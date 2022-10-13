ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MA

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Festival of Lights in Ashland 2022

ASHLAND – A large crowd attended the Town of Ashland and Ashland Indians Festival of Lights celebration at The Corner Spot this afternoon, October 16. The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is a major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. The Festival symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Car Strikes Pole Sunday Night

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fir responded to a single-car crash early Sunday morning, October 16. A vehicle struck a telephone pole at 450 Waverley Street at 1:23 a.m., said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. There were no injuries, said Lt. Mickens. Police did not make any...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Hosting Festival of Lights on Sunday

ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland and Ashland Indians will host a Festival of Lights celebration at The Corner Spot in Ashland on Sunday, October 16. The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is a major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. The festival usually lasts five days and is...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Teen Saturday Morning

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham teen on multiple motor vehicle violations on Saturday morning, October 15. Police arrested at 11:27 a.m. at Concord and Howard streets Agnaldov Figuieredo Ribeiro, 18. of 19 Summit Street of Framingham. A Police Officer observed multiple traffic violations, said Police. The operator...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Public Lands Grand Opening Weekend in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Public Lands, a specialty store focused on outdoor and active lifestyle gear and apparel, and committed to celebrating and protecting public lands for all, is hosting a grand opening celebration Friday, October 14 and throughout the weekend, at its new Framingham location. The Framingham store is located...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Hosting Fall Fest Saturday

ASHLAND – Ashland is hosting Fall Fest at The Corner Spot on Saturday, October 15. The event is from 3 to 6 p.m. Vendors include Joey D’s Wingz & Things, Kith and Kin food Truck, Refreshin’ Concessions, Mama O’s Bakery for dessert, fresh lemonade, and The Coffee Cabin.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, October 17, 2022

1 The Framingham Business Association will hold its monthly meeting tonight at Framingham Station at 5:30 p.m. The guest speaker is David Zamarin, who founded Detrapel. 2. The Coburnville-Tripoli Neighborhood Association will hold its monthly meeting tonight at 7 at the Columbus Club. The City of Framingham Planning Director is planning to speaker. There will also be a discussion about community gardens, a proposed all-access dock, and an update from Framingham Police on quality of life crimes in the neighborhoods.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sudbury Calls 3rd Alarm For Greenhouse Fire

SUDBURY – The Sudbury Fire Department has called a third alarm for a greenhouse fire. Framingham Fire is sending its Tower truck said Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The fire is at Cavicchio Greenhouses at 110 Codjer Lane. “The Sudbury Fire Department is battling a large structure fire on Codjer...
SUDBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy