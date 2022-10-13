ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, NY

triangletribune.com

Gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson dies

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Dwayne Johnson Catches Heat For Accepting Infant ‘Crowd Surfed’ to Him in Mexico

During a press run for Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming movie, Black Adam, a stop in Mexico caused mixed reactions because of a baby making an appearance on stage. A video clip went viral when a young infant was “crowd surfed” to a stage “The Rock” was occupying while promoting his latest film project. The incident occurred in Mexico at the Diego Rivera Museum. Johnson accepts the baby while the crowd screams around the infant, passing her to the stage. The actor quickly smiles and looks back to the crowd.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Tia Mowry Tells Cory Hardrict ‘I Love You’ Amid Divorce, Declares New ‘Chapter’ of Her Life

Keeping it civil. Tia Mowry was open about still having love for Cory Hardrict even in the midst of their recently announced divorce. After the Sister, Sister alum, 44, thanked her fans for their support in an Instagram post on Monday, October 10, her estranged husband, 42, replied in the comments section with a black heart and sparkle emoji. Mowry reacted in turn, writing “I love you” in response to her ex’s comment.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Ginuwine Passes Out During Magic Trick Stunt While Submerged in Water

Singer Ginuwine escaped a scary situation while trying to pull off a stunt as he was submerged underwater for a taping of Magic With the Stars. The R&B singer passed out underwater while filming in Las Vegas earlier this week. The singer was in a glass cube filled with water and began banging his arms against the glass as he panicked. Several people at the scene rushed to pull him out of the water as he looked disheveled.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Complex

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Announce They’re Having a Baby Boy During L.A. Concert

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting a baby boy. The couple announced the gender of their unborn child during a concert in Los Angeles on Thursday. After performing their 2012 collaboration “I’m Gonna Be,” Sean rubbed Aiko’s stomach before revealing the news. “Make some noise for my baby boy!” Sean yelled to the crowd as he embraced Jhené.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”

The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
CELEBRITIES
BET

Interview: Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Why She Did Not Let Anyone Touch Her Hair During The First Two Years On ‘Girlfriends’

It’s been years in the making since Black women have been able to wear their different hairstyles unapologetically in society without feeling uncomfortable or facing ridicule for it. The Crown Act is a California law that was officially signed in July 2019 where it prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture by extending protection under the FEHA and the California Education Code.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Trailer: Porsha Williams & Leah McSweeney Feud In Wild 1st Look

Thailand may never be the same after season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, as we see in the drama-filled trailer that was unveiled at Day 3 of BravoCon on October 16. Porsha Williams gets into it with Leah McSweeney and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as the three of them, plus Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, endure wild conflicts (and elephant dung!) on the show, which premieres in 2023 on Peacock.
TV SERIES
netflixjunkie.com

“That’s my specialty, not liking stuff”- Ye and Kim Once Talked About How They Moved Into Their House After Getting Pregnant

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shared a glorious relationship in the past. People admired them for the couple goals they were, but their relationship was not the only thing that they shared. Kim and Kanye also share 4 beautiful kids together and once shared a huge house. The magnificent house that the couple shared has been in the news several times.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon & LaNisha Cole Bring Newborn Daughter Onyx To Son’s Basketball Game: Photos

Nick Cannon, 42, and baby mama LaNisha Cole made an appearance at his son’s basketball game on Friday, October 14! The serial father was seen walking alongside LaNisha in Thousand Oaks, California, where he wore head to black and pushed a stroller. He was dressed for the cold, rocking both a beanie cap and hoodie with sneakers. Lanisha, who just gave birth to Nick ninth child (their first together) on September 15, held their tiny baby daughter, Onyx Ice, as she shielded the one-month-old infant with a gray wrap over her shoulders. She also wore a pink flannel mini dress ensemble and white sneakers as she carried the little one, who was wearing green footie leggings under her mama’s protective arm.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
New York City, NY
