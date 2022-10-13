Read full article on original website
NYPD continues search for suspect in Bronx subway-push incident
NEW YORK — The NYPD is looking for a man who shoved a subway rider in front of an oncoming train in the Bronx. Surveillance video shows the suspect lurking behind the 26-year-old victim on Saturday just before noon at the 149th Street station. Police say without provocation, he...
Caught on video: Humpback whale surprises father, son fishing on Jersey Shore
NEW YORK — A father and son fishing along the Jersey Shore captured a shocking moment on video. Zack Piller was recording when a humpback whale suddenly breached the surface. The father and son were fishing for bass and tuna at the time. The whale actually tapped their boat,...
Bronx Cops Shoot, Kill Man Allegedly Refusing Commands to Drop Gun
Police in New York City shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a firearm who refused to drop the weapon at the command of officers, NYPD officials said Sunday. The shooting followed some sort of dispute that attracted uniformed officers in the Bronx around 3 a.m. near Dyckman Street and Nagle Avenue, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey stated.
Oil slick discovered off the Long Beach coast
The Long Beach Fire Department is working to contain an oil slick off the city’s coast. According to the department, the oil slick is about 200 by 300 feet large. It is near the dock slips off of the 400 block of East Shoreline Drive. Authorities are unsure how...
1 dead, 3 injured in separate stabbings in Long Beach that may be linked, police say
The Long Beach Police Department is investigating a trio of Monday morning stabbings — one fatal — that might be linked, authorities said. Police responded to three separate scenes within a one-minute drive of each other in the span of two hours to find four victims with stab wounds. They arrested a man with a knife at the final stabbing scene.
11 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide leak at Newark apartment building
NEWARK, N.J. — Nearly a dozen residents of a Newark Housing Authority complex are recovering after a carbon monoxide exposure. It’s an odorless, colorless gas that can kill you, but thankfully everyone was safe Saturday night. CBS2’s Thalia Perez spoke to residents. Sylvia Brooks said she is...
NYPD officer suffers leg injury after being struck by stolen car in the Bronx
The NYPD says the officer who was run over is expected to be OK. She’s in the hospital recovering with a leg injury. Meanwhile, detectives are still working the scene, trying to find more clues and surveillance video to enhance their investigation. Police said this all started with a...
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy Monday evening
Clouds will continue to increase and thicken ahead of a cold front which is poised to move through on Monday night. This will lead to showers moving in very late during the overnight period. It will also be milder than the last several nights, with a low of 55 in the city, and 40s to the north and west.
Man found shot to death near train tracks in Pomona
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Pomona. Police were called to the 100 block of Newman Street at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man dead near the train tracks adjacent to Newman...
