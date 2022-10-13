RV PRO is proud to announce that GE Appliances, a Haier company, will be a silver sponsor of the brand’s 40 Under 40 event. During the RVDA Convention/Expo Nov. 7-11 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, RV PRO will celebrate with the honorees and their families and colleagues, recognizing the year’s class of top professionals.

