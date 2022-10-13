Read full article on original website
Kandi Burruss Daughter Called ‘Unrecognizable’ After Showing Off Dramatic Weight Loss
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss sent social media for a loop after posting a video showing off her weight loss. Riley took to Instagram on Monday to post a comical mommy-daughter video joking about being the “daughter who loves spending money.”. The camera first shows Kandi dancing outside...
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
BET
Couple Cam!: Shereé Whitfield And Martell Holt Attend A Fabulous Black-Tie Party Together
Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt are taking their relationship to the next level! Over the weekend, the reality stars showcased their union while attending athlete Aaron Ross‘ birthday party in Atlanta. During the black-tie event, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her new beau posed for stylish...
triangletribune.com
Gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson dies
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
Nicole Ari Parker stuns in red ensemble on set for 'And Just Like That...'
Nicole Ari Parker gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her ravishing red ensemble on the set of "And Just Like That..."
Exclusive: David Mann Opens Up About Hidden Battle With Depression On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show
Depression is one of those things that many people deal with but a great number of folks don’t discuss. Until now, David Mann was one of those people. David Mann Compares His Depression To “Drowning”. On Wednesday’s upcoming episode of “Tamron Hall” Gospel Superstar Tamela Mann and comedian...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Creeslough father and child had 'a beautiful love'
A father and daughter who died in the Creeslough explosion in County Donegal shared a "beautiful love", their funeral Mass has been told. Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, the youngest of the 10 victims, were found in each other's arms in the rubble of the service station, their family said.
Dwayne Johnson Catches Heat For Accepting Infant ‘Crowd Surfed’ to Him in Mexico
During a press run for Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming movie, Black Adam, a stop in Mexico caused mixed reactions because of a baby making an appearance on stage. A video clip went viral when a young infant was “crowd surfed” to a stage “The Rock” was occupying while promoting his latest film project. The incident occurred in Mexico at the Diego Rivera Museum. Johnson accepts the baby while the crowd screams around the infant, passing her to the stage. The actor quickly smiles and looks back to the crowd.
Tia Mowry Tells Cory Hardrict ‘I Love You’ Amid Divorce, Declares New ‘Chapter’ of Her Life
Keeping it civil. Tia Mowry was open about still having love for Cory Hardrict even in the midst of their recently announced divorce. After the Sister, Sister alum, 44, thanked her fans for their support in an Instagram post on Monday, October 10, her estranged husband, 42, replied in the comments section with a black heart and sparkle emoji. Mowry reacted in turn, writing “I love you” in response to her ex’s comment.
Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers. Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.
Ginuwine Passes Out During Magic Trick Stunt While Submerged in Water
Singer Ginuwine escaped a scary situation while trying to pull off a stunt as he was submerged underwater for a taping of Magic With the Stars. The R&B singer passed out underwater while filming in Las Vegas earlier this week. The singer was in a glass cube filled with water and began banging his arms against the glass as he panicked. Several people at the scene rushed to pull him out of the water as he looked disheveled.
BET
'Cosby Show' Actor Joseph C. Phillips Tapped To Be A Professor At Clark Atlanta University
Fueled by the love of a dad for his daughter who passed away due to abuse, the Browns created the "Bobbi Kristina Serenity House," to help eliminate domestic violence against women. Draymond Green Apologizes to Teammate Jordan Poole, Says He ‘Was In A Place Of Hurt’. Footage recently surfaced...
Complex
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Announce They’re Having a Baby Boy During L.A. Concert
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting a baby boy. The couple announced the gender of their unborn child during a concert in Los Angeles on Thursday. After performing their 2012 collaboration “I’m Gonna Be,” Sean rubbed Aiko’s stomach before revealing the news. “Make some noise for my baby boy!” Sean yelled to the crowd as he embraced Jhené.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
BET
Interview: Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Why She Did Not Let Anyone Touch Her Hair During The First Two Years On ‘Girlfriends’
It’s been years in the making since Black women have been able to wear their different hairstyles unapologetically in society without feeling uncomfortable or facing ridicule for it. The Crown Act is a California law that was officially signed in July 2019 where it prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture by extending protection under the FEHA and the California Education Code.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon’s BM LaNisha Says Their Newborn Has Received Death Threats
Last month, the pair welcomed their baby girl, Onyx Cannon. No one is quite sure how many children Nick Cannon has in total, especially as there has been speculation regarding if there are more babies on the way. His growing brood has been a hot topic online as people debate his personal life.
‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Trailer: Porsha Williams & Leah McSweeney Feud In Wild 1st Look
Thailand may never be the same after season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, as we see in the drama-filled trailer that was unveiled at Day 3 of BravoCon on October 16. Porsha Williams gets into it with Leah McSweeney and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as the three of them, plus Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, endure wild conflicts (and elephant dung!) on the show, which premieres in 2023 on Peacock.
netflixjunkie.com
“That’s my specialty, not liking stuff”- Ye and Kim Once Talked About How They Moved Into Their House After Getting Pregnant
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shared a glorious relationship in the past. People admired them for the couple goals they were, but their relationship was not the only thing that they shared. Kim and Kanye also share 4 beautiful kids together and once shared a huge house. The magnificent house that the couple shared has been in the news several times.
Nick Cannon & LaNisha Cole Bring Newborn Daughter Onyx To Son’s Basketball Game: Photos
Nick Cannon, 42, and baby mama LaNisha Cole made an appearance at his son’s basketball game on Friday, October 14! The serial father was seen walking alongside LaNisha in Thousand Oaks, California, where he wore head to black and pushed a stroller. He was dressed for the cold, rocking both a beanie cap and hoodie with sneakers. Lanisha, who just gave birth to Nick ninth child (their first together) on September 15, held their tiny baby daughter, Onyx Ice, as she shielded the one-month-old infant with a gray wrap over her shoulders. She also wore a pink flannel mini dress ensemble and white sneakers as she carried the little one, who was wearing green footie leggings under her mama’s protective arm.
