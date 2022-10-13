Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
"Brutal" Vijay Singh roasts Bryson DeChambeau over embarrassing LIV Golf moment
Just when we thought we'd hear no more about Bryson DeChambeau's gallery rope moment at LIV Golf's invitational in Chicago, Vijay Singh brought it back. You will probably be familiar with the moment DeChambeau, 29, got clotheslined and absolutely freaked out. DeChambeau, who recently came second in the long drive...
golfmagic.com
Eddie Pepperell calls Sergio Garcia "pathetic" for BMW PGA withdrawal
DP World Tour player Eddie Pepperell described Sergio Garcia as "pathetic" for withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship and shed more light on his conflict with LIV Golf's Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood. Speaking to the Stripe Show podcast, Pepperell supported the criticism that Garcia received for pulling out of...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Brooks Koepka RIPPED over emotional interview in Jeddah
It's fair to say that Brooks Koepka, who recently picked up $4m for winning LIV Golf's invitational in Jeddah, is not usually one to be emotional. Over the years, we have consistently heard the accusation that Koepka, now 32 years old, only cares about the majors. Koepka has won four...
golfmagic.com
Darren Clarke tells INCREDIBLE Tiger Woods story: "I'll never see it again"
2011 Open Championship winner Darren Clarke recently revealed a story about Tiger Woods in which the American produced something "he will never see again." Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, Clarke discussed his joy at winning the Claret Jug 11 years ago at Royal St. George's in Kent and also winning the Senior Open earlier this year in Scotland.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf pro: "Guys are grinding harder here than they do on PGA Tour"
LIV Golf's Matt Jones believes his fellow peers are "grinding harder" on the Saudi-backed circuit than they ever did on the PGA Tour, following an interview with AAP. Jones is one of the three remaining players alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Peter Uihlein still attached to the ongoing antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro ruffles feathers after blasting Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf Jeddah win
PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen has taken aim at Brooks Koepka's victory at LIV Golf Jeddah. Dahmen has previously blasted LIV Golf players over them wanting to come back and play on the PGA Tour. He also recently took a swipe at Bryson DeChambeau. After a frustrating season for Koepka,...
golfmagic.com
Ryder Cup vice-captain concerned about losing Valderrama to LIV Golf
European Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari expressed significant concern that Valderrama could be on the verge of a collaboration with LIV Golf. After Adrian Otaegui become the first player from the LIV Golf Tour to win on the DP World Tour at the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters, Molinari tweeted his congratulations but also his worries.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Which players have made the most money after Jeddah Invitational?
Brooks Koepka rounded off the regular season of the LIV Golf Tour in 2022 with a playoff victory over Peter Uihlein at the Jeddah Invitational. With his emotional win, coming after a period in which Koepka considered quitting golf, he earned $4,750,000 for coming top of the team leaderboard with Smash GC as well as securing his debut victory on the new circuit.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf winner Brooks Koepka reveals extent of injury that threatened career
Brooks Koepka was almost overcome with emotion after winning the LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational as he looked back on the struggles he has experienced in the last two years. Having beaten Peter Uihlein in a playoff at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, the four-time major champion revealed that his career was almost over due to the constant problems caused by injury.
golfmagic.com
Ian Poulter and Eddie Pepperell bash each other over LIV Golf and DP World Tour
LIV Golf's Ian Poulter and DP World Tour's Eddie Pepperell were locked in a heated Twitter exchange over the weekend, just a day after LIV Golf's Lee Westwood hit out at Pepperell "for being on the red." Pepperell, who has been consistently outspoken against LIV Golf, was initially reacting to...
Meghan Markle Says She Was Made To Feel Like A "Bimbo" On "Deal Or No Deal"
“I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there and I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”
golfmagic.com
Jonah Hill set to play John Daly in exciting new biopic
Golf is not as commonly featured in films compared to the likes of boxing and motor racing, but the sport has had its moments with the likes of 'Caddyshack' and 'Happy Gilmore'. Happy was first bombing drives and picking up winner's cheques in 1996, so golf fans have been starved...
Comments / 0