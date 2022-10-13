Read full article on original website
Kandi Burruss Daughter Called ‘Unrecognizable’ After Showing Off Dramatic Weight Loss
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss sent social media for a loop after posting a video showing off her weight loss. Riley took to Instagram on Monday to post a comical mommy-daughter video joking about being the “daughter who loves spending money.”. The camera first shows Kandi dancing outside...
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
‘Look at How Far We’ve Come!’: Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Black Hollywood’s favorite couple, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and gave fans a peek inside how they commemorated the big day. The Black Panther star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video showing the lavish hillside celebration she and Vance hosted...
Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Had Double Knee Surjery, ‘I Literally Could Not Lift My Leg’
Oprah Winfrey is opening up about the grueling healing process she endured after having double knee surgery last year. The media mogul was hosting a discussion focused on gratitude as part of The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily when she felt compelled to share her own personal story after one guest expressed their appreciation for every limb of their body.
Remember the 90s ‘Relaxer-Box’ Girls? Some Reveal They Never Actually Used Product
Young Black hair models from the 90s and 2000s who graced the advertisements for at-home relaxers were recently found by Black Twitter and some of the girls revealed they never had to actually perm their hair. Twitter users gasped when the Black girls from the famous relaxer boxes revealed where...
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Decides to Remove Album From Grammy Consideration
“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year.”. The sensual album featuring titles like “Leave The Door Open,” “Smokin Out The Window,” and “Put A Smile On” was a hit when it was released in November 2021. Mars and .Paak crooned their way to debut at number two on the Billboard 200.
‘Hey Stink!’ Cam’ron Reveals DM Shooting His Shot at Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Amid heightened media attention surrounding Nia Long‘s newly single status brought on by her fiancé Ime Udoka‘s cheating scandal, rapper Cam’ron opted to shoot his shot. The Dipset frontman took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the direct message (DM) he sent The Best Man actress...
Akon Admits His Brother Performed As Double at His Shows In His Absence
Fans have recently reacted to recording artist Akon admitting that his brother, Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam, was employed to perform as his double during a show he could not attend. Akon admitted that he used to employ his brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam as his double when he couldn’t make it to a show.
