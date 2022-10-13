ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Decides to Remove Album From Grammy Consideration

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year.”. The sensual album featuring titles like “Leave The Door Open,” “Smokin Out The Window,” and “Put A Smile On” was a hit when it was released in November 2021. Mars and .Paak crooned their way to debut at number two on the Billboard 200.
