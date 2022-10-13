ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford County, KS

Hays Post

KBI asks for help to locate man missing from SW Kansas

GRAY COUNTY —The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Meade County Sheriff's Office, and the Gray County Sheriff's Office, are investigating the disappearance of 55-year-old Richard Salisbury, of Plains, Kansas, according to a media release from the agency. Richard Salisbury is a white male and is described...
GRAY COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

SW Kansas man dies after ejected in rollover crash

GRAY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Sunday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Mulu Hailu Berhane, 42, Garden City, was eastbound on U.S 50 four miles west of Ingalls. The car left the roadway and the...
GRAY COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Deadline to register in general election is Oct. 18

With the Nov. 8 general election less than a month away, the deadline to get registered to vote is quickly approaching. Residents in Kansas have until Tuesday to register for the Nov. 8 general election. Kansas can register online through the Kansas Department of Revenue and Secretary of State by...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

NW Kansans appointed by governor to state council, commission

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced appointments to the following state commission, council, and board. . Purpose: To advise KDADS on the implementation of the 988 hot line. Andy Brown, Topeka. Sheriff Gene Ward, Liberal. Zack Odell, Colby. James “Paul” Davis, Gardner. Colin Thomassett, Topeka. Molly Perkins, Olathe.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

NW Kansans among winner's of RTK photo contest

Winners have been announced for the 11th annual Ranchland Trust of Kansas photography contest. Photographers of all ages submitted photos that showcase the mission of RTK, “To preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.”. Bruce L. Hogle of Leawood...
LOGAN COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

ROGERS: Carrying the farm to the next generation

We can’t let this be how it ends. Kansas farmers have always endured - it is often one of the first things written in the story of who we are. We built the farms, the towns, the economic power that brought the railroads and we became stewards of this land. Kansas farmers have spent generations knowing that we were keeping a promise to all those that came before us and would come after us. We built Kansas and the cities sprung from our success.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election

NEW YORK (AP) — In Donald Trump's assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide" on Jan. 6, 2021. By refusing to go along with the then-president's unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump's wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles.
ARIZONA STATE
Hays Post

NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas

With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

