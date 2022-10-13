Read full article on original website
Black DEI Executives Discuss How to Excel As a Leader Of Diverse Teams at Black Men Xcel Summit
The final day of the Black Men Xcel Summit featured a panel on being a good leader of diverse talent and teams featuring three Black DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) managers. The chat included Cedric Rockamore, the chief diversity officer and vice president for American Airlines and Accenture Managing Director...
DoorDash Launches Self-Serve Ad Solutions For CPG Brands
DoorDash Inc DASH has launched new self-serve ad solutions designed to give Consumer Packaged Goods (CPGs) more flexibility and options to reach households in America. The new self-serve ad products include CPG ads manager, third-party platform partnerships with Pacvue and Flywheel, and API integrations. The self-serve Sponsored Listings will expand...
McKinsey Provides Update On Commitment To Racial Equity Though Black Leadership
McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, has released an update on its commitment toward racial equity and justice. Amid the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement and the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, numerous companies made financial and business commitments to racial equity and McKinsey announced 10 actions it would take as part of its commitment to racial equity.
Founder Launches Black Woman-Owned Investing Mobile App
Meet Sabrina Lamb, the Founder and CEO of Wekeza, a Black-owned and Black woman-led trading and investing mobile app. Wekeza means “invest” in Swahili.Together with Wekeza’s experienced team of Wall Street experts, Sabrina is determined to close the widening wealth gap in the Black community by democratizing access to trading and investor education – with zero trading fees. Members can purchase fractional, and whole shares of U.S. publicly traded companies.
Black Woman Contracted to Work for Apple, Loses Job After Posting TikTok Video About Her Day
Nylah Boone, a former Apple contractor, is raising concerns after losing her job amid a viral TikTok video that has made its rounds on the internet. The video, titled “Day in the life of a Black girl working in tech,” has reached nearly 400,000 views, with hundreds of comments asking Boone for career advice and highlighting some of her daily routines and activities that consist of her being an Apple contracted worker.
Showing Up for the Brothers: Black Corporate DEI Execs Detail How to Advocate for Black Men
A dynamic panel of top corporate DEI executives and experts gathered at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Black Men Xcel Summit to offer strategies and solutions for Black men looking to excel and advance at major corporations. Moderated by Maurice Jones, president & CEO of OneTen, “The New DEI Agenda: Who’s Advocating...
Walmart makes major change to give chain the edge over Amazon and help customers get what they want faster
WALMART has made a huge grocery move to compete with new Amazon technology and help customers get their products faster. Amazon set the standard for delivery and fulfillment when the E-commerce leader made free, two-day shipping the minimum with Prime. Before Amazon changed the game for online stores, if companies...
The creator of Amazon's Kindle has left the company, along with a top Alexa executive, adding to a leadership exodus under new CEO Andy Jassy
Gregg Zehr started Amazon's Lab126 hardware innovation group in 2004. He is credited with the invention of the Kindle e-book reader.
Neiman Marcus Says Top 2% of Customers Drive 40% of Its Sales
Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) is touting a ‘prudent’ growth strategy. The Dallas-based luxury department store unveiled on Wednesday its fiscal year 2022 business highlights, which included a 30% comparable sales increase versus 2021 and an adjusted EBITDA of $495 million. NMG also reported on Wednesday that it delivered...
Jane Technologies Launches iOS App For Cannabis Shopping
Jane Technologies, Inc. launched its new iOS app. Collections, Jane's personalization feature within the app, help users discover new brands and products through recommendations based on activity, reviews, and user interests–similar to how Spotify personalizes a playlist or Airbnb recommends an experience. Jane's Collections include curated lists for everything from sleeping to socializing.
Money, Power, Partnerships: BET Founder Bob Johnson Rallies For Blacks to Build, Preserve, and Pass Down Wealth
The final day of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Black Men Xcel Summit began with a fireside chat between Black Enterprise CEO Earl Butch Graves Jr. and BET Founder Robert L. Johnson. The two men began the conversation by discussing Johnson starting BET and how selling the company to Viacom for $4 billion in 2000 created several Black people, millionaires.
Amazon, Walmart Focus on Groceries, Earnings After Pre-Season Sales
Last week’s brief pre-season promotional push of big-screen TVs and gadgets has instantly and unceremoniously been replaced by both retailers with a mix of Hauntingly Good Prices on costumes and candy as well as a palette of fall fashion in orange, red and gold. The sales are over and...
79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store
In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
Walmart AI Lets You Try On Clothing in a Virtual Fitting Room
Driven by artificial intelligence, the online virtual fitting room outfits a model who looks just like you.
Ford Opens Atlanta Research and Innovation Center to Tap Local Tech Talent for Company’s Digital Transformation
Ford Motor Company is opening the Ford Atlanta Research and Innovation Center (FARIC) to advance the company’s digital transformation in areas such as software-led connected vehicles, artificial intelligence, and university research. FARIC joins a network of Ford research and development facilities in Tel Aviv and Palo Alto dedicated to...
Infobip integrates with ServiceNow to improve customer experience
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has integrated with ServiceNow to provide enhanced messaging capabilities for ServiceNow customers. The integration, available now in the ServiceNow® Store, improves the customer experience by using two-way messaging for customer support, resulting in faster response times, consistent messaging, and increased customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005098/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
40% of Millennials ‘Very’ Interested in Super Apps
The super app — and, with it, one-stop mobile control over a broad range of everyday activities online and offline — is poised to receive an open-armed embrace from consumers. In the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany, the clamor is there across all demographics. But...
DoorDash Seeks Fresh Revenue From CPG Ads
DoorDash is looking to supplement its delivery revenue via a new advertising feature focused on the large and deep-pocketed stable of consumer-packaged goods (CPGs). The San Francisco-based restaurant aggregator announced Monday (Oct. 17) the launch of new self-serve advertising tools for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands including an ads manager, partnerships with ad tech companies Pacvue and Flywheel and the expansion of self-serve Sponsored Listings to Canada and Australia.
ASAP Partners With Unilever For Ice Cream Delivery
Waitr Holdings Inc's WTRH on-demand delivery brand, ASAP.com, has signed a partnership agreement with Unilever Plc UL. The financial details of the arrangement were not disclosed. Unilever is a major supplier of ice cream products, including Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Good Humor, Magnum ice cream, and more. Under the agreement,...
salestechstar.com
Retail Software Provider– Celerant Celebrates 23rd Anniversary
Today marks the company’s 23rd year of providing innovative retail software and eCommerce to independent retailers. Celerant Technology is excited to celebrate its 23rd year of serving the retail industry with innovative point of sale, ERP and eCommerce solutions. This year’s anniversary follows a year of tremendous development of new technology, integrations and services- to better serve retail clients and help them come out of the pandemic stronger than ever before.
