Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 2

EXACTLY
3d ago

Reform in L A demands ? No to solve problem VOTE REPUBLICAN, this American Mexican and family and friends voting PURO REPUBLICAN !!!

4
spectrumnews1.com

City Council member, radical CPA in the race for LA controller

LOS ANGELES — Between the Pikachu mascot, the corgi logos and TikTok dances, it’s clear Kenneth Mejia is anything but politics as usual. He’s running against City Council member Paul Koretz to be Los Angeles’ next city controller, touting his experience as a certified public accountant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations

ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Concern over potential impact City Council scandal could have on Latino representation

Some political experts have expressed concerns that the image left behind by those involved in the scandal surrounding Los Angeles City Council could have a longstanding negative impact on the future of Latino representation in Southern California. The scandal made headlines on Sunday, when audio of a racially-charged conversation involving LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was released to the public. During the conversation, racist statements against a litany of different ethnicities and groups could be heard, prompting the resignation of both Martinez and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Politicians headed for re-election despite scandals

An angry crowd confronted the Los Angeles City Council Tuesday — following the leak of the racist comments by Council members Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon. It’s just the latest example of scandal in the nation’s second largest city. In recent years, three LA City Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and the mayor’s office also faces allegations it covered up sexual harassment by a top aide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders

(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign

Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Eunisses Hernandez on path forward after leaked recording scandal

LOS ANGELES — The regularly scheduled Los Angeles City Council meetings did not happen last week as reverberations of racist remarks in a leaked recorded conversation continued to shake Angelenos to their core. Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who was heard on those recordings along with Council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Long Beach Progressive Voter Guide Cheat Sheet

Ballots for the 2022 Midterms started arriving via mail for Angelenos the second week of October and are due November 8. Have you filled out and dropped off your ballot yet?. Every election cycle, Knock LA puts together a Progressive Voter Guide, and this year is more critical than ever. For Long Beach residents wondering who the best progressive candidates who will actually make a difference, here is Knock LA’s quick voting cheat sheet. There’s even a handy QR code in the corner in case you want to revisit the 2022 General Election Guide in its entirety.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dozens protest outside embattled Kevin de León's office

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Among the couple dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lafocusnewspaper.com

What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is

What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is. Over the past week three sitting council members — Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, Nury Martinez — found themselves embroiled in a scandal that quickly went nationwide for spouting racist nonsense in a meeting with a union boss as they schemed how to bend the city’s redistricting process in their favor.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

