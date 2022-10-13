We can’t let this be how it ends. Kansas farmers have always endured - it is often one of the first things written in the story of who we are. We built the farms, the towns, the economic power that brought the railroads and we became stewards of this land. Kansas farmers have spent generations knowing that we were keeping a promise to all those that came before us and would come after us. We built Kansas and the cities sprung from our success.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO