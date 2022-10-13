Read full article on original website
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Fun Goats and Goblins Event is Back in Southeast Minnesota
Check out the official 2022 guide for Halloween haunted houses, events, and attractions in Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area below. There's something for every Halloween lover ranging from incredibly scary haunted houses to incredibly fun corn mazes. There are several options for parents with young kids too including the...
Aldi launches two remodeled Twin Cities stores
Aldi is relaunching two of its Twin Cities stores after remodeling projects. The German budget grocery chain has been updating its stores in Inver Grove Heights and Mahtomedi for several weeks, with the IGH location at 6520 Cahill Avenue holding a grand reopening event on Friday. The Mahtomedi store, at...
13 Different Ways To Make A Minnesotan Mad
Minnesotans are known for being kind, humble, nice people. However, even the best and nicest Minnesotan has things that make them angry and when a Minnesotan gets mad, it is scary. Ha!. There are many stereotypes about Minnesota: that we love Target so much (this one is true across the...
Did You Celebrate Fat Bear Week? These Minnesota Bears Are Pretty Chonky!
File this one under things I didn't know was a thing. Last week was fat bear week, a week where fat bears are celebrated as they prepare to hunker down and hibernate over the winter. The week originated in Alaska, but one Minnesota organization celebrated in its own way last week, and it was pretty awesome to see!
Tips To Winterize Your Minnesota Or Wisconsin Home
Unfortunately for mid-October 2022, we have already been seeing some snow in the Twin Ports area. At the time of typing this, none of that snow has stuck around, but winter is certainly knocking. If you procrastinate like me, you may not have gone through a home winterization checklist yet....
Your Dog Can Celebrate Fall in Minnesota With Busch Light
Everyone celebrates in their own way. I will say that Fall is my favorite time of year. And one of the ways that people like to celebrate Fall (or Autumn if that's your jam} is to enjoy some Fall-ish beers. There's Oktoberfest beer, and many variants of that type of fall beer.
Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota
It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
boreal.org
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
After 33 Years in Downtown Rochester, Bank Branch Is Closing
Long Time Downtown Rochester Bank Closing In January. Their 33rd year will be the last for the U.S. Bank Branch in the U.S.Bank Building in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Why Is the U.S. Bank Branch In the U.S. Bank Building Closing?. According to a letter that went out to their customers,...
Iowa and Minnesota Both Land Cities on this ‘Best Places’ List
There are many ways you can rank places these days, but a few cities were recently recognized as great places to raise and care for a family. A few cities in our area, one in Iowa and one in Minnesota, made the cut on the list produced by a recent Fortune article.
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”
'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
You’ll Never Guess Who Crashed A Minnesota Wedding Over The Weekend
I found myself in St. Paul over the weekend djing a wedding at the St. Paul College Club on Summit Avenue. A surprising "celebrity" guest crashed the ceremony. Seeing all the different venues throughout the area. Getting to try all the different foods throughout the area. I've been djing for...
It’s Another Great Weekend for Colors Across Minnesota [Map]
The colors have been slow to change here across southern Minnesota, but the Department of Natural Resources says things are really picking up -- making this weekend great one for getting out to take it all in. Most of southern Minnesota is now either approaching peak colors, or has just...
Just In Time for the MEA Break, Warm Up On The Way
UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the students out of the classroom on Thursday and Friday, they'll be able to enjoy some nice weather around Minnesota. The National Weather Service says breezy northwesterly winds through Monday will bring colder air into our region. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 40 while teens are possible for Monday night's lows.
boreal.org
Minnesota birds make list of threatened 'tipping point' species
A new “U.S. State of the Birds” report is out this week with some good news and a dire warning. Bad news first: Half of the nation's bird species are in decline, with nearly 200 that could soon become endangered. The good news: Wetland restoration has helped waterfowl species rebound and offers a clear roadmap for future conservation efforts.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
