plus multiple retail and office buildings and 3,000 parking spaces on a 121-acre site at the intersection of Mill Street and Bridgeport Avenue.
sheltonherald.com
Two Norwalk gas stations robbed at gunpoint Thursday night, police say
NORWALK — Police are investigating after two gas stations were robbed at gunpoint late Thursday night, according to the department. Officers were initially called to the Global gas station on Main Avenue around 10:12 p.m. for an alarm activation, which was determined to be a robbery, Lt. Joseph Dinho said in an email.
sheltonherald.com
Oil spill cleanup underway in waters of Long Island Sound near Byram Park in Greenwich
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Fire Department and state environmental regulators have been working to contain and clean up an oil spill in the waters of Long Island Sound near Byram Park. The fire department was notified of the spill Saturday morning, said Fire Chief Joseph McHugh, and two engines...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Artificial intelligence and its impact on health care
From our GPS to our smart TVs, smart locks, video doorbell surveillance systems, and the social media platforms we consistently follow and scroll through, artificial intelligence, or AI, has become an integral part of our daily lives. AI is the science of using technology to automate tasks traditionally performed by humans. It is transforming our homes and has a significant impact on our industry.
sheltonherald.com
Avelo to 'seasonally suspend' Tweed flights to Chicago, reduce frequency to 3 other markets for winter
NEW HAVEN — Avelo Airlines is "seasonally suspending" flights from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport to Chicago's Midway International Airport between the week after Thanksgiving and early March 2023 and will reduce the frequency of flights from Tweed to three other non-Florida destinations over the winter, as well. "The...
sheltonherald.com
UConn-bound Lucas Almeida of Hall shines despite extra attention
The most valuable minutes of the season for Lucas Almeida may have come against Greenwich when he started the game on the bench. Almeida was not being punished by coach Zeke Seguro but instead was left out of the starting 11 to allow him to scope out the defense before he hit the pitch.
sheltonherald.com
Yale football puts away Bucknell, wins fourth straight
NEW HAVEN — A week after holding off Dartmouth in the final 15 seconds, Yale looked flat Saturday afternoon for 52 minutes. But the Bulldogs (4-1) were able to score a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away and beat Bucknell 29-9 in a non-league contest at Yale Bowl for its fourth consecutive victory.
