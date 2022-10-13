Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Crypto Leaks Risks Roche Freedman Losing More Class Action Work
An upstart litigation boutique that has made a name for itself by taking on crypto firms is on the ropes and at risk of losing its status as counsel in class actions. Roche Freedman faces the repercussions after a website called Crypto Leaks released recordings of founding partner Kyle Roche boasting of his relationship with blockchain startup Ava Labs and voicing an apparent strategy to target the company’s competitors.
bloomberglaw.com
Brazil Investor Barsi Probed on Alleged Insider Trading (2)
Unipar Carbocloro SA ’s Vice Chairman Luiz Barsi Filho is being probed for alleged insider trading, Brazil securities regulator. Barsi Filho is being probed on whether he had used privileged information to trade before a filing on June 2, 2021, according to CVM. “I’m completely certain that no wrongdoing...
bloomberglaw.com
Zillow Win Canceling ‘Abstract’ IBM Patents Upheld on Appeal (1)
Real estate platform Zillow Group Inc. can keep a trial court win that canceled a pair of. International Business Machines Inc. patents because they covered abstract ideas, the Federal Circuit ruled Monday. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel agreed with a Washington federal district court that IBM’s US Patent...
bloomberglaw.com
Here’s Why the SEC Will Likely Be the Primary Cryptocurrency Cop
The future of cryptocurrency regulation is an open question. While pending Congressional legislation would make the Commodity Futures Trading Commission the chief regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission is influentially flexing its muscles. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has made clear that the agency intends to be the lead regulator of...
bloomberglaw.com
Biotech ‘New Era’ in Store if Patent Revamp Overcomes Opposition
Legislation seeks to rewrite law upended by Supreme Court rulings. A congressional push to let drug companies patent diagnostic tests and other biotech inventions is rekindling a decade-old battle and dividing legal experts and stakeholders over whether the approach could spark innovation or stifle new treatments that could help patients.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Layoffs and H1-B visas, SaaS growth levers, blockchain startup tips
A slump in the public markets has dragged the entire sector down, but customer acquisition isn’t getting any cheaper. In the meantime, runways are shrinking like a wool sweater in an electric dryer, and teams that hope to fundraise better have some good news to show potential investors. So,...
bloomberglaw.com
Freshfields Pushes US Expansion, Despite Downturn in Deals Work
Freshfields law firm poaches leveraged finance partner from Weil. US summer associate class was largest in firm’s history stateside. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is moving forward with its US expansion strategy, despite headwinds in one of the law firm’s key businesses: mergers and acquisitions. The UK-founded firm expects to...
bloomberglaw.com
Brian Bunger Joins Holland & Knight as Partner in San Francisco
Holland & Knight has added Brian Bunger as a partner in the West Coast land use and environmental practice group in the San Francisco office, the firm announced Saturday. Bunger served as chief legal officer to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District for 20 years, Holland & Knight said.
Chase Bank allegedly shutters bank account of religious freedom nonprofit, demands donor list
JPMorgan Chase Bank allegedly closed the bank account of a religious freedom nonprofit and demanded a list of its donors as a condition to have the account reinstated. The bank account of the National Committee for Religious Freedom (NCRF), which is a nonpartisan, multi-faith nonprofit founded by former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, was recently closed without explanation, Brownback told FOX Business.
US News and World Report
U.S. Moves to Dismiss Price-Fixing Case Against Two Former Pilgrim's Pride Execs
(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Sunday moved to dismiss an antitrust indictment against two former Pilgrim's Pride Corp executives who were the remaining defendants in a conspiracy prosecution that has failed to secure any convictions. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico to dismiss the case against...
CNBC
The female venture capitalist creating billions in a new world of work beyond the office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
Accenture Named a Leader in Data and Analytics Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named as the overall Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s report, “ PEAK Matrix® for Data and Analytics (D&A) Service Provider 2022,” for the fourth consecutive year. The company ranked highest in Market Impact and Vision & Capability out of 30 established service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005110/en/ Accenture is a Leader and star performer in data and analytics services, according to Everest Group. (Graphic: Business Wire)
bloomberglaw.com
Kirkland & Ellis Adds London Energy M&A Lawyer Toby Parkinson
Toby Parkinson has joined Kirkland & Ellis as a partner in the energy and infrastructure practice group in London, the law firm said Monday. Parkinson focuses on infrastructure, energy, and renewables transactions, according to Kirkland. He joins the firm to “co-lead the firm’s the European energy and infrastructure sector,” the firm said.
bloomberglaw.com
New Paul Hastings Boss Lopez Takes Helm With Growth in Mind
Paul Hastings is welcoming its first new leader in more than two decades Monday as Frank Lopez steps into the role as the law firm’s chairman. Lopez, head of the firm’s global securities and capital markets practice, succeeds Seth Zachary, who presided over meteoric growth that topped out last year with $1.6 billion in gross revenue and partner profits of over $4.7 million. Zachary will remain a partner at Paul Hastings.
