ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

BofA Likes Chipotle, Starbucks Among Restaurant Stocks

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njrBl_0iYGSdDc00

Restaurant sales rebounded with vigor in August after slumping from March through July, according to Bank of America analysts.

So how do they rate specific restaurant stocks?

They assign a buy rating to:

· Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) ;

· Darden Restaurants (DRI) ;

· Domino's Pizza (DPZ) ;

· Dutch Bros (BROS) ;

· First Watch (FWRG) ;

· Krispy Kreme (DNUT) ;

· Portillo's (PTLO) ;

· Starbucks (SBUX) ;

· Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) .

The analysts assign a neutral rating to:

· McDonald’s (MCD) ;

· Sweetgreen (SG) ;

· Yum Brands (YUM) .

They assign an underperform rating to:

· Brinker International (EAT) ;

· Cracker Barrel (CBRL) ;

· Restaurant Brands International (QSR) ;

· Wendy’s (WEN) .

Here are the analysts’ takes on:

· Chipotle: “Our $1,743 price objective is based on earnings power,” they wrote in a commentary. The stock recently traded at $1,558. “At the current unit growth rate, we think Chipotle should be able to reach its targeted 7,000 domestic store count in roughly 10 years.”

· Domino’s: “Given that Domino's returns and growth have consistently outpaced those of the broader market, we believe its historical range remains relevant,” the analysts said. “We expect the multiple to be stable.” Their price target is $448. Domino’s recently traded at $333.

· Starbucks: The analysts estimate a price-earnings ratio of 27 based on their earnings estimate for fiscal 2023. “The multiple is justified given increased investments associated with labor, operations, and unit development in 2023, as well as a return to a higher long-term growth algorithm,” they said.

· McDonald’s: The analysts have a $265 price objective, compared to the recent quote of $247. An upside risk to that forecast: “McDonald's could sustain elevated comparisons for longer than expected based on company initiatives or industry dynamics.” A downside risk: “Margins could compress more than expected if McDonald's fails to pass through inflation in food and labor costs.”

· Yum: The analysts have a $132 price objective, compared to the recent quote of $109. An upside risk to that forecast: faster than expected recovery from covid restrictions in China. A downside risk: “Continued soft sales trends in the KFC and Pizza Hut brands.”

· Cracker Barrel: The analysts have a $94 price objective, compared to the recent quote of $97. An upside risk to that forecast: “higher-than-expected same-store sales growth from digital/off-premise sales initiatives.” A downside risk: “higher-than-expected wage inflation.”

· Restaurant Brands (which owns Burger King and Popeyes): The analysts have a price objective of $53, compared to the recent quote of $55. An upside risk to that forecast: better than expected results on sales and market share due to investments in stores. A downside risk: a “continued lag in topline growth relative to competitors.”

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse

We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
RETAIL
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
FOOD & DRINKS
Tracey Folly

Man demands young female employee unlock the doors to a closed convenience store and then won't leave

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working the late shift at a convenience store that closed at 11 p.m. One night, I locked the doors at 10:55 p.m., five minutes before we were supposed to close. A regular customer tried to get inside the store at 10:59 p.m. He pounded on the door and gestured at the clock, indicating that we were supposed to be open for another minute. Against my better judgment, I relented and let him in.
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
RESTAURANTS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)

After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
89K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy