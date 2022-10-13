Read full article on original website
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (10/14/2022)
Friday Night Football Showdown Part Two (10/14/2022) Highlights from Ocean Springs, St. Patrick, Gulfport, and Poplarville. MHSAA Volleyball Round Three (10/13/22) Highlights from Long Beach, Gulfport, and Resurrection. MHSAA Volleyball Playoffs, Round Two (10/11/22) Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT. Highlights from Pass Christian and Long Beach, plus...
College board ‘embarrassed’ by state of USM Gulf Park as enrollment has plummeted
Officials at the University of Southern Mississippi once considered Gulf Park, the oceanside satellite campus in Long Beach, a “secret weapon” for increasing enrollment at the smallest of the state’s top-tier research universities. But last fall, just 1,040 students were pursuing a degree at Gulf Park — a more than 50% drop from 2,297 students […]
WLOX
1994 WLOX Flashback: Ghost stories from the Deason Home in Jones County
Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install...
WLOX
Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
Sea Coast Echo
Tigers fall to Pirates in Homecoming heart-breaker
Behind two second half running touchdowns from Pass Christian Running Back Jacquez Alexander-Dedeaux, the Pirates upended the Bay High Tigers 24-17 to earn their second consecutive playoff berth. Allison Renee Mauffray was named Bay High’s 2022 Homecoming Queen. Allison is the daughter of Renee and PJ Mauffray of Bay St....
WLOX
Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The wooden ramp in front of Valerie Cushman’s home was a blessing when Boy Scouts put it up after Hurricane Katrina. But it’s now a danger for her and her mother, Linda Cushman. That’s bad news for simply leaving their home. “This is...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Biloxi MS You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Biloxi, Mississippi? If you are wondering where to eat in Biloxi, you are in luck, as Biloxi has some seriously incredible restaurants to choose from, especially seafood joints!. Seafood has held an important place in the history of...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: At Parish Line, Metairie gets a rooftop lounge with a menu aiming high
Perspective is everything. Driving along Metairie Road, the sight of the railroad gates closing as another train approaches can seem like a major hassle, with traffic stacking up for who knows how long. But change the view to a perch up on the new rooftop deck overlooking the same crossing...
Kait 8
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after loss at Southern Miss
Southern Miss head coach Will Hall on A-State: "Present a lot of problems in all phases." Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Southern Miss. Olivia Schmidt is medalist, Arkansas State finishes 2nd in Lady Red Wolves Classic. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT. Valley View...
WLOX
Reports of leaking ceilings, mold at Kincaid Apartments
The gruesome musical is about a man-eating plant has been around for 45 years. If you've been watching us you've seen us talk about the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program. Registration is happening now. Mermaids and Pirates return to the Mississippi Aquarium. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. You have two...
WDAM-TV
J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins
WIGGINS Miss. (WDAM) - A new family farm has opened up in Wiggins. J5 Family Farms will be open only Saturdays and Sundays and will feature a pumpkin patch and petting zoo and hay rides. The family-owned farm hopes that this new addition to Wiggins will impact the community in...
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local managers at The Willows apartment complex are changing their tune after posting a lease termination on a young mother’s door who complained to FOX 8 about deplorable living conditions. She believes it was retaliation for speaking with us. For Cierra Dobard, the last 24...
Sea Coast Echo
Rocks rout Bulldogs 38-0 for Homecoming win
The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws (5-3, 2-0) routed the Seminary Bulldogs 38-0 for a Homecoming win 'between the walls' Friday night, and Our Lady Academy's Avery Matheson was named Homecoming Queen. Chandler Chapman carried the ball 17 times for 87 yards and 3 touchdowns while Kyle Stegall scored a touchdown in...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
NOLA.com
Changes coming for downtown Covington, from Southern Hotel expansion to boutique bowling
For decades, North New Hampshire Street was the place to go in downtown Covington, with the Southern Hotel offering a swanky respite to heat-weary visitors and multiple movie houses showing everything from silent films to "Star Wars." That's about to be the case again, thanks to a flurry of new...
wwno.org
The recall attempt of Mayor Cantrell: who is behind it and how is it being funded?
The committee to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised more than $63,000 for the effort. But where exactly are all these contributions coming from? The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, breaks down the funding from big Republican donors to smaller grassroots contributions.
NOLA.com
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
George Co. School Board race narrows after candidate withdraws
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The race for school board in George County’s District 1 has narrowed after a candidate withdrew Wednesday, Oct. 12. Tanya Beech submitted a certificate of withdrawal to the circuit clerk’s office citing a potential conflict if she was elected as a board member. Beech is the executive director of the […]
Low levels in the Mississippi River impacting New Orleans-area freshwater supply
Startling low levels on the Mississippi River are beginning to impact cargo traffic upstream. It's also causing problems with the drinking water supply in at least one parish.
