1 The Framingham Business Association will hold its monthly meeting tonight at Framingham Station at 5:30 p.m. The guest speaker is David Zamarin, who founded Detrapel. 2. The Coburnville-Tripoli Neighborhood Association will hold its monthly meeting tonight at 7 at the Columbus Club. The City of Framingham Planning Director is planning to speaker. There will also be a discussion about community gardens, a proposed all-access dock, and an update from Framingham Police on quality of life crimes in the neighborhoods.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO