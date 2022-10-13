Paul Hastings is welcoming its first new leader in more than two decades Monday as Frank Lopez steps into the role as the law firm’s chairman. Lopez, head of the firm’s global securities and capital markets practice, succeeds Seth Zachary, who presided over meteoric growth that topped out last year with $1.6 billion in gross revenue and partner profits of over $4.7 million. Zachary will remain a partner at Paul Hastings.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO