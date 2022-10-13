ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BamaInsider Roundtable: Alabama OL recruiting, Keon Keeley, 2023 finish, any concern with Caleb Downs?

By Joseph Hastings
 4 days ago
5-star EDGE Keon Keeley recently got back from an official visit to Alabama. (Chad Simmons/On3)

BamaInsider analyzes Alabama's recruiting efforts on offense, prospects committed elsewhere that they're in touch with, how they may finish the 2023 class, and more.

The Smiths Station High School football team will have a game with Jefferson Davis High School on October 15, 2022, 09:00:00.
