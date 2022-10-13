Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Christie’s International Real Estate returns to Miami with new affiliate Fortune International Realty
Christie’s International Real Estate has signed Miami brokerage firm Fortune International Realty as its newest partner. Fortune International Realty has 40 years of experience in the luxury Miami real estate market. The family-owned brokerage is one of the largest independently-owned brokerages in all of South Florida. “Over the years,...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Inside RH’s plans for $100M renovation of Miami Beach Hotel
Details were revealed in a recently-settled lawsuit over RH’s Miami Design District lease. The high-end furnishings retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware planned to spend $100 million to renovate and brand the historic Savoy hotel in Miami Beach. RH, led by CEO Gary Friedman, was finalizing a lease for...
Homebuyers distressed as mortgage rates hit 20-year high
Recent interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve are causing some major disruptions in the housing market.
Click10.com
1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami
MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
This $30 Million South Florida Mansion Lets You Dock Your Yacht in the Backyard
Who needs a garage when you can park your yacht in the backyard? There’s no shortage of waterfront properties in Coral Gables, but this seaside stunner in the Old Cutler community is a cut above. Tucked away on half an acre and spanning 8,360 square feet, the manse comprises eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and is chock-full of amenities that embody the Florida lifestyle. There’s a sparkling infinity pool out back, of course, but it’s what’s behind the chlorine that makes this property sing: a generous 200-foot dock space big enough to park your 100-footer. The interior is no slouch, either,...
usf.edu
A ‘massive’ coral bleaching event hits Florida. It’s not a good sign for struggling reefs
Dalton Hesley led a dive team to an offshore Miami Beach reef last month in pursuit of sea urchins. Something else drew his attention instead. A cluster of staghorn corals, their branches reaching toward the surface, appeared a ghastly white. Hesley, a senior research associate at the University of Miami...
WSVN-TV
Police end search for woman missing from Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Special Victims has ended its search for a missing 31-year-old woman. Yuslay Gil was recovered by police in healthy condition, Monday. She was last seen in the area of Coral Way around 10 p.m., Sunday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton
The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
Florida woman wins $4 million from 7-Eleven MEGA MILLIONS ticket
A Florida woman is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning Megaplier ticket from a 7-Eleven.
WSVN-TV
51st Miami International Auto Show to showcase latest models, classic cars, EV test tracks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the year’s biggest events is revving up this weekend on Miami Beach. The 51st Miami International Auto Show is set to open Saturday at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Not only will visitors see the latest models from the world’s biggest carmakers;...
WSVN-TV
Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist expected to rally in Pinecrest
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - With the general election weeks away, South Florida candidates are on the trial to get the vote of the public. Charlie Crist is expected to make a stop in Pinecrest to attend a luncheon with his running mate Carla Hernandez, Monday morning. President Joe Biden will...
Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year
Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known and highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, which makes them a great choice for everybody because no matter what kind of food you prefer, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these restaurants.
WSVN-TV
Authorities respond to possible migrants landing in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a possible migrant landing on the shore of Fort Lauderdale Beach. 7SkyForce captured a makeshift boat found on the sand near Sunrise Boulevard just after 8 a.m., Monday. 7News has reached out to the coastguard for more information. Please check back on...
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after turbulence rocks MIA-bound American flight
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after, officials said, a passenger flight encountered turbulence while en route to Miami International Airport. 7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance, other fire rescue vehicles and police cruisers on a tarmac at Miami...
WSVN-TV
Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward
MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
