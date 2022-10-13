Read full article on original website
Related
rv-pro.com
GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Will Be Sponsor of RV PRO’s 40 Under 40 Event
RV PRO is proud to announce that GE Appliances, a Haier company, will be a silver sponsor of the brand’s 40 Under 40 event. During the RVDA Convention/Expo Nov. 7-11 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, RV PRO will celebrate with the honorees and their families and colleagues, recognizing the year’s class of top professionals.
rv-pro.com
Huntington Distribution Finance to Attend RVDA Con/Expo
Huntington Distribution Finance said it will be attending the 2022 RVDA Convention in Las Vegas the week of November 7th. The company offers financing services to a variety of markets, including RV, marine and powersports. “Our experienced staff will be available for the three-day event to address your floor plan...
rv-pro.com
Sobel Announces Sellout of Comprehensive Sales Courses
Sobel University’s popular Comprehensive Sales Training Course has reached capacity for its upcoming Atlanta training, it announced. “As our industry returns to pre-pandemic conditions a large number of managers are looking for tools for reinforcement.” said Jered Sobel, president of Sobel University. “As dealers recognize that growth starts with training from the top, we anticipate that the December Advanced Course, with the additional management component, will run into similar capacity issues.”
Comments / 0