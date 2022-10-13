Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Nick Sirianni’s wife had great response to Eagles fans booing her husband
Nick Sirianni is in his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and is just now endearing himself to the team’s fans. But it was a bit of a rocky road for him to get to this point. The Eagles got off to a 1-3 start and were 2-5 early...
Video: Nick Saban goes totally nuts after Alabama muffs punt
Alabama coach Nick Saban delivered a temper tantrum for the ages after his team’s awful special teams play Saturday. With the Crimson Tide already down 21-10, the special teams unit fell into chaos on a punt return, initially letting the punt go before making a bizarre attempt to field the ball. Ultimately, Alabama succeeded only in touching the ball without actually taking control of it, which opened the door for a Tennessee recovery.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Mocks Cowboys After Sunday Night Win (Video)
After a huge victory, the Philadelphia coach basked in the win on the way to the locker room.
Why First Lady Jill Biden will be at Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game
The people who show up at Lincoln Financial Field early for Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will see a familiar face involved with an important initiative that includes the NFL, one that deals with a serious issue. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Rick Neuheisel offers 1 criticism of Nick Saban after Alabama loss
Nick Saban lost to Tennessee on Saturday for the first time since taking over Alabama. According to one analyst, the longtime Bama coach made a big mistake at the end of the game. As CBS was conducting their postgame show following the Volunteers’ 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, Rick...
Bill Belichick reveals why he did not attend Robert Kraft’s wedding
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married on Friday night in a surprise wedding ceremony, and some of the most recognizable figures from the sports world were in attendance. Bill Belichick, however, was not there. Now we know why. Kraft, 81, married 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York...
Sporting News
Nick Sirianni's fourth-quarter F-bomb in Eagles' win over Cowboys was so perfectly Philadelphia
The city of brotherly "love." Nick Sirianni has become definitively Philadelphia, largely thanks to the somewhat surprising start to his Philadelphia career since 2021. The sophomore head coach has guided the upstart Eagles to a 6-0 record in 2022, building on a promising 9-8 campaign from the season prior. On...
Bryce Harper had awesome reaction to Phillies’ electric crowd
The crowd at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia was absolutely electric for Game 3 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves on Friday. Bryce Harper loved what he saw from the Philly faithful. The Phillies were hosting their first playoff game since 2011, and the park was completely...
Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on Cowboys after scuffle
Nick Sirianni was heated with the Dallas Cowboys towards the end of his Philadelphia Eagles’ 26-17 win over their NFC East rivals on “Sunday Night Football.”. The Eagles had just taken over possession following a Cowboys missed field goal attempt to effectively seal the game. Philly had a 2nd-and-3 and rushed for two yards, but a scuffle broke out at the end of the play.
Texans make significant change during bye week
The Houston Texans made a significant change to their front office during the bye week. Jack Easterby is no longer with the Texans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Easterby joined Houston in 2019 and most recently held the title of executive vice president of football operations. As Schefter noted, Easterby...
Video: Fan on field at Ole Miss game gets blown up by cop
Do you hate it when a fan runs onto the field during a game? Do you ever want to see them get blown up by security? If so, Saturday may be your lucky day. A fan at the game between Auburn and Ole Miss found out the hard way why running onto the field during a game is generally not advisable. The fan in question got all the way across the field before security corralled him in the end zone. They seemed to have him surrounded, but one cop on the scene stepped in with a slightly late but entirely justified hit that sent the guy to the ground immediately.
Chiefs, Bills fans lined up insanely early for Week 6 game
The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in one of the biggest regular-season games of the year, and it would be an understatement to say fans were excited for it to get underway. Fans began lining up at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night. James Palmer of NFL...
Joe Burrow had appropriate pregame outfit for Superdome visit
The Cincinnati Bengals’ visit to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday was a particularly meaningful one for quarterback Joe Burrow, and he issued a reminder of why prior to the game. Sunday marked Burrow’s first game in New Orleans since he won the national championship with LSU...
Rams’ reported stance on Cam Akers revealed
Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and it sounds like his time with the team may be nearing an end. Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers has been working through some issues. McVay refused to say whether the running back will play for the team in the future. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Akers and McVay have “philosophical and football-related differences.”
Lamar Jackson has interesting response to criticism of him after Ravens’ loss
The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game. Most brutally, Jackson had a very ill-advised interception with three minutes left that put the Giants in position to score the game-winning touchdown.
Video: Blake Corum throws up on field against Penn State
Blake Corum was feeling a little uncomfortable on the field at the start of Saturday’s game between his Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Wolverines had a 3rd-and-1 at the Nittany Lions’ 20-yard line on their opening drive. They handed the ball off to Corum, who gained three yards for the first down. But prior to taking the handoff, Corum let loose.
Nick Sirianni trolled Cowboys with classic line
The Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and head coach Nick Sirianni did not hide how excited he was to get the best of his division rival. Sirianni, who lost to Dallas twice in his first season as Eagles head coach last...
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
