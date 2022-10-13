Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
15 cars with the worst dealer markups, up to $17,000 over MSRP
Almost three years into the global pandemic, some impacts of the virus are still raging, including extraordinarily high prices for new cars. On average, dealers are asking 10% above MSRP for new vehicles, according to a recent study by the car-shopping website iSeeCars. Compare that to pre-pandemic times, when salespeople would hand out aggressive discounts to move cars off of their lots.
GMC Terrain Headlight Recall Fix Is Just a Piece of Tape
Facebook, GMCGMC calls it a "Headlamp Applique Kit." A more honest name is the piece of cloudy tape that keeps the NHTSA off of the company's case.
teslarati.com
Honda dealers want to be a part of Honda’s newest venture
The Honda Sony JV has attracted interest from U.S. Honda dealerships that want to be part of the buying process of the vehicles. While earlier this week, Sony Honda Mobility clarified that their vehicles won’t be available until 2026, this hasn’t stopped Honda dealers state-side from expressing their interest in being a part of the venture, according to Reuters. While this may counter the trend of automotive startups relying on direct-to-consumer (DtC) sales models, Honda dealers argue that they play a critical role.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Five Barn Finds On The Same Day
A true treasure for car people everywhere. Some of you might’ve had the opportunity to pick yourself up a bona fide barn find at some point in your lives. From old Camaros without a powertrain to practically brand new muscle cars stored and forgotten about for decades, these are some pretty wild opportunities especially for car enthusiasts. That’s exactly what this particular car guy stumbled upon while he was searching for his next project. However, there is one thing that sets his search apart from other Youtubers who document their extravagant finds.
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Can Do Almost Anything The Sequoia Can—And Costs 1 Corolla Less
The humble Highlander may be the best deal in the Toyota lineup The post The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Can Do Almost Anything The Sequoia Can—And Costs 1 Corolla Less appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Aviation International News
HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation
Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
makeuseof.com
What Is a New Car Destination Fee? Can You Avoid It?
When buying a new car, you can typically expect to pay a host of fees to the dealership. Some of these fees are reasonable while others appear to be somewhat questionable. One fee that's starting to receive a lot of attention is the car destination fee. The car destination fee isn't included in a cars sticker price and many first time buyers are surprised by both the amount and the fact that they are obligated to pay it.
What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?
This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
motor1.com
BMW M decides against making three- or four-cylinder performance cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
electrek.co
Jeep’s fully electric Avenger Concept is built for off-roaders with ‘best-in-class’ capabilities
Jeep is charging ahead with its plans to become the “number-one electrified SUV brand” as it unveils its first pure electric vehicle, the Avenger. The rugged SUV maker says its new EV concept carries the Jeep brand into the future with “best-in-class capabilities” for on- and off-road driving.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks Right Now
Despite the vehicle shortage and inflated new car pricing, Consumer Reports’ analysts recently found 10 models that right now are now selling below their MSRP sticker price---two of which include trucks!. New Car Deals 2-7% Below MSRP. According to Consumer Reports, discounts are not a thing of the past---you...
generalaviationnews.com
Pilot mistakenly pulls mixture control instead of carb heat
The pilot reported that, while on final approach to the airport in Bishop, California, he was high, so he reduced power, extended 10° of flaps, and entered a slip while he applied carburetor heat. Shortly after the engine lost power. He unsuccessfully attempted to restart the Cessna 150’s engine....
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Who Is This $3,200, 1,000-piece Mechanic’s Tool Set From Home Depot For?
Home DepotWould any of you actually buy this?
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
rv-pro.com
GE Appliances, a Haier Company, Will Be Sponsor of RV PRO’s 40 Under 40 Event
RV PRO is proud to announce that GE Appliances, a Haier company, will be a silver sponsor of the brand’s 40 Under 40 event. During the RVDA Convention/Expo Nov. 7-11 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, RV PRO will celebrate with the honorees and their families and colleagues, recognizing the year’s class of top professionals.
Comments / 0