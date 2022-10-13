ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Kat Kountry 105

Fun Goats and Goblins Event is Back in Southeast Minnesota

Check out the official 2022 guide for Halloween haunted houses, events, and attractions in Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area below. There's something for every Halloween lover ranging from incredibly scary haunted houses to incredibly fun corn mazes. There are several options for parents with young kids too including the...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

13 Different Ways To Make A Minnesotan Mad

Minnesotans are known for being kind, humble, nice people. However, even the best and nicest Minnesotan has things that make them angry and when a Minnesotan gets mad, it is scary. Ha!. There are many stereotypes about Minnesota: that we love Target so much (this one is true across the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota

It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host

WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
WORTHINGTON, MN
WJON

Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”

'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Just In Time for the MEA Break, Warm Up On The Way

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the students out of the classroom on Thursday and Friday, they'll be able to enjoy some nice weather around Minnesota. The National Weather Service says breezy northwesterly winds through Monday will bring colder air into our region. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 40 while teens are possible for Monday night's lows.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota birds make list of threatened 'tipping point' species

A new “U.S. State of the Birds” report is out this week with some good news and a dire warning. Bad news first: Half of the nation's bird species are in decline, with nearly 200 that could soon become endangered. The good news: Wetland restoration has helped waterfowl species rebound and offers a clear roadmap for future conservation efforts.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
