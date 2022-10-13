Read full article on original website
EXACTLY
3d ago
Reform in L A demands ? No to solve problem VOTE REPUBLICAN, this American Mexican and family and friends voting PURO REPUBLICAN !!!
City Council member, radical CPA in the race for LA controller
LOS ANGELES — Between the Pikachu mascot, the corgi logos and TikTok dances, it’s clear Kenneth Mejia is anything but politics as usual. He’s running against City Council member Paul Koretz to be Los Angeles’ next city controller, touting his experience as a certified public accountant.
2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations
ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
Pressure Grows on de León, Cedillo to Step Down in LA City Council Scandal
Pressure continues to grow Monday on Los Angeles City Council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign in a racism scandal surrounding the city's redistricting process.
Concern over potential impact City Council scandal could have on Latino representation
Some political experts have expressed concerns that the image left behind by those involved in the scandal surrounding Los Angeles City Council could have a longstanding negative impact on the future of Latino representation in Southern California. The scandal made headlines on Sunday, when audio of a racially-charged conversation involving LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was released to the public. During the conversation, racist statements against a litany of different ethnicities and groups could be heard, prompting the resignation of both Martinez and...
Racist remarks in leaked audio could lead to redistricting changes in LA political maps
The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired and could have broader legal and political consequences.
Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she?
Price says she speaks the truth even when it doesn't follow the party line, but her blunt approach has rubbed some the wrong way. The post Compare Your Candidates: Suzie Price wants to be mayor. Who is she? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Politicians headed for re-election despite scandals
An angry crowd confronted the Los Angeles City Council Tuesday — following the leak of the racist comments by Council members Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon. It’s just the latest example of scandal in the nation’s second largest city. In recent years, three LA City Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and the mayor’s office also faces allegations it covered up sexual harassment by a top aide.
LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
Eunisses Hernandez on path forward after leaked recording scandal
LOS ANGELES — The regularly scheduled Los Angeles City Council meetings did not happen last week as reverberations of racist remarks in a leaked recorded conversation continued to shake Angelenos to their core. Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who was heard on those recordings along with Council...
Latino Contractor Alleges Discrimination, Whistleblower Retaliation by Firm
A former job boss for the general contractor hired to do a $150 million modernization project at Beverly Hills High School is suing his former employer, alleging he was subjected to disparate treatment because he is a Latino.
Protesters camp out near LA Councilman Kevin de León's home to call for his resignation
A group of protesters who believe Los Angeles Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo should resign are now camping out at de León's home to make their voices loud and clear.
Inglewood sued for breach of contract for Century Blvd. Mobilization Improvement Project
The city of Inglewood is being sued by a vendor for breach of contract, violating state requirements for “good faith and fair dealing” in construction contracts, providing defective plans, withholding retention money, and failing to fully compensate for work performed for the Century Blvd. Mobilization Improvement Project 3.
Long Beach Progressive Voter Guide Cheat Sheet
Ballots for the 2022 Midterms started arriving via mail for Angelenos the second week of October and are due November 8. Have you filled out and dropped off your ballot yet?. Every election cycle, Knock LA puts together a Progressive Voter Guide, and this year is more critical than ever. For Long Beach residents wondering who the best progressive candidates who will actually make a difference, here is Knock LA’s quick voting cheat sheet. There’s even a handy QR code in the corner in case you want to revisit the 2022 General Election Guide in its entirety.
Dozens protest outside embattled Kevin de León's office
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Among the couple dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021...
LA's Black-Latino tensions bared in City Council scandal over racist remarks
A shocking recording of racist comments by the Los Angeles City Council president has laid bare tensions over political power.
Los Angeles mystery: Who taped meeting with racist rants?
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An anonymously leaked recording of crude, racist remarks and political scheming that led to the resignation of the Los Angeles City Council president and a powerful labor leader left behind a mystery: Who made the tape, and why?. The posting of the year-old recording on...
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember’s resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences.
What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is
What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is. Over the past week three sitting council members — Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, Nury Martinez — found themselves embroiled in a scandal that quickly went nationwide for spouting racist nonsense in a meeting with a union boss as they schemed how to bend the city’s redistricting process in their favor.
