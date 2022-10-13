Read full article on original website
VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Festival of Lights in Ashland 2022
ASHLAND – A large crowd attended the Town of Ashland and Ashland Indians Festival of Lights celebration at The Corner Spot this afternoon, October 16. The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is a major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. The Festival symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over...
Police: Gunshots in Framingham For 2nd Consecutive Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive weekend, Police received a report of gunshots in the City of Framingham. On Saturday evening, October 15, around 4:30 p.m., Framingham Police were called to Herbert Street and Tripp Street for a report of gunshots, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The neighborhood...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a single-vehicle crash after midnight on Friday, October 14. A vehicle struck a stone wall at 920 Salem End Road at 12:23 a.m. There were no injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police: Car Strikes Pole Sunday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fir responded to a single-car crash early Sunday morning, October 16. A vehicle struck a telephone pole at 450 Waverley Street at 1:23 a.m., said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. There were no injuries, said Lt. Mickens. Police did not make any...
PHOTOS: Rini Wins Jack Abby’s United Way of Tri-County 5K Road Race
FRAMINGHAM – Saturday was a beautiful fall day for a 5K, and almost 600 individuals registered to participate in the United Way of Tri-County’s 5K run/walk sponsored by Jack’s Abby Craft Brewers. The 5K supports the United Way of Tri-County, based in Framingham. United Way of Tri-County...
Framingham Planning Director To Speak at Coburnville-Tripoli Neighborhood Association Meeting Monday
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Planning & Community Development Director Sarkis Sarkisian will speak at the October Coburnville-Tripoli Neighborhood Association meeting on Monday October 17. he will talk about development issues. The meeting will be held at Columbus Hall on Fountain Street in Framingham at 7 p.m. The meeting...
Ashland Hosting Festival of Lights on Sunday
ASHLAND – The Town of Ashland and Ashland Indians will host a Festival of Lights celebration at The Corner Spot in Ashland on Sunday, October 16. The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is a major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. The festival usually lasts five days and is...
Framingham Firefighters Local 1652 Hosting Halloween Mini Golf Event Saturday
FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham Firefighters Local 1652 will hold a Halloween-themed mini golf event on Saturday, October 22. The event will be held at Putts & More at 750 Concord Street in Holliston from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public. No need to pre-register, you...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Teen Saturday Morning
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham teen on multiple motor vehicle violations on Saturday morning, October 15. Police arrested at 11:27 a.m. at Concord and Howard streets Agnaldov Figuieredo Ribeiro, 18. of 19 Summit Street of Framingham. A Police Officer observed multiple traffic violations, said Police. The operator...
Fire Safety Storytime at Christa McAuliffe Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe library branch will hold a special story time with firefighters on Monday, October 17. Story time is from 10 to 11 a.m. and is designed for children ages 2-5. There also will be a craft.
Friends of the Framingham Public Library October Book Sale Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Friends of the Framingham Public Library’s monthly book sale is tomorrow, October 15. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the main Framingham Public Library at 49 Lexington Street. Members may shop starting at 9:30 a.m. Cash and personal check only. Visit...
Public Lands Grand Opening Weekend in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Public Lands, a specialty store focused on outdoor and active lifestyle gear and apparel, and committed to celebrating and protecting public lands for all, is hosting a grand opening celebration Friday, October 14 and throughout the weekend, at its new Framingham location. The Framingham store is located...
HOME OF THE WEEK: 5-Bedroom Colonial in Framingham Priced at $769,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom Colonial home in Framingham,. The 108 Indian Head Road property is priced at $769,900. Built in 1967, the property has 2,473 square feet of living space, and sits on just less than a half acre lot.
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 45, With Stolen Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on Friday afternoon with a stolen motor vehicle. Police arrested Carlos Febus, 45, with no known address at 2:40 p.m. at 863 Concord Street. He was charged with receiving stolen motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and multiple warrants.
Police Arrest Framingham Man For Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Arrested at Bishop & Mansfield streets was Rodrigo Gomes, 41, of 32 Wilson Drive of Framingham. He was arrested on a charge of unlicensed...
Ashland Hosting Fall Fest Saturday
ASHLAND – Ashland is hosting Fall Fest at The Corner Spot on Saturday, October 15. The event is from 3 to 6 p.m. Vendors include Joey D’s Wingz & Things, Kith and Kin food Truck, Refreshin’ Concessions, Mama O’s Bakery for dessert, fresh lemonade, and The Coffee Cabin.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, October 17, 2022
1 The Framingham Business Association will hold its monthly meeting tonight at Framingham Station at 5:30 p.m. The guest speaker is David Zamarin, who founded Detrapel. 2. The Coburnville-Tripoli Neighborhood Association will hold its monthly meeting tonight at 7 at the Columbus Club. The City of Framingham Planning Director is planning to speaker. There will also be a discussion about community gardens, a proposed all-access dock, and an update from Framingham Police on quality of life crimes in the neighborhoods.
Framingham Police Arrest Marlborough Man, 33, on Drug Distribution Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man on drug distribution and other charges on Saturday afternoon, October 15. Police arrested at 3:22 p.m. at the intersection of Arlington Street and Waushakum Street, Jean C. Dearmas Burgos, 33, of 1 Winter Street of Marlborough. He was charged with drug...
Police: Car Strikes Framingham House at 5 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A car struck a house at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. There was damage to the vehicle and the front of the house at the single-vehicle crash at 22 Walnut Street at 5:19 a.m., said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The male driver of the vehicle...
Sudbury Calls 3rd Alarm For Greenhouse Fire
SUDBURY – The Sudbury Fire Department has called a third alarm for a greenhouse fire. Framingham Fire is sending its Tower truck said Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The fire is at Cavicchio Greenhouses at 110 Codjer Lane. “The Sudbury Fire Department is battling a large structure fire on Codjer...
