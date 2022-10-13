Read full article on original website
KBI asks for help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
GRAY COUNTY —The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Meade County Sheriff's Office, and the Gray County Sheriff's Office, are investigating the disappearance of 55-year-old Richard Salisbury, of Plains, Kansas, according to a media release from the agency. Richard Salisbury is a white male and is described...
Neb. troopers find body in trunk; Texas homicide suspect arrested
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas. At approximately 2:45...
SW Kansas man dies after ejected in rollover crash
GRAY COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Sunday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Mulu Hailu Berhane, 42, Garden City, was eastbound on U.S 50 four miles west of Ingalls. The car left the roadway and the...
Troopers: New York woman busted with 100+ pounds of pot in western Neb.
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a New York woman after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sunol. At approximately 10:15 p.m. MT Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Mazda CX9 speeding on I-80 near mile marker 70....
INSIGHT KANSAS: Parents’ Bill of Rights — right for Kansas or wrong?
When asked about K12 education in the last gubernatorial debate between Democrat Governor Laura Kelly and Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the responses zeroed in on “parents’ rights.”. Schmidt announced, if elected, he would support a parents’ rights bill. Kelly opposed, having vetoed comparable legislation. Both Schmidt...
Deadline to register in general election is Oct. 18
With the Nov. 8 general election less than a month away, the deadline to get registered to vote is quickly approaching. Residents in Kansas have until Tuesday to register for the Nov. 8 general election. Kansas can register online through the Kansas Department of Revenue and Secretary of State by...
Nextlink to pour $50M into Kansas, Nebraska rural broadband access
On Aug. 31, a little-known but fast-growing broadband company received nearly half a billion dollars from the federal government to expand rural access, including in Kansas and Nebraska. Texas-based Nextlink Internet plans to deploy a mix of fiber and fixed wireless services across 11 states with funding from the Federal...
NW Kansans appointed by governor to state council, commission
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced appointments to the following state commission, council, and board. . Purpose: To advise KDADS on the implementation of the 988 hot line. Andy Brown, Topeka. Sheriff Gene Ward, Liberal. Zack Odell, Colby. James “Paul” Davis, Gardner. Colin Thomassett, Topeka. Molly Perkins, Olathe.
NW Kansans among winner's of RTK photo contest
Winners have been announced for the 11th annual Ranchland Trust of Kansas photography contest. Photographers of all ages submitted photos that showcase the mission of RTK, “To preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.”. Bruce L. Hogle of Leawood...
Applications open for Kansas kids' lifetime hunting, fishing license
KANSAS CITY — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is proud to announce the application period for the state’s all-new lifetime hunting and fishing license for kids will begin October 14, 2022. Any resident youth who is 7 years old or younger at the time of application...
ROGERS: Carrying the farm to the next generation
We can’t let this be how it ends. Kansas farmers have always endured - it is often one of the first things written in the story of who we are. We built the farms, the towns, the economic power that brought the railroads and we became stewards of this land. Kansas farmers have spent generations knowing that we were keeping a promise to all those that came before us and would come after us. We built Kansas and the cities sprung from our success.
GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election
NEW YORK (AP) — In Donald Trump's assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide" on Jan. 6, 2021. By refusing to go along with the then-president's unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump's wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles.
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
