Bay Saint Louis, MS

WLOX

Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (10/14/2022)

Friday Night Football Showdown Part Two (10/14/2022) Highlights from Ocean Springs, St. Patrick, Gulfport, and Poplarville. MHSAA Volleyball Round Three (10/13/22) Highlights from Long Beach, Gulfport, and Resurrection. MHSAA Volleyball Playoffs, Round Two (10/11/22) Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT. Highlights from Pass Christian and Long Beach, plus...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

1994 WLOX Flashback: Ghost stories from the Deason Home in Jones County

Kym Garraway-Braley is using her paint brush to spruce up Magnolia Drive North in Wiggins. Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
BILOXI, MS
Bay Saint Louis, MS
Sports
Sea Coast Echo

Tigers fall to Pirates in Homecoming heart-breaker

Behind two second half running touchdowns from Pass Christian Running Back Jacquez Alexander-Dedeaux, the Pirates upended the Bay High Tigers 24-17 to earn their second consecutive playoff berth. Allison Renee Mauffray was named Bay High’s 2022 Homecoming Queen. Allison is the daughter of Renee and PJ Mauffray of Bay St....
BAY, AR
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Biloxi MS You Must Try

Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Biloxi, Mississippi? If you are wondering where to eat in Biloxi, you are in luck, as Biloxi has some seriously incredible restaurants to choose from, especially seafood joints!. Seafood has held an important place in the history of...
BILOXI, MS
Kait 8

Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones after loss at Southern Miss

Southern Miss head coach Will Hall on A-State: "Present a lot of problems in all phases." Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for Southern Miss. Olivia Schmidt is medalist, Arkansas State finishes 2nd in Lady Red Wolves Classic. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT. Valley View...
JONESBORO, AR
WLOX

Reports of leaking ceilings, mold at Kincaid Apartments

The gruesome musical is about a man-eating plant has been around for 45 years. If you've been watching us you've seen us talk about the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program. Registration is happening now. Mermaids and Pirates return to the Mississippi Aquarium. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. You have two...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

J5 Family Farms opens in Wiggins

WIGGINS Miss. (WDAM) - A new family farm has opened up in Wiggins. J5 Family Farms will be open only Saturdays and Sundays and will feature a pumpkin patch and petting zoo and hay rides. The family-owned farm hopes that this new addition to Wiggins will impact the community in...
WIGGINS, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Rocks rout Bulldogs 38-0 for Homecoming win

The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws (5-3, 2-0) routed the Seminary Bulldogs 38-0 for a Homecoming win 'between the walls' Friday night, and Our Lady Academy's Avery Matheson was named Homecoming Queen. Chandler Chapman carried the ball 17 times for 87 yards and 3 touchdowns while Kyle Stegall scored a touchdown in...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike

Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
BOGALUSA, LA
WKRG News 5

George Co. School Board race narrows after candidate withdraws

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The race for school board in George County’s District 1 has narrowed after a candidate withdrew Wednesday, Oct. 12. Tanya Beech submitted a certificate of withdrawal to the circuit clerk’s office citing a potential conflict if she was elected as a board member. Beech is the executive director of the […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

