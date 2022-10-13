ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB

Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown

Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Three questions for the Los Angeles Dodgers after being eliminated from the postseason

Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers were baseball's best team during the regular season. Once again, they didn't take home a World Series ring. L.A. fell far short of the Fall Classic, suffering a stunning NLDS upset defeat to their NL West rival San Diego Padres. Though the Dodgers won it all in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, that remains their only title in a run of 10 straight postseason appearances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Braves outfielders made huge error on inside-the-park HR

The Atlanta Braves picked a very bad time to play some of their worst baseball in months in Saturday’s NLDS Game 4. The Braves fell behind the Philadelphia Phillies early as they looked to stave off elimination while trailing 2-1 in the series. Already down 3-1 in the game, the Braves managed to allow Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto to score on an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the third. The hit came with one out and nobody on, and gave Philadelphia another jolt of momentum.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Wil Myers had greatest way of celebrating Padres’ NLDS victory

Wil Myers is officially The People’s Champ in San Diego. Myers and the Padres knocked off the heavily-favored Los Angeles Dodgers with a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Game 4 of their NLDS series on Saturday. After the game, Myers and wife Maggie celebrated by bar-hopping around downtown San Diego and buying shots for everyone at every single bar. The 6-foot-3 slugger Myers was quite the sight living it up among the Padres fans and even got behind the bar at one point, presumably to pour the shots himself.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
21K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy