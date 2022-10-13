Read full article on original website
Migrants Caught in Middle as Turkey-Greece Tensions Escalate
A photograph of migrants found exposed, without clothing, along the border of Greece and Turkey last week shocked the world and is raising international concerns that the migrants and refugees are becoming the latest victims of a growing dispute between Turkey and Greece. From Istanbul, Dorian Jones reports both nations blame each other for the incident.
Migrants Recount Deadly Crossing to Greece From Turkey
ATHENS — At least 18 migrants died last week in a deadly sea crossing from Turkey to Greece. It was one of the deadliest in recent years and experts fear more may follow as tension between Greece and Tukey soars in the Aegean Sea that divides them. Anthee Carassava travelled to the island of Lesbos and tracked some of the Somali women who survived the shipwreck.
Death Toll in Turkish Mining Disaster Climbs to 41
Istanbul — At least 41 miners have died in an accident in Turkey's northern Bartin province. Many miners are believed to be still trapped. Rescue workers are continuing a desperate effort in a race against time. Rescue workers arrived back on the surface after spending hours in one of...
Egypt: East Med Can Meet Europe's Gas Needs if Investments Made
Cairo — Egypt's energy minister says gas supplies in the Mediterranean region are probably sufficient to meet Europe’s need if investments are made to exploit gas fields in the area. Egyptian TV reported Saturday that Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades thanked Egypt for its efforts to jointly coordinate the...
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, October 9–15
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. Documents: Florida Migrant Transport Planning Began in July. Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would...
US Policy Prompts Some Venezuelan Migrants to Change Route
NECOCLI, COLOMBIA — Venezuelan Gilbert Fernandez still plans to cross the dangerous Darien jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air. "The news hit us like a...
New Arrivals: Afghan Refugees Camped in Brazilian Airport
About 150 refugees from Afghanistan are camped out in the main airport of Sao Paulo, Brazil's financial capital and most populous city. Many more are expected to arrive in the coming months but aid workers say the government has no plans for a wide-scale response to the growing crisis. For VOA, Yan Boechat has this report from Sao Paulo, Brazil with Heather Murdock in Istanbul. Videographer: Yan Boechat.
Russian Warplane Crashes in Port City of Yeysk
A Russian warplane has crashed into a residential area in the Russian port city of Yeysk, the military said. The Russian Defense Ministry said the plane was on a training mission Monday when one of its engines caught fire. The plane’s crew safely ejected before the crash. Local officials...
Thousands protest in Haiti as UN to discuss troop request
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands across Haiti organized protests on Monday demanding the prime minister’s resignation as the country commemorated the death of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, a slave who became the leader of the world’s first Black republic. The protests come hours before the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet and vote on several measures to tackle the increasingly chaotic situation in Haiti, which is awaiting a response on its recent request for the immediate deployment of foreign troops. “The U.S. needs Haiti to make its own decisions and not interfere in Haiti’s business,” said Marco Duvivier, a 35-year-old auto parts store manager, who had joined Monday’s protest in Port-au-Prince. “Life is not going to get better with an international force.” Haiti has practically reached a standstill more than a month after one of the country’s most powerful gangs surrounded a key fuel terminal in the capital and prevented the distribution of more than 10 million gallons of gasoline and fuel and more than 800,000 gallons of kerosene stored on site.
From Shining Shoes in Africa to a Seat in Italy's Parliament
When Aboubakar Soumahoro was a child in his West African home country of Ivory Coast, he cleaned people’s shoes to make money. He also had a dream to go to Italy. He would cut out magazine pictures related to the country and save them in a record book. His...
EU Sanctions Iran 'Morality Police' for Crackdown on Protesters
Washington — The European Union on Monday sanctioned officials of Iran's morality police and Tehran's information minister for their role in the Islamic Republic's violent crackdown on protesters demonstrating against the death of a young woman held by the morality police for failing to properly cover her hair with a hijab.
Cameroonians Protest Separatist Brutality, Seek Release of Abducted Clergy
Yaounde — Thousands of people protested Monday against separatist attacks and abductions at schools and churches. Demonstrators demanded to know the whereabouts of scores of people, including five Catholic priests, a nun, and two worshippers taken last month from a church on Cameroon's western border with Nigeria. Hundreds of...
Ukraine War Pushes 4 Million Children Into Poverty: UN
Paris — Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout have thrown 4 million children into poverty across eastern Europe and Central Asia, the U.N. children's agency said Monday. "Children are bearing the heaviest burden of the economic crisis caused by the war in Ukraine," UNICEF said. The...
Somali Journalists Chief Out on Bail After Appearance Before Mogadishu Court
Mogadishu — Somali veteran journalist Abdalle Ahmed Mumin is out on bail after being arrested last week on security-related charges. Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, the secretary-general of the Somali Journalists Syndicate, or SJS, appeared in a Mogadishu court Sunday, six days after he was arrested at the airport and stopped from traveling to Kenya to visit relatives.
US, Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police
WASHINGTON — U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who...
Japan Orders Investigation of Unification Church
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered an investigation into the Unification Church after the assassination for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe led to the revelation of close ties between the group and members of Japan’s ruling party. Kishida said Monday that Education and Culture Minister Keiko Nagaoka would...
UN Chief: Ethiopia’s Tigray ‘Spiraling out of Control’
New York/Nairobi — The U.N. secretary-general warned Monday that the situation in northern Ethiopia is “spiraling out of control” and he sees no military solution to the conflict. “Violence and destruction have reached alarming levels; the social fabric is being ripped apart,” Antonio Guterres told reporters at...
Russia Attacks Ukrainian Capital with Waves of Drones, Killing 3
A wave of explosives-laden Russian drones hit Ukraine’s capital on Monday, killing three people, and prompting some Kyiv residents to run for cover and others to try to shoot down the incoming projectiles. Some of the drones set buildings ablaze, while another ripped a hole in one building. The...
Somalia Warns Traders Not to Pay Off Islamist Militants
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia’s government Saturday threatened to sanction businesses that pay extortion money to al-Shabab, looking to choke a lucrative cash pipeline the Islamist militants use to fund a deadly insurgency. Somalia's ministry of commerce and industry said the full force of the law would be brought...
African Union Chair Calls for Unconditional Cease-Fire, Peace Talks in Ethiopia
Nairobi — The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional cease-fire and agree to direct peace talks. AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray...
