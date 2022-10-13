Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Solana Founder: We're More 'Complementary' to Ethereum Than 'Killer'
"We do sometimes track our success against Ethereum in terms of developer adoption," Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko acknowledged on the Decrypt gm podcast. "I think it's really important because they are the market leader." Still, he said it has been interesting to see what kind of developers choose Ethereum...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
Two Ways to Easily Earn Passive Income With Ethereum
It's never been easier to generate passive income with Ethereum.
u.today
Polygon Co-founder: Blockchains Do Not Solve Any New Problems
Sandeep Nailwal debunked one of the most toxic narratives of adamant blockchain sceptics: the Web3 revolution is not designed to solve "new" problems only. No "imaginary" use cases for blockchains: Sandeep Nailwal. Today, Oct. 15, 2022, the Polygon (MATIC) founder took to Twitter to share his views on the way...
Ripple ($XRP) Achieves Huge Milestone With Deployment of Ethereum-based Smart Contracts for XRPL Sidechain
Ripple announced phase one of its EVM sidechain for XRP Ledger developed by Peersyst. The sidechain will enable the deployment of Ethereum-based smart contracts on Ripple’s XRP Ledger. The EVM-compatible sidechain is currently live on XRP Ledger devnet. Full deployment of the sidechain is expected in the second quarter...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Fed Governor Christopher Waller is against US CBDC; Tether gets rid of commercial paper reserves
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 14 includes Tether reducing commercial paper reserves to zero, Bitcoin surging above $19,000 following a decline after CPI data and Mango Markets voting to approve a $47 million bounty for the hacker behind its $100 million exploit. Stablecoin issuer Tether announced today...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO to Sell 2% of COIN Stock to Fund Life Extension, Scientific Research
Coinbase CEO Armstrong will funnel about $54 million to projects aiming to extend human life and reward academic research via crypto. Brian Armstrong, CEO of the world’s second-largest crypto exchange Coinbase, announced on Twitter that he will sell off about 2% of his Coinbase holdings to fund scientific research, sending the stock price tumbling amid an executive exodus in the crypto industry.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Wallet Provider Metamask Allows Direct Bank-to-Wallet Transfers, Uniglo.io Likely To See Uptick With Increased Accessibility to the Ethereum Ecosystem
Ever-popular wallet Metamask is making the purchasing of cryptocurrency even easier with a new feature allowing instant bank transfers. Metamask developer ConsenSys teamed up with fintech company Sardine to launch the new service. Previously, users would need to wait for slow transfers to clear or rely on credit cards or crypto exchanges, encountering annoying limits and high declination rates. Conversely, Sardine’s limit is a generous $3,000 (more than 30 tokens). Sardine’s ACH (Automatic Clearing House) works within minutes, around the clock, even on holidays, lending users extreme convenience. There is also great provision against illicit activity: Sardine’s website boasts that its tech is able to detect 300% more fraud than other vendors and that its users reportedly experience 90% less identity fraud than through other platforms.
bitcoinist.com
Ripple Launches Test Phase For Ethereum Based Smart Contracts On The XRPL
Back in September, David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Ripple and one of the original architects of the XRP Ledger, presented his thoughts on an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain. His idea was to enable the execution of Ethereum smart contracts on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and thus lower the entry barriers for developers.
ambcrypto.com
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025-30: Can SOL climb by over 1,2000% again
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Solana (SOL), which is currently the ninth-largest cryptocurrency in the world, was founded more than two years ago. Solana is one of the first cryptocurrencies to implement the revolutionary proof-of-history (PoH) consensus method. Furthermore, it also employs the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus method.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research
The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
boundingintocrypto.com
Uniglo.io ICO Proves To Be A Better Investment Right Now Than Bitcoin Or Ethereum. Don’t Get Left Behind
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The world of cryptocurrency and initial coin offerings (ICOs) can be highly lucrative for early investors, as ICOs offer a unique opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a new project or coin. Early investors can reap significant rewards if the project is successful.
NASDAQ
2 Green Flags and 1 Red Flag for Coinbase
There are few other companies that have had as many ups and downs as Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) this year. Ranging from partnerships with companies such as investment management giant BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) to coming under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this battleground stock has much to be hopeful -- and also concerned -- about. Let's take a look at the good and the bad to get a better idea on what to expect from Coinbase in the future.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin: Today's Metaverse Is Internet Circa 1994, But the Masses Are Coming
The ConsenSys CEO believes augmented and virtual experiences will redefine daily life, despite current technical challenges. Joe Lubin, the Ethereum co-founder and CEO of crypto software giant ConsenSys, is confident that the metaverse will one day encompass the full human experience. But he’s equally confident that day is still years away.
CoinTelegraph
Google and Coinbase strike a deal, BNY Mellon begins crypto custody and WisdomTree’s Bitcoin ETF gets denied: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 9-15
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Starting in early...
boundingintocrypto.com
Currently, 51% of Ethereum blocks are censorable. The time has come for Flashbots to end
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Censorious MEV-Boost relays, notably Flashbots, are producing an increasing number of Ethereum blocks. If the MEV organization truly cares about Ethereum, it might think about ceasing operations so that developers can put a long-term fix in place.
decrypt.co
Mango DAO Offers Hacker $47M to Settle Without Pressing Charges
The hacker stole over $100 million in crypto from the Mango Markets Exchange on Tuesday, and may get to keep almost half of it. Mango DAO has offered a deal to the thief who made off with $100 million in crypto from an exploit in the Mango Markets platform earlier this week—a way to avoid a criminal investigation and pay off bad debt.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai
Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
CoinTelegraph
‘Terra hit us incredibly hard’: Sunny Aggarwal of Osmosis Labs
Sunny Aggarwal has vivid memories of some of the worst days of his life earlier this year. The blockchain co-founder and his Osmosis protocol were hit hard by the Terra–LUNA collapse and are still recovering from its fallout today. “The Terra crash hit us incredibly hard because we were...
NEWSBTC
Flasko (FLSK), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL) Are More Likely to Boost Your Portfolio
The crypto market isn’t lacking in investment options. With over 18,000 assets jostling to win your trust, finding the most profitable investments has become a high-demand skill. If you want a crypto portfolio that you will be proud of in the not-so-distant future, there are three cryptos you shouldn’t overlook. These are Flasko, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL).
