Sobel University’s popular Comprehensive Sales Training Course has reached capacity for its upcoming Atlanta training, it announced. “As our industry returns to pre-pandemic conditions a large number of managers are looking for tools for reinforcement.” said Jered Sobel, president of Sobel University. “As dealers recognize that growth starts with training from the top, we anticipate that the December Advanced Course, with the additional management component, will run into similar capacity issues.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO